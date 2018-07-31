Colombia wins fourth gold medal at Barranquilla 2018 in Men’s Trios

Seeking to improve on its 2014 Central American & Caribbean Games (Veracruz, Mexico) showing where they earned two gold and four bronze medals, Team Colombia already won its fourth gold medal in the sixth of 10 events, whenandemerged victorious in men’s trios at Barranquilla 2018 Games.

The bowlers from the host country toppled 3961 pins and averaged 220.06 as a team. Three-time Professional Bowlers Association champion Gomez (featured photo, left) led the way 1362. World Games champion Otalora (right9 added 1336 and Rodriguez (center), who won gold in singles to start the event at Bowling Coliseum in Cali, contributed 1263.

Together, the Colombian group tops the medal table with five total medals, four gold and one bronze medal. The team earned gold medals in every event so far except men’s doubles.

Trailing Colombia by 78 pins to earn the silver medal was Bermuda (from left: Maycock, Matthews and Binns) with 3883 (215.72).

Rickai Binns (left), who posted the first of two 300 games on Monday, the second by a man and the third overall, led the team to 767 in the second game. Binns finished with 1331 and was followed by Damien Matthews with 1288 and David Maycock with 1264.

Bermuda closed out the six-game set with 636 to overtake Costa Rica by seven pins. Doubles bronze medalists Rodolfo Madriz and Jonaykel Conejo teamed with Marco Moretti (right, l-r) to earn bronze with 3876 (215.33).

The Costa Ricans fired a 781 series in game five, including a perfect game by Moretti (left), to sit in second place heading into the final game where they posted 584. They fell to third place but secured the bronze medal, just one pin ahead of Venezuela’s Rogelio Felice, Reydnier Chavez and Leovigildo Rodriguez, who had to settle for fourth place with 3875.

Doubles champion and singles bronze medalist Ildemaro Ruiz of Venezuela had 1332 in trios (7th place) and moved to the top of the all-events leaderboard (non-medal event) after 18 of 24 games. All-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles, trios and team event) serves as the second qualifying event for the Pan American Games Lima 2019.

Rodriguez is second with 4068 and Gomez third on 4058. The Colombian and Venezuelan men are already qualified for Lima in the South American Games.

All competitors at the Central American & Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 will be back on the lanes Tuesday and Wednesday for three games of team competition each day.

The Central American & Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 will be held from July 19 (Opening Ceremony) to August 3 (Closing Ceremony) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The following 37 nations take part:

Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Venezuela and the host country Colombia.

117 athletes, 59 men and 58 women, from 11 countries (Aruba, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela) will participate in the bowling competition at Bowling Coliseum in the city of Santiago de Cali, host of the 2013 World Games, from July 26 to August 2.

The bowling competition features five disciplines: Singles, Teams of Five, Doubles, Trios and Masters.

Related Articles

Gold for Colombia, silver and bronze for Mexico in Women Trios at CACG

Ruiz, Rovaina win gold for Venezuela in men’s doubles at Barranquilla 2018

Clara Guerrero, Rocio Restrepo add another gold medal to their resumés

Oscar Rodriguez claims gold for host Colombia at Barranquilla 2018

Thashaïna Seraus wins first gold medal of Central American & Caribbean Games

Bowling again part of the 2018 Central American & Caribbean Games

2018 Central American & Caribbean Games – Men Trios



300 games (2) – Marco Moretti, Rickai Binns.

2018 Central American & Caribbean Games – Men All-Events