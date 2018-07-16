2018 European Bowling Tour Stats after 7/12 events

Thewill feature 12 tournaments in 10 countries, two each in Germany and Sweden, and one each in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, San Marino and Spain.

After the Kegel Aalborg International 2018 has been canceled the 2018 EBT schedule includes two “Platinum”, two “Gold”, three “Silver”, two “Bronze” and three “Satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

For the first time since the inception in the year 2000, the 19th EBT Tour season kicked off with a “silver” tournament in Stockholm, Sweden, in late December 2017. The AIK International Tournament Powered by Track, one the two newcomers on the schedule, ran from Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, 2018 at Bowl-O-Rama.

The Brunswick Ballmaster Open, the most prestigious European tournament which kicked off the Tour in the previous 18 seasons, followed Jan. 5-14, once again at Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland.

Immediately following the “gold” event in Finland was the 30th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm, the first “satellite” tournament which started Jan. 14th at Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland, and ended Jan. 21st.

The EBT took a seven-week break before heading to the first “platinum” event, the Brunswick Euro Challenge March 10-18 at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, which offered total prize money of 105.000 Euro.

April 15-22 marks the return of the Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2018 to Dolfijn Bowling in Tilburg, Netherlands, which burned down two weeks after the 2016 HBST.

Immediately after the conclusion of the “silver” tournament, Dolfijn Bowling also hosted the EBT Masters for the 2017 season, which was contested on Monday, April 23rd, featuring the top 8 men and women in the 2017 EBT point ranking.

Originally scheduled for May 20-27 at Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark, the “bronze” Kegel Aalborg International 2018 has been canceled April 6th due to the at that time low number of entries.

The EBT resumes with a summer swing featuring back-to-back-to-back tournaments, the VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge (bronze) at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (June 30-July 8), the 14th Storm San Marino Open (gold) at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 7-15) and the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open (Silver) at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 14-22).

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark, will host the Odense International, a “satellite” event, which moved from May to Aug. 26-Sept. 2.

At the same time but a week longer, the second “platinum” tournament will be staged at Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden, where the Lucky Larsen Masters, named after Swedish standout Martin Larsen, will be held from Aug. 25 through Sept. 9.

The second newcomer this season will be the Rome Open, “Satellite” tournament at Brunswick Bowling in Rome, Italy, which runs Sept. 8-16.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour season will come to an end with a “bronze” tournament at Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway where the Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick takes place from Oct. 5-14.

In each event of the 2018 European Bowling Tour women will receive an equality handicap of eight pins per game.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each tournament will also receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 4, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.



2018 European Bowling Tour titles:

1 – Bernice Lim, Singapore

Sin Li Jane, Malaysia

Anthony Simonsen, United States

Jenny Wegner, Sweden

Gaëtan Mouveroux, France

Thomas Larsen, Denmark

Pontus Andersson, Sweden

2018 EBT Men’s ranking winners:

2 – Anthony Simonsen, United States

1 – Jesper Svensson, Sweden

Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland

Gaëtan Mouveroux, France

Thomas Larsen, Denmark

Pontus Andersson, Sweden

2018 EBT Women’s ranking winners:

1 – Bernice Lim, Singapore

Sin Li Jane, Malaysia

Nicole Sanders, Netherlands

Jenny Wegner, Sweden

Cajsa Wegner, Sweden

Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia

Mai Ginge Jensen, Sweden

2018 EBT #1 (Silver)

AIK International Tournament Powered by Track

Bowl-O-Rama in Stockholm, Sweden (Dec. 26-Jan. 7, 2018)

Champion: Bernice Lim, Singapore

Men’s ranking winner: Jesper Svensson, Sweden







2018 EBT #2 (Gold)

Brunswick Ballmaster Open

Tali Bowling Center in Helsinki, Finland (Jan. 5-14, 2018)

Champion: Sin Li Jane, Malaysia

Men’s ranking winner: Kimmo Lehtonen, Finland





2018 EBT #3 (Satellite)

30th Irish Open Championships in association with Storm

Leisureplex Stillorgan in Dublin, Ireland (Jan. 14-21, 2018)

Champion: Anthony Simonsen, United States

Women’s ranking winner: Nicole Sanders, Netherlands





2018 EBT #4 (Platinum)

Brunswick Euro Challenge

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 10-18, 2018)

Champion: Jenny Wegner, Sweden

Men’s ranking winner: Anthony Simonsen, United States





2018 EBT #5 (Silver)

Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament 2018

Dolfijn Bowling Tilburg in Tilburg, Netherlands (April 15-22, 2018)

Champion: Gaëtan Mouveroux, France

Women’s ranking winner: Cajsa Wegner, Sweden





2018 EBT #6 (Bronze)

VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain (July 1-8, 2018)

Champion: Thomas Larsen, Denmark

Women’s ranking winner: Maria Jose Rodriguez, Colombia





2018 EBT #7 (Gold)

14th Storm San Marino Open

Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino (July 7-15, 2018)

Champion: Pontus Andersson, Sweden

Women’s ranking winner: Mai Ginge Jensen, Denmark





2018 EBT #8 (Silver)

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 14-22, 2018)

2018 EBT #9 (Satellite)

Odense International

Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark (Aug. 26-Sept. 2, 2018)

2018 EBT #10 (Platinum)

Storm Lucky Larsen Masters

Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden (Aug. 25-Sept. 9, 2018)

2018 EBT #11 (Satellite)

Rome Open All4bowling

Brunswick Bowling in Rome, Italy (Sept. 8-16, 2018)

2018 EBT #12 (Bronze)

Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick

Veitvet Bowling Center in Oslo, Norway (Oct. 5-14, 2018)

Canceled

2018 EBT #6 (Bronze)

Kegel Aalborg International 2018

Lovvang Bowling Center in Aalborg, Denmark (May 20-27, 2018)