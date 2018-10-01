Makan, Bain conclude 9th QubicaAMF BPC Tour with victory in Masters

Brian Makan, United States, and Estelle Bain from France concluded the 9th edition of the QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour with victory in men’s and women’s masters at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France, Saturday.
In the men’s title match, top-seeded Makan defeated Vladimir Sverchkov (pictured right, r-l), Russia, 245-237, while Bain (pictured left with tournament director, Bruno Bidone), seeded second, downed Venezuelan standout Karen Marcano for the women’s title, 244-200.
The QBPC Tour kicked off at Bowling du Mans in Le Mans with the men’s and women’s Team Challenge. Team Mercury blanked Team Orion in best-of-five games format, 3-0, while on the women’s side, Team Vega (right) went the distance before defeating Team Sirius (left) in a 9th and 10th roll-off after a 146-146 tie in the fifth and deciding game.
The QBPC Tour then moved to Bowing Ancenis with for the Mixed Team Challenge in which Team France cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Team World.
Next was the singles competition at Dinan Bowling Taden. In an all-U.S. finale, Russ Oviatt flew past Brian Makan, 278-195, to capture the men’s title. Karen Marcano held off Estelle Bain, 248-206, to wrap up the women’s title. From left: Makan, Bain, Marcano and Oviatt.
The QBC Tour capped off with doubles and masters at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte.
Russ Oviatt and partner Kylian Jonsson (right, r-l), Belgium, won three consecutive matches to win in men’s doubles, including a 213192 win in the title match against top-seeded Vladimir Sverchkov and Brian Makan.
Estelle Bain and Sarah Hood (left, l-r) of England knocked off Karen Marcano and Amy Viale, United States, 233-161, to coast to the women’s doubles title.
Each stage of the QubicaAMF BPC Tour was aired on several French television networks and on the internet free of charge.
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Masters Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Brian Makan (pictured), United States
2. Vladimir Sverchkov, Russia
3. Russ Oviatt, United States
4. Christopher Viale, United States
Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Sverchkov (235) def. Oviatt (228) and Viale (204); Oviatt and Viale eliminated
Championship: Makan def. Sverchkov, 245-237
2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s All-Events
Top 4 advance to Masters Finals
Pos
Player
Country
Singles
Doubles
Masters
Total
Avg.
1.
Brian Makan
United States
1348
1339
1421
4108
228.22
2.
Vladimir Sverchkov
Russia
1161
1389
1531
4081
226.72
3.
Russ Oviatt
United States
1406
1244
1260
3910
217.22
4.
Christopher Viale
United States
1317
1257
1305
3879
215.50
5.
Kylian Jonsson
Belgium
1257
1174
1273
3704
205.78
6.
Edward Karle
Sweden
1164
1100
1314
3578
198.78
7.
Jeremy Guiriec
France
1077
1087
1085
3249
180.50
8.
Aleksei Khvostov
Russia
1081
933
1087
3101
172.28
9.
Dmitry Pudov
Russia
1017
1094
972
3083
171.28
10.
Thomas Lebesson
France
0
1275
1208
2483
206.91
11.
François Le Galou
France
1323
0
0
1323
220.50
2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s Masters Qualifying Round
Pos
Player
Country
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
1.
Vladimir Sverchkov
Russia
266
259
246
225
257
278
1531
255.17
2.
Brian Makan
United States
217
239
216
278
244
227
1421
236.83
3.
Edward Karle
Sweden
242
190
232
181
238
231
1314
219.00
4.
Christopher Viale
United States
239
183
210
266
194
213
1305
217.50
5.
Kylian Jonsson
Belgium
221
218
196
211
215
212
1273
212.17
6.
Russ Oviatt
United States
213
189
235
180
225
218
1260
210.00
7.
Thomas Lebesson
France
147
226
187
211
237
200
1208
201.33
8.
Aleksei Khvostov
Russia
187
178
166
180
205
171
1087
181.17
9.
Jeremy Guiriec
France
150
179
182
196
205
173
1085
180.83
10.
Dmitry Pudov
Russia
176
169
153
141
183
150
972
162.00
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Masters Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Estelle Bain, France
2. Karen Marcano, Venezuela
3. Faustine Levrat, France
4. Jaqueline Witura, Austria
Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Bain (214) def. Levrat (205) and Witura (166); Levrat and Witura eliminated
Championship: Bain def. Marcano, 244-200
2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s All-Events
Top 4 advance to Masters Finals
Pos
Player
Country
Singles
Doubles
Masters
Total
Avg.
1.
Karen Marcano
Venezuela
1508
1242
1279
4029
223.83
2.
Estelle Bain
France
1314
1344
1322
3980
221.11
3.
Jaqueline Witura
Austria
1308
1261
1199
3768
209.33
4.
Faustine Levrat
France
1256
1244
1197
3697
205.39
5.
Sofia Hulstedt
Norway
1247
1169
1207
3623
201.28
6.
Sarah Hood
England
1158
1281
1168
3607
200.39
7.
Laura Piros
Romania
1106
1201
1290
3597
199.83
8.
Amy Viale
United States
1115
1239
1098
3452
191.78
9.
Farrand Schneider
United States
1061
1131
1079
3271
181.72
10.
Olga Khvostova
Russia
1121
1059
1057
3237
179.83
2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s Masters Qualifying Round
Pos
Player
Country
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
1.
Estelle Bain
France
214
203
277
232
197
199
1322
220.33
2.
Laura Piros
Romania
247
201
176
184
223
259
1290
215.00
3.
Karen Marcano
Venezuela
217
191
247
219
191
214
1279
213.17
4.
Sofia Hulstedt
Norway
180
223
203
216
194
191
1207
201.17
5.
Jaqueline Witura
Austria
246
192
190
182
175
214
1199
199.83
6.
Faustine Levrat
France
185
169
182
245
181
235
1197
199.50
7.
Sarah Hood
England
230
187
164
179
195
213
1168
194.67
8.
Amy Viale
United States
177
193
147
194
170
217
1098
183.00
9.
Farrand Schneider
United States
170
158
156
212
182
201
1079
179.83
10.
Olga Khvostova
Russia
164
202
193
151
167
180
1057
176.17
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Russ Oviatt, United States/Kylian Jonsson, Belgium
2. Vladimir Sverchkov, Russia/Brian Makan, United States
3. Jeremy Guiriec, France/Aleksei Khvostov, Russia
4. Thomas Lebesson, France/Christopher Viale, United States
5. Edward Karle, Sweden/Dmitry Pudov, Russia
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Qualifying
Pos
Player
Country
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
1.
Sverchkov-Makan
361
440
483
460
577
407
2728
227.33
Vladimir Sverchkov
Russia
147
226
266
235
300
215
1389
231.50
Brian Makan
United States
214
214
217
225
277
192
1339
223.17
2.
Lebesson-Viale
440
415
380
398
471
428
2532
211.00
Thomas Lebesson
France
196
215
207
204
238
215
1275
212.50
Christopher Viale
United States
244
200
173
194
233
213
1257
209.50
3.
Oviatt-Jonsson
460
295
405
420
427
411
2418
201.50
Russ Oviatt
United States
214
151
202
226
236
215
1244
207.33
Kylian Jonsson
Belgium
246
144
203
194
191
196
1174
195.67
4.
Karle-Pudov
335
371
395
359
347
387
2194
182.83
Edward Karle
Sweden
182
169
174
187
181
207
1100
183.33
Dmitry Pudov
Russia
153
202
221
172
166
180
1094
182.33
5.
Guiriec-Khvostov
336
337
329
357
309
352
2020
168.33
Jeremy Guiriec
France
201
174
196
180
149
187
1087
181.17
Aleksei Khvostov
Russia
135
163
133
177
160
165
933
155.50
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Finals
Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France
Championship Round:
1. Estelle Bain, France/Sarah Hood, England
2. Karen Marcano, Venezuela/Amy Viale, United States
3. Jaqueline Witura, Austria/Faustine Levrat, France
4. Laura Piros, Romania/Sofia Hulstedt, Norway
5. Farrand Schneider, United States/Olga Khvostova, Russia
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Qualifying
Pos
Player
Country
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
1.
Bain-Hood
436
472
449
495
381
392
2625
218.75
Estelle Bain
France
191
264
235
226
201
227
1344
224.00
Sarah Hood
England
245
208
214
269
180
165
1281
213.50
2.
Witura-Levrat
440
362
392
449
450
412
2505
208.75
Jaqueline Witura
Austria
247
189
168
226
225
206
1261
210.17
Faustine Levrat
France
193
173
224
223
225
206
1244
207.33
3.
Marcano-Viale
355
470
322
468
409
457
2481
206.75
Karen Marcano
Venezuela
200
236
142
224
227
213
1242
207.00
Amy Viale
United States
155
234
180
244
182
244
1239
206.50
4.
Piros-Hulstedt
380
356
322
434
422
456
2370
197.50
Laura Piros
Romania
178
174
176
210
243
220
1201
200.17
Sofia Hulstedt
Norway
202
182
146
224
179
236
1169
194.83
5.
Schneider-Khvostova
356
318
407
358
376
375
2190
182.50
Farrand Schneider
United States
194
129
204
176
182
246
1131
188.50
Olga Khvostova
Russia
162
189
203
182
194
129
1059
176.50
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Finals
Bowling de Dinan, France
Championship Round:
1. Russ Oviatt, United States
2. Brian Makan, United States
Championship Match:
Oviatt def. Makan, 278-195.
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Qualifying
Top 2 advance to the finals.
Pos
Player
Country
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
1.
Russ Oviatt
United States
243
225
215
268
268
187
1406
234.33
2.
Brian Makan
United States
242
239
205
185
235
242
1348
224.67
3.
François Le Gallou
France
217
232
222
188
231
233
1323
220.50
4.
Christopher Viale
United States
199
253
227
214
206
218
1317
219.50
5.
Kylian Jonsson
Belgium
234
198
204
214
205
202
1257
209.50
6.
Edward Karle
Sweden
231
150
243
164
184
192
1164
194.00
7.
Vladimir Sverchkov
Russia
178
194
198
172
161
258
1161
193.50
8.
Aleksei Khvostov
Russia
198
198
195
178
132
180
1081
180.17
9.
Jeremy Guiriec
France
173
179
188
205
185
147
1077
179.50
10.
Dmitry Pudov
Russia
198
164
174
150
167
164
1017
169.50
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Finals
Bowling de Dinan, France
Championship Round:
1. Karen Marcano, Venezuela
2. Estelle Bain, France
Championship Match:
Marcano def. Bain, 248-206.
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Qualifying
Top 2 advance to the finals.
Pos
Player
Country
G1
G2
G3
G4
G5
G6
Pins
Avg.
1.
Karen Marcano
Venezuela
244
279
268
286
215
216
1508
251.33
2.
Estelle Bain
France
234
234
174
179
235
258
1314
219.00
3.
Jaqueline Witura
Austria
192
255
256
174
197
234
1308
218.00
4.
Faustine Levrat
France
243
182
214
222
190
205
1256
209.33
5.
Sofia Hulstedt
Norway
151
248
172
195
245
236
1247
207.83
6.
Sarah Hood
England
154
204
190
188
208
214
1158
193.00
7.
Olga Khvostova
Russia
185
190
171
201
201
173
1121
186.83
8.
Amy Viale
United States
156
196
178
216
191
178
1115
185.83
9.
Laura Piros
Romania
223
171
170
185
186
171
1106
184.33
10.
Farrand Schneider
United States
204
171
177
184
175
150
1061
176.83
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Team Results
Bowling du Mans in Le Mans, France; Baker system, best-of-five games.
Women’s Team Challenge:
Team Vega (Farrand Schneider, Sarah Hood, Laura Piros, Estelle Bain and Amy Viale) def.
Team Sirius (Jaqueline Witura, Olga Khvostova, Sofia Hulstedt, Karen Marcano and Faustine Levrat, 3-2
183-200, 193-156, 170-135, 140-179, 146-146 (45-39)
Men’s Team Challenge:
Team Mercury (Christopher Viale, Brian Makan, Edward Karle, Aleksei Khvostov and Jeremy Guiriec) def.
Team Orion (Carl Buckley, Russ Oviatt, Vladimir Sverchkov. Dmitry Pudov and Kylian Jonsson), 3-0
143-139, 191-180, 172-129
2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Mixed Team Results
Bowling Ancenis, France
Team France vs. Team World (friendly match; best-of-five):
Team France (Julien Keller, Jonathan Lefevre, Amandine Jacques and Estelle Bain) def.
Team World (Russ Oviatt, Vladimir Sverchkov, Karen Marcano, Jaqueline Witura), 3-1
206-188, 162-142, 180-194, 193-180.
