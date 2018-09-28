SMART adds four board members, names new chairperson

The(SMART) has expanded its board of directors with the selection of four new members and also selected a new chairperson.

The four new members of the SMART Corporation Board of Directors are Darlene Baker of Mahomet, Illinois, Tom Bluth of Davie, Florida, Andrew Cain of Phoenix, and Joe Schumacker of Davie, Florida.

Current board member Steve Moehrle (right) has taken on the role of chairperson. Wally Hall, who has served as chair since 2010, will remain on the board along with John Walker, the president and CEO of the Greater Richmond ARC and former CEO of Qubica AMF Worldwide.

“On behalf of the providers and recipients in the SMART program, I welcome our new board members and I appreciate the opportunity to serve as chair,” Moehrle said.

“I also want to thank Mr. Hall for his continued service. With the excellent SMART team and the addition to the board of these high-quality professionals, I am confident SMART will have great leadership for many years to come.”

In 2018, the SMART Board has delivered more than $4 million to provider accounts from income earnings distributions and expired accounts. SMART has approximately 3,500 providers, and nearly 200,000 scholarship recipients have their scholarships in the SMART program.

Moehrle, a Certified Public Accountant who received a Ph.D. in business from Indiana University in 1998, currently is a Professor and the Chairman of the Accounting Department at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He served as the Vice-President – Finance for the American Accounting Association from 2014-2017.

He was named to the SMART board when it became a financially and legally independent entity in 2010. Moehrle also served on the United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors from 2008-2010.

Baker, the CFO at the Piatt County Mental Health Center in Monticello, Illinois, served on the USBC board during its first nine years and was the first female president of USBC during the 2010-2011 season.

She served as chair of the Bowlers to Veterans Link (BVL) board from 2007-2014 and currently serves as a BVL Ambassador. She previously served as a director on the Women’s International Bowling Congress, Young American Bowling Alliance and USA Bowling boards.

Cain was an athlete representative on the USBC Board for nine years, serving as president from January 2012 through the 2014-2015 season. He also served on the Legal and Legislative, National Policy, Nominating, Finance, and Strategic Planning committees during his time on the board.

He currently serves as chair of the USBC Equipment Specifications committee and is the owner/operator of a distributing company.

Bluth currently serves as chair of the USBC Finance committee. A board member from 2008-2016, he is president of SFO Management, LLC, where he overseas investments and planning for a single-family office.

He earned his bachelor’s in business administration at Washington University in St. Louis and earned advanced degrees in law (J.D. and LL.M.) in 1982 and 1987.

Schumacker, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America president from 2006-2008 and chair of the Strike Ten Entertainment board from 2005-2012, is the owner of SpareZ bowling center in Davie, Florida, and is president and CEO of WinJeff Enterprise, which provides entrepreneurs with effective coaching.

He earned his master’s in business administration (MBA) at the College of William and Mary in 1982. He currently serves on the board of Junior Achievement of South Florida, is the Youth Services Chair for Rotary District 6990 and president of the Rotary Club of Coconut Creek.

