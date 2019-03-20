Korea and USA advance to both boys’ and girls’ Doubles gold medal matches

The boys’ and girls’ doubles from bowling powerhouses Korea and United States defeated their opponents in the semi-final matches of the World Junior Bowling Championships Tuesday evening at Plaza Bowling Saint Maximin in France to set up the gold medal matches at the Judo Institute in Paris on Saturday, March 23.

Korea, Germany and USA had both teams in the semi-finals. The Finnish boys and the Korean girls earned the no. seeds and met Korea and England in the first semi-final match. Germany and USA were second and third in both division after the preliminaries to meet each other in the second semi-final match.

Girls leader Hong Soree and Jeong Youngseon flew past Isabel Allen and Rhian Dobinson of England, 529-359. Hong fired 265 and Jeong was just one pin back with 264.

Americans Kamerin Peters and Mabel Cummins made equally quick work of Franziska Czech and Natalie Groll of Germany, 443-332. Cummins led her team with 240, while the Germanys bowled their lowest game of this Championships.

The winners will bowl for gold and silver, while the losers share the bronze medal.

Girls’ Doubles Medal Round:

3. Germany (Franziska Czech/Natalie Groll), 332 (1 game), and

(tie) England (Isabel Allen/Rhian Dobinson), 359 (1 game)

Playoff Results:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 1 Korea (Hong Soree 265/Jeong Youngseon 264) def.

No. 4 England (Isabel Allen 167/Rhian Dobinson 192), 529-359

Semifinal Match 2: No. 3 USA (Kamerin Peters 203/Mabel Cummins 240) def.

No. 2 Germany (Franziska Czech 179/Natalie Groll 153), 443-332

Championship: Korea vs. USA.

On the boys’ side, fourth seeded Ji Geun, gold medalist in singles and the first athlete to shoot 300 at a World Junior Bowling Championships, and his team mate Park Donghyuk stunned top seeded Pyry Puharinen and Jesse Ahokas, 498-451.

Park, Puharinen, and Ahokas had games in the 220s, but it was again Ji, who made the difference, posting a huge 278 game to put the match away.

In the other Germany vs. USA match, Junior Team USA’s Solomon Salama and Anthony Neuer eliminated Paul-Sullivan Purps & Patrick Weichert, 449-398. Neuer and Purps had games under 200, Weichert posted 208, but Salama led his team to victory with a big 264 game.

Boys Doubles Championship Round:

3. Finland (Pyry Puharinen/Jesse Ahokas), 451 (1 game), and

(tie) Germany (Paul-Sullivan Purps/Patrick Weichert), 398 (1 game)

Medal Round:

Semifinal Match 1: No. 4 Korea (Park Donghyuk 220/Ji Geun 278) def.

No. 1 Finland (Pyry Puharinen 223/Jesse Ahokas 228), 498-451

Semifinal Match 2: No. 3 USA (Solomon Salama 264/Anthony Neuer 185) def.

No. 2 Germany (Paul-Sullivan Purps 190/Patrick Weichert 208), 449-398

Championship: Korea vs. USA.

Qualifying at the World Junior Bowling Championships in France concludes Thursday with the second three-game block of the mixed team event from 9:00 to 12:00 CET.

Those three games also decide the all-events medals in each division based on 18-game pinfall totals, and the top 24 girls and top 24 boys, who will advance to the masters finals. The boys and girls round of 24 will be contested Thursday afternoon followed by the team semi-finals from 17:30 to 18:15.

105 of the world’s best young bowlers, age 18 and under, take part in the first edition of the World Junior Bowling Championships and compete on the 41-foot Montreal oil pattern for medals in five disciplines – singles, doubles, mixed team, all-events and masters – from March 18-23.

For the first time in the history of Bowling World Championships the Current Frame Scoring system will be used at the World Junior Bowling Championships. The new system has been used in previous World Bowling Tour events, Asian Bowling Federation Tour Finals and the Asian Games.

In the Current Frame Scoring system, a strike counts for 30 pins, a spare counts for 10, plus the first-ball count and an open frame counts for actual pins knocked down. The 10th frame counts the same as all other frames. Maximum score is still 300.

The first three events each feature six games of preliminaries, with the top four in each division advancing to their respective semifinals. Gold, silver and bronze all-events medals will be awarded in each division based on 18-game pinfall totals, and the top 24 girls and top 24 boys will advance to the masters portion of the event.

All of the preliminaries and semifinals will be held at 28-lane Plaza Bowling in Saint-Maximin, France, about 40 miles outside of the capital city of Paris, with the addition of the singles finals. All other gold medal matches will be contested on a special two-lane installation inside the Judo Institute in the center of Paris, and seating will be available for perhaps 1,000 people.

The World Junior Bowling Championships will be livestreamed by World Bowling and there will be full television broadcast of the championship matches, which will air on global commercial channels and the Olympic Channel in other areas. All medal ceremonies, including singles, will also be conducted at the Judo Institute between the matches.

For more information about the 2019 World Junior Championships, click here.