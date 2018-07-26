2018 World Bowling Youth Championships declared open

For the second consecutive time, theis being held in the United States, and the 2018 edition of event officially got underway Wednesday at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan.

The formal opening ceremony included the traditional march of teams, keynote speakers, a magician and the player oath, performed by Junior Team USA’s Mabel Cummins and Jeffery Mann (featured photo).

The event has brought more than 200 competitors from 37 countries to the Detroit area to bowl for medals in singles, doubles, team, all-events and Masters competition.

Official practice will take place Thursday, and competition gets underway with the start of the singles event Friday morning.

The World Youth Championships is held every two years, and the 2016 tournament was held in Lincoln, Nebraska. The 2020 tournament was given to Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

The United States is the three-time defending champion in the boys’ four-player team event, having won in Lincoln, Hong Kong (2014) and Bangkok (2012), and five-time world youth champion Wesley Low, also the defending champion in singles and doubles, will lead Junior Team USA into Thunderbowl Lanes.

Low will be joined by Bryan Hahlen, Mann and Cortez Schenck, all World Youth Championships first-timers.

In 2016, Korea took home the coveted team title on the girls’ side with a win over the United States.

The last time the Junior Team USA girls won the team gold medal at the World Youth Championships was in Bangkok in 2012. They claimed bronze in 2014 and silver in 2016 in a loss to Korea.

All four girls competing for Junior Team USA this week are rookies at the World Championships. The group includes Taylor Bailey, Breanna Clemmer, Cummins and Caitlyn Johnson.

World Bowling will be providing livestream coverage of the 2018 World Youth Championships, and bowling fans from around the globe will be able to watch the competition live starting Friday. Coverage will include all qualifying, semifinal and final rounds.

Thunderbowl Lanes owner Tom Strobl (right) threw out the official first ball of the 2018 World Youth Championships.

For more information on the 2018 World Youth Championships or to watch the livestream, click here.

