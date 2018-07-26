Chris Gibbons takes top qualifier honors for PBA50 South Shore Open

After taking the first round lead on Tuesday, Chris Gibbons
of Madison, Wis., shook off a restless night to take top qualifier honors for the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer Wednesday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Indiana.
After leading the first round with a 2,012 eight-game pinfall total, Gibbons returned Wednesday to post 1,876 in the second round to top qualifying with a 3,888 overall pinfall (243 average) for 16 games.
“I’ve never led a tournament at this level before so I was pretty excited after the first round,” the 51-year-old Gibbons (right) said. “Between the excitement of leading the first round and getting a wake-up call by mistake at 5:30 in the morning I didn’t get much sleep and didn’t know how I was going to feel for the start of the second round.”
Bowling in only his second PBA50 Tour tournament, Gibbons bowled games of 231, 257, 224, 270, 208, 188, 241 and 257 in the second round to retain his lead.
“I thought if I can get off to a good start the rest of the round should go pretty well,” Gibbons continued. “I tried to keep things simple and not let negative thoughts get into my head. It was important for me to be in a situation where I didn’t want to be searching for what to do next.”
Gibbons withstood a challenge from three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins (left and featured photo) of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., who finished qualifying in second with 3,860. Sullins had games of 234, 266, 238, 247, 234, 242, 245 and 258 in the second round.
PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent (right) of Newark, N.Y., who bowled the second 300 game of the tournament (Gibbons had the first in round one), finished qualifying in third with 3,824.
As a result of finishing in the top eight, Gibbons, Sullins and Kent advanced directly into Thursday’s second match play round.
The five other players who earned a berth in the second match play round were PBA Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel (left), Shawnee, Kan., 3,702; Ryan Shafer (right), Horseheads, N.Y. and Christopher Keane (below left), Cape Coral, Fla., who tied for fifth with 3,701; PBA Hall of Famer and 2016 South Shore Open winner Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,685, and Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, who won last week’s PBA50 River City Extreme Open, 3,666.
After match play is completed the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m. CDT.
Defending champion Ron Mohr (right) of Las Vegas qualified 19th with 3,515 to earn a spot in Thursday morning’s cashers round.
South Shore Open final day coverage will be streamed live by PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling beginning at 8:30 a.m. For subscription and schedule information click here.
PBA50 South Shore Open – Second Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 16 advance to match play. Positions 17-26 plus eight PBA60 players (positions 27-34) advance to cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots n-non member. ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older
1, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 3,888
2, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,860
3, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,824
4, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,702
5, (tie) Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., and
Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,701
7, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 3,685
8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,666
9, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,640
10, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,622
11, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 3,619
12, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,602
13, n-Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 3,595
14, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,574
15, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,571
16, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,567
17, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,562
18, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,557
19, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,515
20, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,512
21, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,506
22, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,502
23, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,500
24, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,498
25, n-John Chapman, Canada, 3,484
26, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,475
27, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,473
28, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,465
29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,446
30, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,365
31, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,356
32, n,ss-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, 3,317
33, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,315
34, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,261
Missed Cut:
35, (tie) Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., and
Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,474
37, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 3,467
38, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,459
39, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,453
40, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,450
41, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,419
42, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,413
43, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,407
44, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,404
45, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 3,403
46, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,395
47, n-Stephen Pintoy, Lockport, Ill., 3,370
48, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,353
49, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,324
50, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,291
51, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 3,282
52, n-Jeff Richgels, Madison, Wis., 3,258
53, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,248
54, Lyle Zikes, Arlington Heights, Ill., 3,246
55, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,245
56, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 3,241
57, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,235
58, Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 3,234
59, Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 3,223
60, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 3,210
61, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,208
62, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,206
63, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 3,182
64, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,178
65, Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,177
66, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 3,148
67, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,139
68, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,108
69, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,079
70, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,071
71, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,066
72, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 3,063
73, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 3,051
74, Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 2,993
75, Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 2,976
76, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 2,927
77, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2,902
78, Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 2,176
300 games (1) – Doug Kent