Bowling again part of the 2018 Central American & Caribbean Games

Thewill be held from July 19 (Opening Ceremony) to August 3 (Closing Ceremony) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The following 37 nations will take part:

Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Venezuela and the host country Colombia.

118 athletes, 60 men and 58 women, from 11 countries (Aruba, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela) will participate in the bowling competition at Bowling Coliseum in the city of Santiago de Cali, host of the 2013 World Games, from July 26 to August 2.

The bowling competition features five disciplines: Singles, Teams of Five, Doubles, Trios and Masters.

Central American & Caribbean Games – Bowling Schedule

Wednesday, July 25, 2018

13:00 Technical Meeting

14:00 Official practice – Women

16:30 Official practice – Men

Thursday, July 26, 2018

07:30 Women’s Singles 1st Squad

11:30 Women’s Singles 2nd Squad

15:30 Men’s Singles 1st Squad

Friday, July 27, 2018

07:30 Men’s Singles 2nd Squad

11:30 Women’s Doubles 1st Squad

15:30 Women’s Doubles 2nd Squad

Saturday, July 28, 2018

09:00 Men’s Doubles 1st Squad

13:30 Men’s Doubles 2nd Squad

Sunday, July 29, 2018

09:00 Women’s Trios First 3 Games

13:00 Medal Presentation Women’s Singles and Doubles

14:00 Women’s Trios Second 3 Games

Monday, July 30, 2018

09:00 Men’s First Trios 3 Games

13:00 Medal Presentation Men’s Singles and Doubles

14:00 Men’s Second Trios 3 Games

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

08:00 Women’s Teams First 3 Games

13:00 Medal Presentation Men’s and Women’s Trios

14:00 Men’s Teams First 3 Games

Wednesday, August 1, 2018

08:00 Men’s Teams Second 3 Games

13:00 Medal Presentation Men’s Teams

14:00 Women’s Teams Second 3 Games

18:30 Medal Presentation Women’s Teams

Thursday, August 2, 2018

08:00 Women’s Master Finals Round 1

09:15 Women’s Master Finals Round 2

11:00 Men’s Master Finals Round 1

12:15 Men’s Master Finals Round 2

14:30 Men’s and Women’s Master – Semi-finals

16:00 Men’s and Women’s Master Finals – Finals

17:30 Medal Presentation Men’s and Women’s Masters