2018 Professional Bowlers Association Tour Schedule & Champions

The 2018 PBA National Tour schedule currently features 19 tournaments, including four “majors”, the PBA Tournament of Champions, Barbasol PBA Players Championship, United States Bowling Congress Masters and U.S. Open.

Dates and venue for the PBA World Series of Bowling X, which usually concludes the PBA season with the fifth major, PBA World Championship, will be announced later.

2018 PBA National Tour titles

2 – Andrew Anderson

Jason Belmonte

EJ Tackett

1 – Dom Barrett

Matt O’Grady

Jakob Butturff

Tom Smallwood

Bill O’Neill

Dick Allen

Cristian Azcona

Chris Barnes

2018 PBA Tour Schedule & Champions

Subject to change.

2018 PBA Tour #1

2018 DHC PBA Japan Invitational

Tokyo Port Bowl in Tokyo, Japan (January 26-28, 2018)

Champion: Dom Barrett of England





2018 PBA Tour #2

PBA Tournament of Champions (PBA Major)

AMF Riviera Lanes in Fairlawn, OH, USA (February 5-11, 2018)

Champion: Matt O’Grady of Rahway, N.J.





2018 PBA Tour #3

Go Bowling! PBA 60th Anniversary Classic

Woodland Bowl in Indianapolis, Ind., USA (February 13-18, 2018)

Champion: Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz.





2018 PBA Tour #4

Barbasol PBA Players Championship (Major)

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, USA (February 19-25, 2018)

Champion: Tom Smallwood of Saginaw, Mich.





2018 PBA Tour #5

Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship presented by BowlerX.com

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, USA (February 19-25, 2018)

Champions: Jason Belmonte of Australia and Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa.





2018 PBA Tour #6

2018 United States Bowling Congress Masters (Major)

Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse, N.Y., USA (April 8-15, 2018)

Champion: Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich.





2018 PBA Tour #7

PBA Xtra Frame Port Property Management Maine Shootout

Bayside Bowl in Portland, Maine, USA (April 16-18, 2018)

Champion: Dick Allen of Columbia, S.C.





2018 PBA Tour #8

2018 PBA Tour Finals

Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Mich., USA (May 4-6, 2018)

Champions: Jason Belmonte of Australia





2018 PBA Tour #9

PBA Xtra Frame Wilmington Open

Ten Pin Alley Family Fun Center in Wilmington, N.C., USA (May 18-20, 2018)

Champion: Cristian Azcona of Puerto Rico





2018 PBA Tour #10

PBA Xtra Frame Greater Jonesboro Open

Hijinx Family Entertainment Center in Jonesboro, Ark., USA (June 1-3, 2018)

Champion: Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich.





2018 PBA Tour #11

PBA Xtra Frame Lubbock Sports Open, presented by Ebonite

South Plains Lanes in Lubbock, Texas, USA (June 8-10, 2018)

Champion: Chris Barnes of Double Oak, Texas.





2018 PBA Tour #12

PBA Xtra Frame Parkside Open

Parkside Lanes in Aurora, Ill., USA (June 29-July 2, 2018)

Champion: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind.





2018 PBA Tour #13

19th PBA/PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, USA (July 26-29, 2018)

Champions: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., and Liz Johnson of Palatine, Ill.





2018 PBA Tour #14

PBA Xtra Frame Gene Carter’s Pro Shop Classic

Mid-County Lanes in Middletown, Del., USA (Aug. 17-19, 2018)

2018 PBA Tour #15

PBA Xtra Frame Kenn-Feld Group Classic

Pla-Mor Lanes in Coldwater, Ohio, USA (Aug. 24-26, 2018)

2018 PBA Tour #16

PBA Wolf Open

The Lanes at Coffee Creek in Owasso in suburban Tulsa, Okla., USA (Oct. 15-16, 2018)

2018 PBA Tour #17

PBA Bear Open

The Lanes at Coffee Creek in Owasso in suburban Tulsa, Okla., USA (Oct. 17-18, 2018)

2018 PBA Tour #18

FloBowling Tulsa Open

The Lanes at Coffee Creek in Owasso in suburban Tulsa, Okla., USA (Oct. 19-20, 2018)

2018 PBA Tour #19

2018 U.S. Open

Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan., USA (Oct. 24-31, 2018)