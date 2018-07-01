Wu Siu Hong, Yanee Saebe win 44th Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong’sandof Thailand captured the men’s and women’s Hong Kong Open Masters titles Saturday at South China Athletic Association Bowling Center.

Wu (right), who lost a roll-off for third place against Jonovan Neo of Singapore, 242-225, to enter the six-player stepladder finals in fourth place.

The 34-year-old right-hander climbed the ladder and defeated tournament leader Darren Ong of Singapore twice, 229-146 and 227-155, to win the Hong Kong Open for the sixth time in the 44-year history of the event. The World and World Cup champion received 60,000 Hong Kong Dollars (approx. US$7,600) for the victory.

As the no. 4 seed, Wu faced no. 5 Merwin Tan of the Philippines and his compatriot sixth-seeded Tony Wong in the opening shootout match, were he flew past his opponents, 277 to 231 (Wong) and 224 (Tan).

Wu carried the momentum into the semi-final match and defeated second-seeded Hassan Alshaikh of Saudi Arabia and took revenge against Neo, 226-209-187, to earn the right to bowl Ong for the title after an 11-year hiatus.

Ong (left) earned HK$25,000 for second place, Alshaikh (right) got HK$16,000 for third place. Neo received HK$8,000 for fourth place, while Wong and Tan garnered HK$5,500 and HK$4,500 for fifth and sixth place.

In the women’s division, Yanee Saebe (right) earned the no. 1 seed by averaging 229.25 for eight games, outlasting second-seeded Bernice Lim by 100 pins. Both players met in the title match, in which Lim had to defeat Saebe twice to win the title, while Saebe needed only one win.

And that was exactly what she did as Saebe defeated the Singaporean, 212-165, to claim her first Hong Kong Open title. The 25-year-old received HK$30,000 (approx. US$3,800) for accomplishing the feat.

Lim, who was the best of four Singaporean women in the stepladder finals, defeated fourth-seeded Daphne Tan and Joey Yeo in an all-Singaporean semi-final match, 235-223-201.

Tan advanced to the semi-final by defeating her fellow countrywoman Shayna Ng, seeded sixth, and no. 5, Hee Kar Yen of Malaysia in a low-scoring encounter, 186-182-164.

Lim (left) took home HK$16,000 for second place, Tan (right) earned HK$8,000 for third place, Yeo got HK$4,000 for fourth place and Yeo and Hee pocketed HK$2,700 and HK$2,000 for fifth and sixth place, respectively.

The top 16 men and top 16 women in the Hong Kong Open qualified for the third leg of the 2018 Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) Tour which will be contest Sunday at the same bowling center.

Photos courtesy of abf-online.org.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Men’s Stepladder Finals

SCAA Bowling Center in Hong Kong, China (July 25-30, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 959 (4 games), HKG $60,000

2. Darren Ong, Singapore, 301 (2 games), HKG $25,000

3. Hassan Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 209 (1 game), HKG $16,000

4. Jonovan Neo, Singapore, 187 (1 game), HKG $8,000

5. Tony Wong, Hong Kong, 231 (1 game), HKG $5,500

6. Merwin Tan, Philippines, 224 (1 game), HKG $4,500

From front right, clockwise: Neo, Ong, Alshaikh, Wu, Tan and Wong.

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Wu (277) def. No. 6 Wong (231) and No. 5 Tan (224)

Second Match: Wu (236) def. No. 2 Alshaikh (209) and No. 3 Neo (187)

Championship: Wu def. No. 1 Ong, 229-146

and in the diciding game Wu def. Ong, 227-155.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Women’s Stepladder Finals

SCAA Bowling Center in Hong Kong, China (July 25-30, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Yanee Saebe, Thailand, 212 (1 game), HKG $30,000

2. Bernice Lim, Singapore, 400 (2 games), HKG $16,000

3. Daphne Tan, Singapore, 409 (2 games), HKG $8,000

4. Joey Yeo, Singapore, 201 (1 game), HKG $4,000

5. Shayna Ng, Singapore, 182 (1 game), HKG $2,700

6. Hee Kar Yen, Malaysia, 164 (1 game), HKG $2,000

From front right, clockwise: Yeo, Saebe, Lim, Tan, Hee and Ng.

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Tan (186) def. No. 6 Ng (182) and No. 5 Hee (164)

Second Match: No. 2 Lim (235) def. Tan (223) def. No. 3 Yeo (201)

Championship: No. 1 Saebe def. Lim, 212-165.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Men’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals.

In roll-off for third and fourth place, Neo defeated Wu, 242-225.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Women’s Division after Round 2

Top 6 advance to the stepladder finals.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Men’s Division after Round 1

Top 18 meet the top six qualifiers in Round 2.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Women’s Division after Round 1

Top 15 meet the top six qualifiers in Round 2.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Men’s Division after Qualifying

Total 39 players advance to the finals; top 3 of the Local and Overseas Pool receive a first-round bye.

44th Hong Kong International Open – Women’s Division after Qualifying

Total 30 players advance to the finals; top 3 of the Local and Overseas Pool receive a first-round bye.