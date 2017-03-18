Xuereb, Jónsson conclude 1st Small Nations Cup with victory in Masters

of Malta and Iceland’scaptured the gold medals in women’s and men’s match play Masters which concluded the inaugural Small Nations Cup Sunday at Rose’n’Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino.

The top 4 women and the top 4 men with the highest 18-game totals in Mixed Doubles, Doubles and Mixed Teams advanced to the medal round.

Seeded third, Xuereb (pictured left) eliminated Magna Yr Hjalmtysdottir of Iceland in the semi-finals, 192-190, and went on to defeat Nandia Irodotou of Cyprus in the gold medal match, 201-176. Irodotou, the No. 4 seed, advanced to the title match with a 179-168 win over top-seeded Sue Abela of Malta.

Irodotou earned the silver medal and Abela and Hjalmtysdottir both received bronze.

On the men’s side, No. 3 Jónsson (right) defeated No. 4 Neoklis Erodotou of Cyprus in the gold medal match, 185-167, to claim the second gold medal for Iceland in this tournament. On their way to the finale Jónsson ousted No. 2 Justin Caruana Scicluna of Malta, 205-158, and Erodotou stunned top-seeded Mauro Anastasi of Malta, 215-187.

Erodotou received the silver medal, while Anastasi and Scicluna shared the bronze medal.

Malta led the medal tally with 3 gold and 6 bronze medals. Iceland was second with 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze. Third placed Cyprus took home 1 gold, 4 silver and 1 bronze. Luxembourg received 1 silver and 1 bronze, while the host country San Marino got one bronze medal.

Starting in 2017 the European Tenpin Bowling Federation’s Small Nations Cup will be conducted biennially. The inaugural SNC was held from March 15-19, 2017 at the Rose’n’Bowl, an 18-laner in Serravalle in the Republic of San Marino.

European countries with a population under 1 million can participate in the Small Nations Cup. Each participating country is represented by a team of two female and two male competitors.

Players from five countries, Cyprus, Iceland, Luxembourg, Malta and San Marino, competed in San Marino for gold, silver and bronze medals in Mixed Doubles, men’s and women’s Doubles, Mixed Team and men’s and women’s Masters in the three-day event.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Women’s Masters Medal Round

Rose’n’Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (March 18, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Sara Xuereb, Malta, 393 (2 games)

2. Nandia Irodotou, Cyprus, 355 (2 games)

3. Sue Abela, Malta, 168 (1 game)

(tie) Magna Yr Hjalmtysdottir, Iceland, 190 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 4 Irodotou def. No. 1 Abela, 179-168

Semifinal Match 2: No. 3 Xuereb def. No. 2 Hjalmtysdottir, 192-190

Championship: Xuereb def. Irodotou, 201-176.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Men’s Masters Medal Round

Rose’n’Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (March 18, 2017)

Championship Round:

1. Arnar David Jónsson, Iceland, 390 (2 games)

2. Neoklis Erodotou, Cyprus, 382 (2 games)

3. Mauro Anastasi, Malta, 187 (1 game)

(tie) Justin Caruana Scicluna, Malta, 158 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 4 Erodotou def. No. 1 Anastasi, 215-187

Semifinal Match 2: No. 3 Jónsson def. No. 2 Scicluna, 205-158

Championship: Jónsson def. Erodotou, 185-167.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Women’s All-Events (final)

No medals given. Top 4 advance to match play Masters.

1st Small Nations Cup 2017 – Men’s All-Events (final)

No medals given. Top 4 advance to match play Masters.