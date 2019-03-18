Inaugural World Junior Bowling Championships is underway in France

More than 100 of the world’s best young bowlers, age 18 and under, will take part in the first edition of the World Junior Bowling Championships at the 28-lane Plaza Bowling in Saint-Maximin, France, about 40 miles outside of Paris, from March 17-23.

Thirty-four member federations of World Bowling, tenpin bowling’s world governing body, have send up to two girls and two boys to compete in five disciplines – singles, doubles, mixed team, all-events and masters.

For the first time in the history of Bowling World Championships the Current Frame Scoring system will be used at the World Junior Bowling Championships. The new system has been used in previous World Bowling Tour events, Asian Bowling Federation Tour Finals and the Asian Games.

In the Current Frame Scoring system, a strike counts for 30 pins, a spare counts for 10, plus the first-ball count and an open frame counts for actual pins knocked down. The 10th frame counts the same as all other frames. Maximum score is still 300.

The first three events each will feature six games of preliminaries, with the top four in each division advancing to their respective semifinals. Gold, silver and bronze all-events medals will be awarded in each division based on 18-game pinfall totals, and the top 24 girls and top 24 boys will advance to the masters portion of the event.

All qualifying rounds and semifinals at the World Junior Championships will be held at Plaza Saint Maximin and livestreamed by World Bowling, but the championship matches will be contested on a special two-lane installation inside the Institute du Judo in the center of Paris, allowing for a more elaborate TV setting.

The World Junior Bowling Championships will be livestreamed by World Bowling and there will be full television broadcast of the championship matches, which will air on global commercial channels and the Olympic Channel in other areas. All medal ceremonies, including singles, will also be conducted at the Judo Institute between the matches.

At the team managers’ meeting on Sunday, March 17, the final selection of the lane condition pattern was revealed. It has been determined the 2019 World Junior Bowling Championships will feature the 41-foot Montreal pattern.

The World Junior Bowling Championships got underway Monday morning with the Official Practice, before the event kicks off with the Opening Ceremonies at 13:15 CET, followed by Boys and Girls Singles Squad A.

For more information about the 2019 World Junior Championships, visit https://2019wjc.worldbowling.org/.

2019 World Junior Bowling Championships – Schedule of Events

Sunday, 17.03.2019

09:00 – 16:00 Ball Registration / last day of arrival

16:00 – 17:30 Managers Meeting at Plaza Bowling

Monday, 18.03.2019

08:00 – 09:00 Ball Registration

09:00- 10:00 Lane maintenance

09:00 – 10:30 Official Practice A

10:30 – 11:30 Lane Maintenance

11:30 – 13:00 Official Practice B

13:00 – 14:00 Lane Maintenance

13:15 – 14:00 Opening Ceremony

14:30 –18:00 Singles A (Boys and Girls)

Tuesday, 19.03.2019

08:00 – 09:00 Lane Maintenance

09:00 – 12:30 Singles B (Boys and Girls)

12:30 – 13:30 Lane Maintenance

13:30 – 17:00 Doubles A (Boys and Girls)

17:00 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 – 18:00 Singles Semi-Finals (Boys and Girls)

18:00 – 18:30 Singles Finals (Boys and Girls)

Wednesday, 20.03.2019

08:00 – 09:00 Lane Maintenance

09:00 – 12:30 Doubles B (Boys and Girls)

12:30 – 13:30 Lane Maintenance

13:30 – 16:30 Team Block 1 (Boys and Girls)

16:30 – 17:00 Lane Maintenance

17:00 – 17:30 Doubles Semi-Finals (Boys and Girls)

Thursday, 21.03.2019

08:00 – 09:00 Lane Maintenance

09:00 – 12:00 Team Block 2 (Boys and Girls)

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 14:30 Masters Step 1 (Boys)

14:30 – 15:30 Lane Maintenance

15:30 – 17:00 Masters Step 1 (Girls)

17:00 – 17:30 Lane Maintenance

17:30 –18:15 Team Semi-Finals (Boys and Girls)

Friday, 22.03.2019

07:00 – 08:00 Lane Maintenance

08:00 – 09:30 Masters Step 2 (Boys)

09:30 – 10:30 Lane Maintenance

10:30 – 12:00 Masters Step 2 (Girls)

12:00 – 13:00 Lane Maintenance

13:00 – 14:30 Masters Step 3 (Boys and Girls)

14:30 – 16:00 Masters Semi-Finals (Boys and Girls)

Saturday, 23.03.2019

08:00 –12:00 Paris Tour

12:00 –16:40 Finals – Judo Institute, Paris

11:30 – 12:00 Preliminaries, introductions, entertainment, 5-minute warm-up

12:00 – 12:45 Girls Masters

12:45 – 13:00 Lane maintenance

13:00 – 13:05 Warm-up

13:05 – 13:50 Boys Masters

13:50 – 14:05 Lane maintenance

14:05 – 14:10 Warm-up

14:10 – 14:35 Girls Doubles

14:35 – 14:50 Lane maintenance

14:50 – 14:55 Warm-up

14:55 – 15:20 Boys Doubles

15:20 – 15:35 Lane maintenance

15:35 – 15:45 Warm-up

15:45 – 16:25 Team

16:25 – 16:40 – Team medal ceremony & wrap-up

Note: Medal ceremonies will occur after each Finals. Singles ceremony will occur before the start of Masters.

20:00 Victory Banquet – L’Art d’Oise