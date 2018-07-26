Chris Gibbons takes top qualifier honors for PBA50 South Shore Open

After taking the first round lead on Tuesday,of Madison, Wis., shook off a restless night to take top qualifier honors for the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer Wednesday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Indiana.

After leading the first round with a 2,012 eight-game pinfall total, Gibbons returned Wednesday to post 1,876 in the second round to top qualifying with a 3,888 overall pinfall (243 average) for 16 games.

“I’ve never led a tournament at this level before so I was pretty excited after the first round,” the 51-year-old Gibbons (right) said. “Between the excitement of leading the first round and getting a wake-up call by mistake at 5:30 in the morning I didn’t get much sleep and didn’t know how I was going to feel for the start of the second round.”

Bowling in only his second PBA50 Tour tournament, Gibbons bowled games of 231, 257, 224, 270, 208, 188, 241 and 257 in the second round to retain his lead.

“I thought if I can get off to a good start the rest of the round should go pretty well,” Gibbons continued. “I tried to keep things simple and not let negative thoughts get into my head. It was important for me to be in a situation where I didn’t want to be searching for what to do next.”

Gibbons withstood a challenge from three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins (left and featured photo) of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., who finished qualifying in second with 3,860. Sullins had games of 234, 266, 238, 247, 234, 242, 245 and 258 in the second round.

PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent (right) of Newark, N.Y., who bowled the second 300 game of the tournament (Gibbons had the first in round one), finished qualifying in third with 3,824.

As a result of finishing in the top eight, Gibbons, Sullins and Kent advanced directly into Thursday’s second match play round.

The five other players who earned a berth in the second match play round were PBA Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel (left), Shawnee, Kan., 3,702; Ryan Shafer (right), Horseheads, N.Y. and Christopher Keane (below left), Cape Coral, Fla., who tied for fifth with 3,701; PBA Hall of Famer and 2016 South Shore Open winner Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,685, and Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, who won last week’s PBA50 River City Extreme Open, 3,666.

After match play is completed the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. CDT.

Defending champion Ron Mohr (right) of Las Vegas qualified 19th with 3,515 to earn a spot in Thursday morning’s cashers round.

South Shore Open final day coverage will be streamed live by PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling beginning at 8:30 a.m. For subscription and schedule information click here.

Related Articles

Perfect game helps Chris Gibbons take first round lead in PBA50 South Shore Open

Michael Haugen Jr. wins PBA50 River City Extreme Open

Mika Koivuniemi wins Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open for first PBA50 Tour title

Chris Warren wins 2018 USBC Senior Masters

Mike Dias wins his first PBA60 title in 2018 Super Senior Classic

Ron Mohr wins Northern California Classic for 10th PBA50 Tour title

Michael Haugen Jr. wins second PBA50 Tour title in Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

Brian Voss wins second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open

Lennie Boresch Jr. wins PBA50 National Championship

Warren Eales out strikes WRW to win PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic

2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA50 South Shore Open – Second Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 16 advance to match play. Positions 17-26 plus eight PBA60 players (positions 27-34) advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots n-non member. ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older

1, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 3,888

2, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,860

3, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,824

4, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,702

5, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and

Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,701

7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,685

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,666

9, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,640

10, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,622

11, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 3,619

12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,602

13, n-Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 3,595

14, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,574

15, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,571

16, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,567

17, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,562

18, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,557

19, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,515

20, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,512

21, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,506

22, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,502

23, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,500

24, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,498

25, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,484

26, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,475

27, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,473

28, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,465

29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,446

30, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,365

31, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,356

32, n,ss-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,317

33, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,315

34, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,261

Missed Cut:

35, (tie) Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., and

Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,474

37, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 3,467

38, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,459

39, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,453

40, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,450

41, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,419

42, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,413

43, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,407

44, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,404

45, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,403

46, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,395

47, n-Stephen Pintoy, Lockport, Ill., 3,370

48, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,353

49, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,324

50, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,291

51, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,282

52, n-Jeff Richgels, Madison, Wis., 3,258

53, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,248

54, Lyle Zikes, Arlington Heights, Ill., 3,246

55, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,245

56, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,241

57, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,235

58, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,234

59, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,223

60, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,210

61, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,208

62, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,206

63, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,182

64, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,178

65, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,177

66, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,148

67, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,139

68, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,108

69, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,079

70, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,071

71, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,066

72, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,063

73, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 3,051

74, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,993

75, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,976

76, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 2,927

77, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,902

78, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 2,176

300 games (1) – Doug Kent