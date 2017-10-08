Yannaphon, Svensson take over lead in 2017 WBT men’s point ranking

With his victory in thein Bangkokof Thailand and runner-upof Sweden took over the lead in the 2017 World Bowling Tour men’s point ranking.

The duo (Yannaphon above, Svensson on the right) is tied at 90 points on the annual point list. Yannaphon ranks first and the two-handed bowler from Sweden second due to the Thai’s higher finish as the highest points in a single event break the tie.

Stuart Williams (left) of England is just one point back in third place with 89 points, while previous leader Jason Belmonte of Australia and Marshall Kent, United States, are tied for fourth place at 85 points.

After four out of five events this season, the sixth place bowler, Chris Barnes (right, 75), United States, is merely 15 points away from first place, making the final tournament before the cut to the top three for the WBT men’s finals promising to be an extra exciting event.

Kent (left) received 13 points in the WBT Thailand event to hold on to the lead in the World Bowling Tour’s two-year rolling points race with 286 points. Dom Barrett of England remained in second place with 249 points.

Martin Larsen of Sweden retained third place with 227 points and was followed by his compatriot Svensson, who leaped into fourth place with 230 points.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

The World Bowling Tour 2017 consists of five stops in Germany, Sweden, Thailand and USA (2).

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format. “Majors” award double points.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list compete in the season-ending WBT Men’s and Women’s Final. The 2017 finals will be held during GEICO PBA World Series of Bowling IX on Nov. 19 in Reno, Nevada. The PBA World Championship in Reno remains on the schedule prior to the finals.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

2017 WBT Thailand Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Yannaphon Larp-apharat, Thailand, 50

2. Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 40

3. Chris Barnes, United States, 35

4. Sean Rash, United States, 30

5. Tommy Jones, United States, 25

6. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 24

7. Ryan Ciminelli, United States, 23

8. Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 22

9. Osku Palermaa, Finland, 21

10. Stuart Williams, England, 20

11. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 15

12. Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 15

13. Francois Louw, South Africa, 14

14. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 14

15. Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 13

16. Marshall Kent, United States, 13

17. Andrew Anderson, United States, 12

18. Timmy Tan, Malaysia, 12

19. Surasak Manuwong, Thailand, 11

20. Hengki Susanto, Indonesia, 11

21. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 8

22. Hiroki Takada, Japan, 8

23. Hassan Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 8

24. Kyle Troup, United States, 8

25. Kamron Doyle, United States, 8

26. Bill O’Neill, United States, 6

27. Anthony Simonsen, United States, 6

28. Badin Lerdpiriyasakulkit, Thailand, 6

29. Syaffique Ikhwan, Malaysia, 6

30. Tom Daugherty, United States, 6

31. AJ Johnson, United States, 4

32. Billy M. Islam, Indonesia, 4

33. Martin Larsen, Sweden, 4

34. Mike Chan, Hong Kong, 4

35. Hardy Rachmadian, Indonesia, 4

36. Manuel Otalora, Colombia, 3

37. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 3

38. Dominic Barrett, England, 3

39. Cameron Weier, United States, 3

40. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 3

41. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 2

42. Joonas Jähi, Finland, 2

43. Adrian Ang, Malaysia, 2

44. Nathan Bohr, United States, 2

45. Sam Cooley, Australia, 2

46. Zachary Wilkins, Canada, 1

47. Eric Tseng, Hong Kong, 1

48. Parker Bohn III, United States, 1

49. Sithiphol Kunaksorn, Thailand, 1

50. Ahmad Aidu Abdul Halim, Malaysia, 1

Qualifying Standings for 2017 WBT Men’s Final

Standings after 4/5 events. Top 25 with position, country and total points earned in 2017 WBT events and the highest points in a single event (in parenthesis). Top 3 will advance to the WBT Women’s Final.

1. Yannaphon Larp-apharat, Thailand, 90 (50)

2. Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 90 (40)

3. Stuart Williams, England, 89 (35)

4. Marshall Kent, USA, 85 (50)

(tie) Jason Belmonte, Australia, 85 (50)

6. Chris Barnes, USA, 75 (40)

7. Dominic Barrett, England, 68 (50)

8. Sean Rash, USA, 59 (30)

9. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 54 (30)

10. Cameron Weier, USA, 46 (40)

11. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 42 (24)

12. Francois Louw, South Africa, 40 (20)

13. Tommy Jones, USA, 38 (25)

14. Martin Larsen, Sweden, 36 (23)

15. Jari Ratia, Finland, 35 (35)

16. Francois Lavoie, Canada, 33 (21)

17. Rhino Page, USA, 30 (30)

(tie) Anders Lousdal, Denmark, 30 (30)

19. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 29 (15)

20. Tom Daugherty, USA, 27 (21)

21. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 27 (15)

22. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 27 (14)

23. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 26 (24)

24. Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 26 (15)

25. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 24 (24)

(tie) Bader Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 24 (24)

WBT Men’s Point Ranking as of October 9, 2017

Players with country, ranking points earned from November 2015 through October 2017, ranking point total, highest points earned in a single event and number of top 50 finishes.