Michael Haugen Jr. wins PBA50 River City Extreme Open

defeated, 247-246, in the title match to win the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite Friday for his second title of the season and third of his career.

Haugen, the 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year, became the first two-time winner this season and further tightened his grip on the PBA50 Player of the Year points lead with four tournaments remaining in the season.

Featured photo from left: Michael Haugen Jr., River City Extreme Bowling and Arcade manager Chad Liddcoat, and general manager John Foss.

In the title match, Haugen, who finished first, was able to shut Learn out when he struck on the first ball in the 10th frame and then made the 6-10 spare.

“It was a good thing I got eight and not six or seven on the second ball otherwise I might not be standing here,” said Haugen (right) of his second shot in the 10th frame. “I lost focus for a moment and the result of that shot could have been a lot worse.”

It was a long road for the 51-year-old Haugen to reach the No. 1 qualifying position for the stepladder finals coming all the way from 20th after the first round of qualifying on Wednesday. Haugen made his dramatic climb with the help of a 5-0-1 match play round earlier in the day Friday.

“The lanes were tough for me at the start of the tournament but that just meant I had to do what I do best and that is adjust,” said Haugen, who won the Johnny Petraglia BVL Open in May for his first win of the season. “As the tournament went on I started getting more comfortable to the point where I was able to use my ball speed to make the adjustments I needed.

“I’m just keeping it simple and continuing to do what I have been doing all season,” Haugen continued. “If I keep executing and making good decisions I’ll keep getting good results.”

In the opening stepladder match No. 4 qualifier Brian Kretzer (left) beat No. 5 qualifier PBA Hall of Famer and four-time PBA50 Tour winner Norm Duke (right), 290-228, to advance to the second match. Kretzer left a 10 pin in the first frame, made the spare, and then strung the next 11 strikes.

In the second match Kretzer, who was trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, beat No. 3 qualifier four-time PBA50 Tour winner Lennie Boresch Jr. (left), 202-199, to advance to the semifinal match against Learn. Kretzer, the 2018 Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open runner-up, threw three strikes in the 10th to beat Boresch after Boresch chopped the 6-10 spare.

Learn (right), who qualified second for the finals, then beat Kretzer, 238-225, in the semifinal to advance to the title match against Haugen. Learn was trying for his fourth PBA50 Tour title and first since 2015.

The next stop for the PBA50 Tour will be the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer July 23-26 at Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind. Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Scott Greiner takes PBA50 River City Extreme Open top qualifier honors

Brunt, Graham lead after first round in PBA50 River City Extreme Open

PBA50 Tour resumes with PBA50 River City Extreme Open

Mika Koivuniemi wins Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open for first PBA50 Tour title

Chris Warren wins 2018 USBC Senior Masters

Mike Dias wins his first PBA60 title in 2018 Super Senior Classic

Ron Mohr wins Northern California Classic for 10th PBA50 Tour title

Michael Haugen Jr. wins second PBA50 Tour title in Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

Brian Voss wins second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open

Lennie Boresch Jr. wins PBA50 National Championship

Warren Eales out strikes WRW to win PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic

2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA50 River City Extreme Open – Stepladder Finals

River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn., United States (July 17-20, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, $7,500

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., $4,000

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, $2,500

4, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., $2,000

5, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Kretzer def. No. 5 Duke, 290-228

Second Match: Kretzer def. No. 3 Boresch, 202-199

Semifinal Match: No. Learn def. Kretzer, 238-225

Championship Match: No. 1 Haugen def. Learn, 247-246.

PBA50 River City Extreme Open – Modified Match Play Round 2

River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn., United States (July 17-20, 2018)

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals. n-non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older.

1, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 5-0-1, 1,617

2, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 5-1, 1,604

3, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 5-1, 1,575

4, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 4-2, 1,538

5, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4-2, 1,530

Missed Cut:

6, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 4-2, 1,506, $1,500

7, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3-3, 1,492, $1,500

8, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 4-2, 1,453, $1,500

9, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 2-4, 1,447, $1,250

10, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3-3, 1,446, $1,250

11, n-Thomas Jones, Blaine, Minn., 2-4, 1,367, $1,250

12, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1-5, 1,357, $1,250

13, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3-3, 1,335, $1,250

14, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1-4-1, 1,294, $1,250

15, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1-5, 1,245, $1,250

16, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 0-6, 1,192, $1,250

Modified Match Play Round 1 (after five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, Peter Knopp, Germany, 2-3, 1,135, $1,100

18, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 0-4-1, 1,126, $1,100

19, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1-3-1, 1,120, $1,100

20, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 2-3, 1,106, $1,100

21, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 2-3, 1,100, $1,100

22, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3-2, 1,090, $1,100

23, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 2-3, 1,062, $1,100

24, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1-4, 995, $1,000

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,032, $1,000

26, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,027, $1,000

27, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,022, $1,000

28, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,021, $1,000

29, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,013, $1,000

30, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,010, $1,000

31, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 948, $1,000