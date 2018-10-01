Hot News
Makan, Bain conclude 9th QubicaAMF BPC Tour with victory in Masters
Makan, Bain conclude 9th QubicaAMF BPC Tour with victory in Masters

01 October, 2018
Brian Makan, United States, and Estelle Bain from France concluded the 9th edition of the QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour with victory in men’s and women’s masters at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France, Saturday.

In the men’s title match, top-seeded Makan defeated Vladimir Sverchkov (pictured right, r-l), Russia, 245-237, while Bain (pictured left with tournament director, Bruno Bidone), seeded second, downed Venezuelan standout Karen Marcano for the women’s title, 244-200.

The QBPC Tour kicked off at Bowling du Mans in Le Mans with the men’s and women’s Team Challenge. Team Mercury blanked Team Orion in best-of-five games format, 3-0, while on the women’s side, Team Vega (right) went the distance before defeating Team Sirius (left) in a 9th and 10th roll-off after a 146-146 tie in the fifth and deciding game.

The QBPC Tour then moved to Bowing Ancenis with for the Mixed Team Challenge in which Team France cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Team World.

Next was the singles competition at Dinan Bowling Taden. In an all-U.S. finale, Russ Oviatt flew past Brian Makan, 278-195, to capture the men’s title. Karen Marcano held off Estelle Bain, 248-206, to wrap up the women’s title. From left: Makan, Bain, Marcano and Oviatt.

The QBC Tour capped off with doubles and masters at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte.

Russ Oviatt and partner Kylian Jonsson (right, r-l), Belgium, won three consecutive matches to win in men’s doubles, including a 213192 win in the title match against top-seeded Vladimir Sverchkov and Brian Makan.

Estelle Bain and Sarah Hood (left, l-r) of England knocked off Karen Marcano and Amy Viale, United States, 233-161, to coast to the women’s doubles title.

Each stage of the QubicaAMF BPC Tour was aired on several French television networks and on the internet free of charge.

For more information, videos, interviews and more please visit the official Website or find the BPC on Facebook and YouTube.

Championship Round:
1. Brian Makan (pictured), United States
2. Vladimir Sverchkov, Russia
3. Russ Oviatt, United States
4. Christopher Viale, United States

Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Sverchkov (235) def. Oviatt (228) and Viale (204); Oviatt and Viale eliminated
Championship: Makan def. Sverchkov, 245-237

2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s All-Events

Top 4 advance to Masters Finals

2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s Masters Qualifying Round

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Masters Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:
1. Estelle Bain, France
2. Karen Marcano, Venezuela
3. Faustine Levrat, France
4. Jaqueline Witura, Austria

Playoff Results:
Eliminator: Bain (214) def. Levrat (205) and Witura (166); Levrat and Witura eliminated
Championship: Bain def. Marcano, 244-200

2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s All-Events

Top 4 advance to Masters Finals

2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Women’s Masters Qualifying Round

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:
1. Russ Oviatt, United States/Kylian Jonsson, Belgium
2. Vladimir Sverchkov, Russia/Brian Makan, United States
3. Jeremy Guiriec, France/Aleksei Khvostov, Russia
4. Thomas Lebesson, France/Christopher Viale, United States
5. Edward Karle, Sweden/Dmitry Pudov, Russia

Playoff Results:
Quarterfinal Match 1: Guierec-Khvostov def. Lebesson-Viale, 211-209
Quarterfinal Match 2: Jonsson-Oviatt def. Pudov-Karle, 218-199
Semifinal Match: Jonsson-Oviatt def. Khvostov-Guirec, 258-173
Championship: Jonsson-Oviatt def. Sverchkov-Makan, 213-192

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Doubles Qualifying

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Finals

Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France

Championship Round:
1. Estelle Bain, France/Sarah Hood, England
2. Karen Marcano, Venezuela/Amy Viale, United States
3. Jaqueline Witura, Austria/Faustine Levrat, France
4. Laura Piros, Romania/Sofia Hulstedt, Norway
5. Farrand Schneider, United States/Olga Khvostova, Russia

Playoff Results:
Quarterfinal Match 1: Levrat-Witura def. Khvostova-Schneider, 183-167
Quarterfinal Match 2: Viale-Marcano def. Piros-Hulstedt, 212-207
Semifinal Match: Viale-Marcano def. Levrat-Witura, 223-209
Championship: Hood-Bain def. Viale-Marcano, 233-161

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Doubles Qualifying

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Finals

Bowling de Dinan, France

Championship Round:
1. Russ Oviatt, United States
2. Brian Makan, United States

Championship Match:
Oviatt def. Makan, 278-195.

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Men’s Singles Qualifying

Top 2 advance to the finals.

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Finals

Bowling de Dinan, France

Championship Round:
1. Karen Marcano, Venezuela
2. Estelle Bain, France

Championship Match:
Marcano def. Bain, 248-206.

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Women’s Singles Qualifying

Top 2 advance to the finals.

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Team Results

Bowling du Mans in Le Mans, France; Baker system, best-of-five games.

Women’s Team Challenge:
Team Vega (Farrand Schneider, Sarah Hood, Laura Piros, Estelle Bain and Amy Viale) def.
Team Sirius (Jaqueline Witura, Olga Khvostova, Sofia Hulstedt, Karen Marcano and Faustine Levrat, 3-2
183-200, 193-156, 170-135, 140-179, 146-146 (45-39)

Men’s Team Challenge:
Team Mercury (Christopher Viale, Brian Makan, Edward Karle, Aleksei Khvostov and Jeremy Guiriec) def.
Team Orion (Carl Buckley, Russ Oviatt, Vladimir Sverchkov. Dmitry Pudov and Kylian Jonsson), 3-0
143-139, 191-180, 172-129

2018 QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour – Mixed Team Results

Bowling Ancenis, France

Team France vs. Team World (friendly match; best-of-five):
Team France (Julien Keller, Jonathan Lefevre, Amandine Jacques and Estelle Bain) def.
Team World (Russ Oviatt, Vladimir Sverchkov, Karen Marcano, Jaqueline Witura), 3-1
206-188, 162-142, 180-194, 193-180.

Herbert Bickel

«

»

