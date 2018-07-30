2018 Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour Schedule & Champions

The, which was re-launched in 2015 after nearly a dozen years, features 10 regular-season events and four “majors”.

The 2018 PWBA Tour kicked off in April with the PWBA Las Vegas Open and concludes with back-to-back “majors”, the PWBA Players Championship in August and the PWBA Tour Championship in September.

The stepladder finals of the first six standard events of the 2018 season will be covered on the PBA’s Xtra Frame live streaming service. The finals of the four majors (USBC Queens, U.S. Open, Players Championship and Tour Championship) and the three elite events will broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

2018 PWBA Champions:

2 – Shannon O’Keefe

1 – Shayna Ng

Danielle McEwan

Josie Barnes

Erin McCarthy

Jordan Richard

Liz Kuhlkin

Liz Johnson

2018 PWBA Tour Schedule & Champions

2018 PWBA Tour #1

PWBA Las Vegas Open

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, Nev., USA (April 26-28, 2018)

Champion: Shayna Ng of Singapore





2018 PWBA Tour #2

PWBA Sonoma County Open

Double Decker Lanes in Rohnert Park, Calif., USA (May 3-5, 2018)

Champion: Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Ill.





2018 PWBA Tour #3

PWBA Fountain Valley Open

Fountain Bowl in Fountain Valley, Calif., USA (May 10-12, 2018)

Champion: Danielle McEwan of Stony Point, N.Y.





2018 PWBA Tour #4

USBC Queens (Major)

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (May 16-22, 2018)

Champion: Shannon O’Keefe of O’Fallon, Ill.





2018 PWBA Tour #5

PWBA East Hartford Open

Silver Lanes in East Hartford, Conn., USA (May 31-June 2, 2018)

Champion: Josie Barnes of Nashville, Tenn.





2018 PWBA Tour #6

PWBA Louisville Open

Fern Valley Strike and Spare in Louisville, Ky., USA (June 7-9, 2018)

Champion: Erin McCarthy of Omaha, Neb.





2018 PWBA Tour #7

PWBA Greater Harrisburg Open

ABC West Lanes in Mechanicsburg, Pa., USA (June 14-16, 2018)

Champion: Jordan Richard of Tipton, Mich.





2018 PWBA Tour #8

U.S. Women’s Open (Major)

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Fla., USA (June 23-30, 2018)

Champion: Liz Kuhlkin of Schenectady, N.Y.





2018 PWBA Tour #9

19th PBA/PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, USA (July 26-29, 2018)

Champions: EJ Tackett of Huntington, Ind., and Liz Johnson of Palatine, Ill.





2018 PWBA Tour #10

Pepsi PWBA St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open (elite format; live TV finals)

Seminole Lanes in Seminole, Fla., USA (August 2-4, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #11

BowlerX.com PWBA Twin Cities Open (elite format; live TV finals)

Cedarvale Lanes in Eagan, Minn., USA (August 9-11, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #12

Nationwide PWBA Columbus Open (elite format; live TV finals)

Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in Columbus, Ohio, USA (August 16-18, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #13

PWBA Players Championship (PWBA Major; live TV finals)

Plano Super Bowl in Plano, Texas, USA (August 22-25, 2018)

2018 PWBA Tour #14

PWBA Tour Championship (PWBA Major; live TV finals)

Richmond Raceway Complex, Old Dominion Building in Richmond, Va., USA (Sept. 16-19, 2018)