of Chinese Taipei and Malaysia’shave accumulated the most points in 17 events to finish the year 2017 atop the men’s and women’s rankings in Asia.

Asian athletes could earn points in H.H. Emir Cup 2016, ABF Tour Qatar Ranking leg 2017 (men only), 43rd Thailand Open, ABF Tour Thailand 2017, 2017 Philippine Open, 49th Singapore Open, 2017 Macau China Open, ABF Tour Macau 2017, 17th Kaohsiung Open, ABF Tour Chinese Taipei 2017, 43rd Hong Kong Open, ABF Tour Hong Kong 2017, World Games 2017, 29th SEA Games 2017, 5th AIMAG 2017, 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup and 2017 World Bowling Championships.

371 men and 138 women from 25 countries (Australia, Bahrain, China, Chinese Taipei, Egypt, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Oman, Palestine, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and United Arab Emirates) earned points.

Wu (left), who is using the spinner style aka helicopter technique to knock down the pins, led the men’s ranking with 377 point total. Wu closed the year with a stellar performance in the 2017 World Championships for men and women Nov. / Dec. in Las Vegas winning the gold medal in all-events three silver medals in singles, trios and team.

Trailing Wu by 50 and 103 points to sit in second and third place were Rafiq Ismail (327) and Ahmad Muaz (274) of Malaysia. Annop Arromsaranon of Thailand (5th; 240) was sandwiched between World trios champions Wu Siu Hong (right – 4th; 254) and Michael Mak (center – 6th; 215).

Wu’s team mate, Xu Zhe-Jia, who earned silver in masters at the World Championships, finished seventh with 192 points.

Siti Safiyah (left), who became Malaysia’s first Professional Women’s Bowling Association champion by winning the PWBA Wichita Open, led 138 women from 13 countries with 392 points after closing the year with a runner-up finish in the 53rd QubicaAMF World Cup and the team gold medal at the World Championships along with a silver medal in all-events.

Siti was followed in the rankings by the top 4 women in the masters competition (pictured right from ledt: Sin, Dawun, Ng and Limansantoso) at the 2017 World Championships.

Her team mate, silver medalist and fellow PWBA champion Sin Li Jane (Pepsi PWBA Lincoln Open) was 105 points back in second place with 287. Jung Dawun of Korea, who successfully defended the masters crown in Las Vegas, was third with 270, followed by bronze medalists Sharon Limansantoso of Indonesia and Shayna Ng of Singapore with 248 and 240, respectively.

Click here for the complete rankings (courtesy of abf-online.org).

2017 Men’s Asian Ranking – Top 16 of 371 men

1. Wu Hao-Ming, Chinese Taipei, 377

2. Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 327

3. Ahmad Muaz, Malaysia, 274

4. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 254

5. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 240

6. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 215

7. Xu Zhe-Jia, Chinese Taipei, 192

8. Adrian Ang Hsien Loong, Malaysia, 150

9. Cho Young Seon, Korea, 139

10. Yannaphon Larpapharat, Thailand, 137

11. Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 134

12. Jason Belmonte, Australia, 130

13. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 125

(tie) Ryan Lalisang, Indiaonesia, 125

15. Kenneth Chua, Philippines, 124

16. Jassim Al-Muraikhi, Qatar, 120

2017 Women’s Asian Ranking – Top 16 of 138 women

1. Siti Safiyah Amirah, Malaysia, 392

2. Sin Li Jane, Malaysia, 287

3. Jung Dawun, Korea, 270

4. Sharon Limansantoso, Indonesia, 248

5. Shayna Ng Lin Zhi, Singapore, 240

6. Cherie Tan, Singapore, 201

7. Shalin Zulkifli, Malaysia, 182

8. Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia, 161

9. Krizziah Lyn Tabora, Philippines, 159

10. Tsai Hsin-Yi, Chinese Taipei, 156

11. Putty Armein, Indonesia, 155

12. Futaba Imai, Japan, 150

13. Chan Shuk Han, Hong Kong, 138

14. Hong Hae Ni, Korea, 108

(tie) Wang Ya Ting, Chinese Taipei, 108

16. New Hui Fen, Singapore, 106