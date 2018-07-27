Thashaïna Seraus wins first gold medal of Central American & Caribbean Games

of Aruba averaged over 250 to kick off the bowling competition in thewith victory in women’s singles Thursday at Bowling Coliseum in Cali, Colombia.

Seraus (right) followed in the footprints of teammate Kamilah M. Dammers, who won the singles titles in the 2014 Central American & Caribbean Games in Veracruz, Mexico.

Seraus out-bowled the 57 opponents from Aruba, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela by 108 pins and more firing games of 212, 258, 298, 267, 256 and 212.

Sofia Rodriguez (left) of Guatemala had five games between 227 and 244 and a low game of 200 on her way to earn the silver medal with 1395 and an average of 232.50.

Rocio Restrepo (right) of Colombia, who won gold in trios in 2014, started her six-game series with 233, 216 and 225 before averaging 237.33 for the last three games (239, 228 and 245) to secure the bronze medal with 1386 (231.00).

Restrepo’s fellow countrywoman Juliana Franco fell 15 pins short of the medals and had to settle for fourth place with 1371 behind a 194 last game. Defending champion Dammers was fifth with 1336, including a 279 game.

Maribel Orozco of Mexico took sixth place with 1333. The top six all bowled in the second of two squads. Orozco’s teammate, 2014 CACG Masters champion Sandra Gongora, who led squad one with 1325, finished the first of five disciplines in seventh place.

Action shifts to men’s singles on Thursday and Friday. Francisco Valiente of Puerto Rico leads the 59-player field after the first of two squads with 1426 and an average of 237.67. His teammate Javier Diaz was second with distant 1362, with Marco Moretti of Costa Rica in third place with 1357.

The Central American & Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 will be held from July 19 (Opening Ceremony) to August 3 (Closing Ceremony) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The following 37 nations take part:



Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Venezuela and the host country Colombia.

117 athletes, 59 men and 58 women, from 11 countries (Aruba, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela) will participate in the bowling competition at Bowling Coliseum in the city of Santiago de Cali, host of the 2013 World Games, from July 26 to August 2.

The bowling competition features five disciplines: Singles, Teams of Five, Doubles, Trios and Masters.

2018 Central American & Caribbean Games – Women’s Singles