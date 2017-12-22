The newproduced by Xtra Frame’s Jef Goodger for PBA’s YouTube channel continue this week with the debut of PBA Cheetah Championship presented by PBA Bowling Challenge Mobile Game (WSOB IX Chronicles Part 7 Qualifying) and (Chronicles Part 8 Match Play), followed by the Pepsi PBA Scorpion Championship presented by GoBowling.com (Chronicles Part 9 Qualifying) on Thursday and (Chronicles Part 10 Match Play) on Friday.

The video features, which also are being posted on PBA’s Facebook page and on Xtra Frame, recap each of the PBA’s four animal pattern events plus the PBA World Championship, providing fans with a glimpse of PBA competition they never get to see on national television before the finals air on ESPN.

The first of the videos features (WSOB IX Chronicles Part 1 and Part 2 – Chameleon Championship Qualifying and Match Play) and the PBA Shark Championship Qualifying and Match Play episodes (Chronicles Part 3 and Part 4) were posted on PBA”s YouTube channel last week.

The Chameleon TV finals recap (Part 5) and Shark TV finals recap (Part 6) were posted earlier this week.

ESPN’s coverage of the Cheetah and Scorpion Championships will air back-to-back Sunday at 1 and 2 p.m. EST as part of the 2017-18 Go Bowling! PBA Tour series. Post-finals episodes of WSOB IX Chronicles will be posted on YouTube and PBA’s social media outlets next Monday. Next week’s WSOB IX Chronicles will contain episodes for the World Championship.

Check PBA’s Facebook page for WSOB statistical insights from Specto

Fans also should check PBA’s Facebook page for new statistical insights into the WSOB provided by Kegel’s Specto tracking system. The Specto data explains the line to the pocket each player used, ball speed and rev rates, and more.

For a sample of the Specto data click here.

To Richie Teece’s friends, he’s commonly known as “biscuit”

The PBA’s newest champion, Richie Teece (pictured) of London, England, is commonly known as “Biscuit” among his British and international friends.

Biscuit, you say? In England, cookies are known as “biscuits”…and there’s a popular type of biscuit called “Rich Tea.” So with only a little manipulation, that’s how the PBA Shark champion got his nickname.

Concrete Software “Beat the Cheetah Champion” Challenge is coming

The PBA Bowling Challenge Mobile Game’s “Cheetah Challenge” begins this weekend. The rules are simple: open your PBA Bowling Challenge app and select the “Limited Tournament” button on the landing page.

“Bowl” one virtual game and if your game score beats the actual PBA Cheetah Championship winner’s score, you will be automatically entered into a drawing to win 5,000 Gold Pins (in-game currency) and a pin signed by the Cheetah champion. Multiple entries are allowed.

The sweepstakes will begin at 1 a.m. EST on Dec. 24 and end at 12:59 p.m. on Jan. 2.

For the official rules click here.

Speaking of the PBA Bowling Challenge Mobile Game, the third PBA League venue has been added to the game. This week’s addition, available Thursday, is the L.A. X venue.

If you aren’t already a player, the PBA Bowling Challenge Mobile Game app is a free download at Google Play and Apple App stores.

Need help with your game? Enter ESPN’s “Go Bowling Fan Tip” contest

Would you like expert assistance in solving a problem with your bowling game? Submit a video with your question about how you’d like to improve your bowling game, and you might be one of nine lucky winners to be featured on ESPN’s Go Bowling Fan Tip of the Week where your question will be answered by PBA Hall of Famer and ESPN color analyst Randy Pedersen (on the right).

A total of nine winners will have their video featured on ESPN telecasts of PBA Tour events, plus they will win signed memorabilia from the winner of their week’s event. To enter, click here. Note the last day to enter is January 3.

Xtra Frame Holiday Sale continues: Save $10 on “XF Season Ticket”

For the bowling fan in your family, a great Christmas gift that will keep on giving is a full-year of PBA Xtra Frame access, available until Dec. 31 for the holiday discount price of only $54.99.

That’s just over $1 a week for 12 months of live streaming of PBA, PBA50 and PWBA Tour action, access to a great library of past PBA Tour telecasts plus player interviews, bowling instruction, and more.

Visit xtraframe.tv between 8 a.m. EST on Friday and 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 31 and enter “PBAHOLIDAY17” in the promo code box to secure the $10 discount price.

Three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Mickey Spiezio dies at 81

The PBA has learned that three-time PBA50 Tour titlist Mickey Spiezio of Crest Hill, Ill., died Monday at the age of 81.

Spiezio’s PBA50 wins came in the 1987 Kessler Senior/Touring Pro Doubles (with Rowdy Morrow), 1988 Treasure Coast PBA Senior Open and Hammond PBA Senior Open in 1991.

Spiezio’s most satisfying win came in the Treasure Coast Open when, as the no. 4 qualifier, he had to battle through three matches before finally outlasting John Hricsina, 215-212, in the title match for the win. To get to the title match he beat Teata Semiz in the semifinal, 216-215; Earl Anthony in the second match, 254-209, and Harry Smith in the opening stepladder match in a two frame roll-off after tying with 191.

“I must admit, I didn’t think I could go all the way against those guys,” he said after the victory.

His win in the Hammond Senior Open was nearly as satisfying when he qualified fifth and defeated Doug Johnson, Dick Weber and Bill Gaume before topping top qualifier Robert Gibbs, 233-228, in the title match.

Services will be held for Spiezio on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home, 1500 Black Road, in Joliet, Ill. For more information, call 815-744-4444.

PBA Regional Update: Minier, Maldonado win PBA50/PBA Doubles in Houston

Former U.S. Senior Open champion Rick Minier (left) and two-time PBA Southwest Region Player of the Year Shawn Maldonado (right), both from Houston, teamed up to win the fifth annual PBA50/PBA Houston Emerald Bowl Southwest Doubles, presented by Bowling Dynamix, Sunday.

The winning duo led the eight-game qualifying portion of the event by 67 pins over Mike Bailey and Kurt Gengelbach, both from Carrollton, Texas.

After Minier and Maldonado lost three of their first four matches in the eight-game round-robin finals, the amateur team of Ted Pritts of Little Elm, Texas, and Derek Williams, from Groves, Texas, rolled into a 200-pin lead by winning their first six matches.

Minier and Maldonado rebounded by winning matches five, six and seven to close to within 32 pins of the leaders going into position round where they defeated Pritts and Williams, 462-420, to claim the $5,000 winners’ check along with Minier’s 13th regional title and Maldonado’s ninth.

PBA’s Regional tournament program is taking a break over the holidays, returning to action in the PBA Central Region over the Jan. 19-21 weekend with the PBA/PBA50 Don Vay Memorial Central Classic at Legend Lanes in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

The PBA South Region returns to action in February with the PBA and PBA50 Break Point Alley Challenge events, both open to players who have not won a PBA title. Break Point Alley in Tavares, Fla., will host the doubleheader over the Feb. 9-11 weekend.

The PBA South Region’s second weekend of competition includes the PBA50 Dave Edwards Toyota Spartanburg South Open at Paradise Lanes in Spartanburg, S.C., over the Feb. 16-18 weekend.

For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, click here to find the event(s) in your area.

Related Articles

2017 PBA Spare Shots #46 December 15, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #45 December 9, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #45 December 9, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #44 – December 1, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #43 – November 9, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #42 – November 2, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #41 – October 26, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #40 – October 20, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #39 – October 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #38 – October 7, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #37 – September 29, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #36 – September 22, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #35 – September 15, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #34 – September 8, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #33 – August 31, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #32 – August 25, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #31 – August 17, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #30 – August 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #29 – August 5, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #28 – July 27, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #27 – July 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #26 – July 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #25 – July 7, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #24 – June 30, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #23 – June 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #22 – June 16, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #21 – June 10, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #20 – June 2, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #19 – May 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #18 – May 19, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #17 – May 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #16 – May 4, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #15 – April 29, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #14 – April 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #13 – April 13, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #12 – April 1, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #11 – March 23, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #10 – March 17, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #09 – March 9, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #08 – March 3, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #07 – February 24, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #06 – February 12, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #05 – February 3, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #04 – January 27, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #03 – January 21, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #02 – January 14, 2017

2017 PBA Spare Shots #01 – January 6, 2017

2016 PBA Spare Shots