Norm Duke closes the deal to win PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship

After two tough losses in PBA50 Tour majors earlier in the season, PBA Hall of Famerof Clermont, Fla., was starting to question his ability to close the deal.

He regained his confidence Tuesday by defeating five-time PBA Tour winner and stepladder finals top qualifier Ryan Shafer of Horseheads, N.Y., 236-222, in the title match to win the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship presented by Track at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Indiana, for his first win of the season.

“I’m just elated to get the monkey off my back,” said the 54-year-old Duke (right), who finished second in the PBA50 National Championship and USBC Senior Masters. “In my opinion a second-place finish is one of the worst places you can finish.”

In the title match, Duke got off to a strong start with four strikes in a row and took advantage of an open frame by Shafer (left) in the third frame when he left the 4-6-7-10 split. Shafer, whose second-place finish was his career best PBA50 Tour finish, was able to make a run by throwing five consecutive strikes to close the match but Duke through a nine-count on his first ball in the 10th frame to seal the win.

“The main thing for me was to manage the pocket hits,” said Duke, who qualified second for the finals. “You had to work to put a string of strikes together because light hits weren’t getting it done.

“When you did get on a string you’re adjusting on every shot,” he added. “It’s not like you get lined up and you can stay in one place for a while.”

Duke, who won his fifth career PBA50 Tour title, last won on the tour for players 50 and over in the 2017 Race City Open in Mooresville, N.C.

“I’ve had a lot of second-place finishes,” said Duke, a 38-time winner on the PBA Tour. “I knew I would win again but I just didn’t know when. I needed this and I’m glad I won it the way I did.”

In the semifinal match, Duke beat No. 3 qualifier Brian Kretzer (right) of Dayton, Ohio, 244-226, to advance to the title match. Kretzer’ third-place finish was his third top-five of the season.

In the opening match, No. 4 qualifier Dale Csuhta (left) of Wadsworth, Ohio, making his fifth career stepladder finals appearance and trying for his first PBA50 Tour win, defeated No. 5 qualifier two-time PBA50 Tour winner Jack Jurek (below right) of Lackawana, N.Y., 236-207.

In the second match Kretzer beat Csuhta, 216-201, to advance to the semifinal match against Duke.

The next stop for the PBA50 Tour will be the PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic presented by Roto Grip Aug. 4-7 in Anderson, Ind. Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship – Stepladder Finals

Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Ind., United States (July 28-31, 2018)

Championship Round:

1, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., $7,500

2, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., $4,000

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, $2,500

4, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, $2,000

5, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., $1,750

Playoff Results:

First Match: No. 4 Csuhta def. No. 5 Jurek, 236-207

Second Match: No. 3 Kretzer def. Csuhta, 216-201

Semifinal Match: No. 2 Duke def. Kretzer, 244-226

Championship Match: Duke def. No. 1 Shafer, 236-222

PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship – Modified Match Play Round 2

Players with position, hometown and 6-game total, including match play bonus pins. Top five advance to stepladder finals. ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older.

1, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 5-1, 1,592

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 4-1-1, 1,528

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 4-2, 1,485

4, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 4-2, 1,430

5, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 4-2, 1,420

Missed Cut:

6, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3-3, 1,381, $1,500

7, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3-3, 1,376, $1,500

8, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3-3, 1,372, $1,500

9, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 2-4, 1,366, $1,250

10, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 2-3-1, 1,345, $1,250

11, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3-1-2, 1,344, $1,250

12, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3-3, 1,327, $1,250

13, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 2-4, 1,324, $1,250

14, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 2-4, 1,304, $1,250

15, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 2-4, 1,295, $1,250

16, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 0-6, 1,123, $1,250

Modified Match Play Round 1 (after five games, including match play bonus pins)

17, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 2-3, 1,130, $1,100

18, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3-2, 1,126, $1,100

19, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 2-3, 1,079, $1,100

20, Neil Kassel, Beavercreek, Ohio, 2-3, 1,075, $1,100

21, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3-2, 1,060, $1,100

22, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1-4, 1,054, $1,100

23, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 2-3, 1,051, $1,100

24, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1-4, 1,022, $1,100

Other Cashers (after five-game cashers’ round)

25, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 981, $1,000

26, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 966, $1,000

27, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 963, $1,000

28, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 960, $1,000

29, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 959, $1,000

30, ss-Johnny Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 947, $1,000

31, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 942, $1,000

32, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 927, $1,000

33, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 919., $1,000