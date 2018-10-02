Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick to conclude 2018 EBT season

For the second consecutive year, the Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick will be the final tournament of the European Bowling Tour season and decide the outcome of the 2018 EBT men’s and women’s point rankings.

The NO 2018, which runs from Oct. 5-14 at 26-lane Lucky Bowl Veitvet, formerly Veitvet Bowling Center, in Norway’s capital city of Oslo, is the 12th and final stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the second EBT “Bronze” tournament this season.

Bowlingdigital will provide onsite coverage from Lucky Bowl Veitvet featuring stories, photos and results after each round commencing Thursday, October 11, all the way through to the finals, which will be completed Sunday, October 14, in the late afternoon.

216 players, 160 men and 56 women (the fourth most this season), from Denmark (including Mai Ginge Jensen), Finland (including Niko and Mika Oksanen, Sami and Peppi Konsteri, Lassi Aalto and Sanna Pansanen), France, Iceland (including Odense International winner Arnar Davið Jónsson), Sweden (including Cajsa Wegner, Ida Andersson, Nina Flack and national champion Annie Thorell) and the host country Norway, have registered for the event and already booked almost 450 entries.

However, there are still some qualifying spots left, even on the last weekend (Friday, October 12 at 9 a.m. (squad 17) and 9 p.m. (squad 20).

To register for the event, please click here. For the complete tournament information, click here.

Raymond Jansson (left) is the defending champion. Eighteen years after the former world and European champion quit his illustrious international career in 1999, Jansson mounted one of the biggest comebacks in the sport of tenpin bowling when he captured his first European Bowling Tour title in the Norwegian Open 2017 by Brunswick.

The NO 2018 offers total prize money of 275.000 Norwegian Kronor (currently 28.730 Euro) with 45.000 NOK (approx. 4.700 Euro) going to the winner and a last-to-cash payout of 2.000 Kronor or 209 Euro for 60th place.

Qualifying at the Norwegian Open 2018 by Brunswick begins Friday, Oct. 5 and concludes Saturday, Oct. 13 with the final Squad 23 scheduled to start at 5 p.m. local time (CEST).

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300), an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events. The top 3 women after qualifying will receive 5.000 NOK, 3.000 NOK and 2.000 NOK bonuses, respectively.

Total 60 players will advance to the finals on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13 & 14:

the top 42 players from the overall qualifying standings

two players from a separate leaderboard of squads 1-7, who were not among the top 42

the next four women

the next four juniors (must not be born before Sept. 1, 2000)

the next four seniors (must be 50 years of age on Oct. 5th)

and two players each from the Turbo 1 and 2 list (highest score in qualifying game 5 and 6, respectively; separate fee necessary).

The top 8 qualifiers will be seeded in Round 4, qualifiers 9-16 go to Round 3, qualifiers 17-24 start in Round 2 and qualifiers 25-28 begin in Round 1.

The other 32 finalists advance to Saturday’s semifinal round which begins at 9 p.m. CEST. All players bowl six games from scratch with the top 12 advancing to Round 1 starting on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.

The remaining forty players will determine the champion in five three-game rounds (rounds 1-4 starting from scratch). The field will be trimmed to 32, 24, 16, and then eight players who bowl one last three-game round with the pinfall from Round 4 being carried forward.

The player with the highest six-game total will win the title, the 45.000 NOK top prize and 100 EBT ranking points (men and women in separate rankings).

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Related Articles

Raymond Jansson mounts big comeback, wins 2017 Norwegian Open for first EBT title

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

EBT Men’s Ranking after 11/12 events

EBT Women’s Ranking after 11/12 events

Past Norwegian Open Champions (EBT events only)