PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling rolls into nine consecutive days of live coverage

Mid-summer bowling activity for PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling subscribers heated up this week with the start of nine consecutive days of exclusive live streaming coverage beginning with thepresented by Hammer; thewhich started Thursday and continues through Sunday, and the, presented by Track Sunday through Tuesday.

After a brief respite, Xtra Frame resumes live coverage with the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic, presented by Roto Grip, in Anderson, Ind., Aug. 4-7, and the PBA50 Cup, presented by DV8, from Wyoming, Mich., Aug. 9-12, the concluding event of the 2018 PBA50 season.

“Bonus coverage” on Xtra Frame will involve the PBA60 Dick Weber Championship for players 60 and older, presented by 900 Global, at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., Aug. 14-16.

With his victory in last week’s River City Xtreme Open in Monticello, Minn., two-time 2018 titlist Michael Haugen Jr. has extended his PBA50 Player of the Year lead to 6,633 points over Ron Mohr of Las Vegas. Walter Ray Williams Jr., Norm Duke and Lennie Boresch Jr. round out the top five.

For the current PBA50 Tour points standings heading into the Hammond event, click here.

All PBA Xtra Frame events on FloBowling are covered live, from first ball to last. Existing Xtra Frame subscribers need to transition their current subscriptions to FloBowling by clicking here. New subscribers can enroll at FloBowling.com.

PBA Regional Update: Haugen adds another regional title to resumé

Fresh off victories in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open Friday in Monticello, Minn., and the PBA Central Region’s PBA50 Fairborn Central Classic presented by Roto Grip in Fairborn, Ohio, the previous Sunday, red-hot Michael Haugen Jr. (featured photo) of Phoenix defeated Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, N.Y., 190-162, to win the PBA50 Beverly Lanes Midwest/Central Region Open at Beverly Lanes Sunday.

Haugen collected his first PBA Midwest Region title, the 30th overall regional win of his career and a $1,600 first prize in Beverly Lanes’ 21st annual tournament. He defeated Brian Kretzer of Dayton, Ohio, 238-216, in the semifinal game to advance to the championship match after Kretzer defeated Greg Thomas of Irmo, S.C. 214-191 in the first match.

Tom Daugherty (left) of Riverview, Fla., won the 30th PBA Crystal Automotive Spring Hill South Open Sunday at Spring Hill Lanes in Spring Hill, Fla., defeating amateur Shawn Naumann of Orlando, 233-212, in the title match.

Daugherty, who finished second in last year’s event, has now won at Spring Hill Lanes four times (2006, 2008, 2016 and 2018) to tie Darrin Hays of Wesley Chapel, Fla., for the most Spring Hill titles.

Daugherty, who qualified no. 1 for the stepladder finals, waited while Naumann eliminated amateur Mike Coffey of Melbourne, Fla., in the opening stepladder match, 200-184, and Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla., 204-182, in the semifinal match. Daugherty earned a $2,500 pay check in the PBA South Region’s longest-running tournament.

Ryan Ciminelli (second from left with his wife Chelsie, newborn son Jaxon Ciminelli, proprietor Bill Burkand and GM John Goodman) of Clarence, N.Y., defeated 2018 USBC Masters champion Andrew Anderson of Holly, Mich. by 55 pins to win the PBA Angola Central/Midwest Open presented by Ebonite at Angola Bowl in Angola, Ind., Sunday.

Ciminelli, a seven-time PBA Tour titlist, finished with a 6-2 match play record and a total of 5,056 pins for 21 games, including match play bonus pins, to win his 12th PBA Regional title. He also earned $2,600.

Mike Bailey (left) from Carrollton, Texas, won six of his first seven matches, and then held off Shawn Maldonado’s last-game charge to successfully defend his title in the PBA Fort Sill Southwest Open, presented by DV8, Sunday at Twin Oaks Bowling Center in Fort Sill, Okla.

Bailey, who won the Fort Sill title for the third time, started the modified eight-game round robin finals in seventh place, but kept gaining on Houston’s Maldonado, the qualifying leader, finally taking the lead with three games to go. Holding a 51-pin lead going into the final position round match, Bailey struck on six of his first seven shots while Maldonado started the last game with seven strikes before splitting in the eighth frame. Bailey also left a 7-10 split in his eighth frame, sending the match into the final two frames virtually even.

Maldonado converted spares in the ninth and 10th frames, and Bailey converted the 2-7 split in his 10th frame, striking his final shot to edge Maldonado by three pins, 4,931-4,928, after 21 games. The victory earned Bailey a $2,500 winner’s check.

Evan Nash of Kennewick, Wash.; Hugh Miller (right) of Mercer Island, Wash., and amateur Courtney Couch of Puyallup, Wash., were victorious in a PBA Northwest Region tripleheader at Secoma Lanes in Federal Way, Wash., Sunday.

Nash posted a 10-2 match play record and a 20-game total of 5,064 pins, including match play bonus pins, to win Sunday’s PBA Secoma Lanes Northwest Open, a standard PBA Northwest/West Regional event. Nash held off red-hot Jakob Butturff of Tempe, Ariz., by seven pins to win his first PBA regional title and the $2,500 first prize.

Miller won the PBA50 portion of the tripleheader with an 8-3-1 match play record and 4,929 total pins for his 11th PBA50 Regional title and a $1,500 first prize.

Couch had a 7-1 match play record and knocked down 3,733 total pins for her 16 games to top Bryanna Coté of Red Rock, Ariz., for the win in the PBA-PWBA women’s event to earn the $1,000 prize. Coté had 3,667 pins.

Johnny DiSantis (pictured with proprietor Nadine DiLeo) of Wilmington, Del., rolled a 267 game in the position round to move from third place to first, winning the PBA50 Investors Bank Eastern Open presented by Roto Grip at Parkway Lanes in Elmwood Park, N.J., Saturday for his second PBA Regional title.

After qualifying in second place for the match play finals, DiSantis moved into the lead after a 278 in game three, but with three games remaining, he lost his ball reaction and dropped to third place. A short break and five minutes of warm-up prior to the final position round match, he re-grouped for his big finish to win the $1,500 first prize by 15 pins over Rick Graham of Lancaster, Pa.

Closing out the July schedule of PBA Regional competitions will be the PBA50 Ned Micelli Memorial at Herrill Lanes in New Hyde Park, N.Y., over the July 27-28 weekend.

For complete PBA Regional schedules, rules and entry information, click here to find the event(s) in your area.

Related Articles

2018 PBA Spare Shots #29 – July 20, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #28 – July 14, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #27 – July 7, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #26 – June 30, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #25 – June 21, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #24 – June 16, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #23 – June 9, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #22 – June 2, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #21 – May 19, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #20 – May 19, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #19 – May 11, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #18 – April 27, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #17 – May 3, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #16 – April 19, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #15 – April 12, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #14 – April 6, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #13 – March 30, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #12 – March 23, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #11 – March 16, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #10 – March 8, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #9 – March 2, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #8 – February 24, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #7 – February 16, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #6 – February 9, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #5 – February 1, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #4 – January 24, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #3 – January 20, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #2 – January 12, 2018

2018 PBA Spare Shots #1 – January 6, 2018

2017 PBA Spare Shots