IBI October Magazine ’18

October Magazine ’18
In this issue:
ShortsCelebrating BVL MonthIt’s that time of year again to support our hero veterans.By Fred Kaplowitz
SHORTS
• Andy B’s goes to Branson while Punch Bowl Social seeks sports venues.
• Regano’s Roman Coin is a basement antique treasure.
• Prada and bowling; it’s ugly.
• The PBA Tour goes to Fox Sports and so does Rob Stone.
• F2FEC is again at The Broadmoor in March 2019.Compiled by Patty Heath
CONSIDER THISLoyalty On Your Side?Customers vote in unexpected ways.By Ben Jones and Kay Anderson
Bring in the Fun!810 Billiards & Bowling expands the FEC industry with three dynamic concepts.By Sean Krainert
COVER STORYThe Belmonte EffectThe best two-handed bowler in the world, Jason Belmonte, is also a master of social media. His influence affects your center every day.By Sean Krainert
BEHIND THE SCENESTaking Fun Way Too SeriouslyDavid Katz and BMI Merchandise innovate, partner, and evolve.By Sean Krainert
OPERATIONSFailing To Plan Is A Plan To FailPreparing for the worstcase scenario is your best protection.By Pamela Kleibrink Thompson
- Showcase
- Datebook
- Classifieds