Makan, Bain conclude 9th QubicaAMF BPC Tour with victory in Masters

, United States, andfrom France concluded the 9th edition of the QubicaAMF Bowling Promotion Cup Tour with victory in men’s and women’s masters at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte, France, Saturday.

In the men’s title match, top-seeded Makan defeated Vladimir Sverchkov (pictured right, r-l), Russia, 245-237, while Bain (pictured left with tournament director, Bruno Bidone), seeded second, downed Venezuelan standout Karen Marcano for the women’s title, 244-200.

The QBPC Tour kicked off at Bowling du Mans in Le Mans with the men’s and women’s Team Challenge. Team Mercury blanked Team Orion in best-of-five games format, 3-0, while on the women’s side, Team Vega (right) went the distance before defeating Team Sirius (left) in a 9th and 10th roll-off after a 146-146 tie in the fifth and deciding game.



The QBPC Tour then moved to Bowing Ancenis with for the Mixed Team Challenge in which Team France cruised to a 3-1 victory over the Team World.

Next was the singles competition at Dinan Bowling Taden. In an all-U.S. finale, Russ Oviatt flew past Brian Makan, 278-195, to capture the men’s title. Karen Marcano held off Estelle Bain, 248-206, to wrap up the women’s title. From left: Makan, Bain, Marcano and Oviatt.

The QBC Tour capped off with doubles and masters at Sphere Bowling in Fontaine Le Comte.

Russ Oviatt and partner Kylian Jonsson (right, r-l), Belgium, won three consecutive matches to win in men’s doubles, including a 213192 win in the title match against top-seeded Vladimir Sverchkov and Brian Makan.

Estelle Bain and Sarah Hood (left, l-r) of England knocked off Karen Marcano and Amy Viale, United States, 233-161, to coast to the women’s doubles title.

Each stage of the QubicaAMF BPC Tour was aired on several French television networks and on the internet free of charge.

For more information, videos, interviews and more please visit the official Website or find the BPC on Facebook and YouTube.

Championship Round:

1. Brian Makan (pictured), United States

2. Vladimir Sverchkov, Russia

3. Russ Oviatt, United States

4. Christopher Viale, United States

Playoff Results:

Eliminator: Sverchkov (235) def. Oviatt (228) and Viale (204); Oviatt and Viale eliminated

Championship: Makan def. Sverchkov, 245-237

2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s All-Events

Top 4 advance to Masters Finals

2018 QubicaAMF BPC Tour – Men’s Masters Qualifying Round