Zulkifli, Kent first-round leaders in PBA Oklahoma Open

Three-time PBA Tour winnerof Yakima, Wash., and long-time Malaysian national team member, a relatively recent convert to the two-handed bowling style, averaged 234.8 to tie for the first round lead in the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort PBA Oklahoma Open Tuesday at FireLake Bowling Center.

Kent (above) and Zulfkifli both bowled a 1,879 eight-game pinfall total to lead the 91-player field on the PBA’s 32-foot Wolf pattern lane condition.

Kent recovered from games of 166 and 172 to start the round but caught fire with games of 239, 279, 237, 237, 260 and 289. Zulkifli (right), or ZZ as he is more commonly called, bowled games of 211, 203, 213, 258 287, 266, 226 and 215.

“I tried to make a urethane ball work to start the round but that wasn’t going to work,” said Kent, who won the PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open earlier this month for his third career title. “I changed to a reactive ball in the third game and started striking.

“Past experience on this pattern told me that urethane would be a good choice but there seemed to be too much oil (on the lanes) for what I was trying to do,” he added. “I really wasn’t comfortable using reactive either but it turned out to be the right change to make.”

At a point in his career when he was ready to give up the sport, Zulkifli, a 13-time winner in Asia, decided to make the change to a two-handed delivery about 18 months ago because he felt he was no longer competitive using the normal one-handed delivery.

“I was about to quit the game because it just wasn’t fun anymore,” said the 34-year-old Zulkifli. “I just couldn’t get the power I needed using one hand so I thought what do I have to lose, I’ll give it a try.

“I tried it once for about 15 minutes and felt I could make it work,” he continued. “For me, I need to make the ball hook and using the two-handed delivery was the answer.”

Since he started using the two-handed delivery, it’s been a lot of practice – up to six hours a day and watching a lot of video of players like other two-handed stars Jason Belmonte and Osku Palermaa.

“I still look at myself as a beginner using this style because it still doesn’t feel natural to me,” Zulkifli said. “I really have to concentrate hard on every shot. At this point in my career I can’t stay home and practice until I’m ready. I have to learn while I’m bowling at the highest level of competition because I’m getting older.”

Another two-hander, six-time Tour winner Jesper Svensson (left) of Sweden finished the round in third just nine pins back with a 1,870 pinfall.

Rounding out the top five were 16-year-old PBA member Trey Ford III of Bartlesville, Okla., who finished fourth with a 1,834 pinfall and two-time Tour winner Thomas Larsen (right) of Denmark who finished the round in fifth with 1,826.

Oklahoma Open competition continues with eight-game qualifying rounds Wednesday and Thursday on the PBA’s Bear and Badger lane conditioning patterns.

The top 33 players based on 24-game pinfall totals will advance to another eight-game qualifying round on the Oklahoma Open lane condition Friday which will determine nine players who will compete in the live ESPN stepladder finals Saturday and Sunday at noon CDT (1 p.m. ET) at the Grand Casino Hotel Event Center.

All qualifying rounds are streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel Xtra Frame. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles



Oklahoma Open kicks off second half of 2017 PBA Tour season

2017 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA Oklahoma Open – First Round Standings

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total

1, (tie) Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., and

Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 1,879

3, Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 1,870

4, Trey Ford III, Bartlesville, Okla., 1,834

5, Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 1,826

6, Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 1,811

7, EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 1,794

8, Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 1,788

9, Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 1,786

10, Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 1,785

11, Martin Larsen, Sweden, 1,782

12, Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 1,763

13, Jason Sterner, Rockledge, Fla., 1,756

14, Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 1,753

15, Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,749

16, Ahmed Alawadhi, Bahrain, 1,742

17, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,739

18, Brandon Novak, Chillicothe, Ohio, 1,733

19, Kristopher Prather, Milton, Fla., 1,731

20, Jason Belmonte, Australia, 1,728

21, Gary Faulkner Jr., Memphis, Tenn., 1,720

22, Sam Cooley, Australia, 1,719

23, Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 1,715

24, (tie) AJ Chapman, Wichita, Kan.,

Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., and

Rhino Page, Orlando, Fla., 1,708

27, Jon Van Hees, Charlestown, R.I., 1,701

28, Dom Barrett, England, 1,700

29, Francois Louw, South Africa, 1,697

30, DJ Archer, Friendswood, Texas, 1,687

31, Richie Teece, England, 1,674

32, Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 1,672

33, Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 1,671

34, Brad Angelo, Lockport, N.Y., 1,661

35, (tie) Nick Kruml, Downers Grove, Ill., and

Francois Lavoie, Canada, 1,654

37, Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 1,651

38, Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 1,646

39, James Cantere, Oklahoma City, 1,645

40, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 1,644

41, Brian LeClair, Athens, N.Y., 1,638

42, Omar Rashid, Bahrain, 1,637

43, Dick Allen, Columbia, S.C., 1,632

44, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,628

45, Zeke Bayt, Westerville, Ohio, 1,625

46, Ryan Ciminelli, Cheektowaga, N.Y., 1,624

47, Dylan Burns, Lawrence, Kan., 1,623

48, Tom Smallwood, Saginaw, Mich., 1,622

49, J.R. Raymond, Clinton Twp., Mich., 1,619

50, Craig Nidiffer, Trenton, Mich., 1,611

51, Isaac Russell, Malaysia, 1,610

52, Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 1,609

53, Stuart Williams, England, 1,608

54, AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 1,607

55, Osku Palermaa, Finland, 1,603

56, Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 1,602

57, Tom Sorce, Blasdell, N.Y., 1,592

58, John Szczerbinski, N. Tonawanda, N.Y., 1,589

59, (tie) Gabriel Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., and

Kurt Pilon, Warren, Mich., 1,588

61, Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 1,585

62, Dylan Macon, Lubbock, Texas, 1,582

63, (tie) Osama Hassan, Bahrain, and

Matthew Sanders, Evansville, Ind., 1,574

65, (tie) Isaac Kim, Lebanon, Pa., and

Sean Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, 1,563

67, Graham Fach, Canada, 1,558

68, Jake Peters, Henderson, Nev., 1,556

69, Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 1,551

70, Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 1,550

71, Jesse Buss, Belvidere, Ill., 1,543

72, Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 1,540

73, (tie) Patrick Allen, Elmwood Park, N.J., and

Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 1,534

75, Michael Houtz, Myerstown, Pa., 1,532

76, Brad Miller, Maryland Heights, Mo., 1,528

77, Jeff Hatt, Oklahoma City, 1,499

78, Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 1,498

79, Darren Tang, San Francisco, 1,497

80, Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 1,488

81, Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 1,461

82, Armando Santacruz, Ecuador, 1,440

83, Kenneth Bland Jr., Jacksonville, Texas, 1,433

84, Paul Brewbaker, Midwest City, Okla., 1,427

85, Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 1,408

86, Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 1,374

87, William Tarpein, McDonough, Ga., 1,350

88, Cody Shoemaker, Hanover, Pa., 1,331

89, Jose Rosero, Ecuador, 1,243

90, Yebgueni Velez, Ecuador, 1,156

91, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 531, withdrew

300 games (2) – Ronnie Russell, Thomas Larsen.