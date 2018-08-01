IBI August Magazine ’18

August Magazine ’18
In this issue:
-
CONSIDER THISThe Fantastic JugglersMaybe the busier we are, the more productive we are.By Ben Jones and Kay Anderson
-
SHORTS
• Bowling moves into more big boxes.
• QubicaAMF introduces HyperBowling.
• Ventola has a U.S. distributor.
• ZOT promotes Ray Walker Jr.
• IAAPA appoints a new VP of North American operations.Compiled by Patty Heath
-
PROFILEThe Lone Star of TexasKaren Miller is the multifaceted, energetic Texas Bowling Centers Association executive
director where her talents — and heart — are as legendary as the state itself.By Marci Williams
-
CENTER STAGEContemporary Design in Ancient TurkeyAt the Bu Da Joy Club in Izmir, Turkey, contemporary, sleek design is juxtaposed with an ancient landscape.By David Garber
-
COVER STORYDestined to Be PresidentWith bowling in his DNA, BPAA’s president Randy Thompson is a natural.By Jim Goodwin
-
BEYOND BOWLING
• Bowl Expo Recap
• Customers with the Win!
• Interesting Interview
• Showcase
-
PROFILEChris KellerBowler, proprietor, inventor.By Joan Taylor
-
REMEMBER WHENCharlie Brown & FriendsA Blanket to the RescueBy Patty Heath
- Classifieds