2018 World Bowling Tour Men’s Point Ranking after Bangkok

, United States, finished fifth in the PBA-WBT Thailand 2018 event at Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday to retain his lead in the World Bowling Tour’s men’s two-year rolling point list and also remained in the pole position in the race for the WBT finals in January 2019.

The two-hander (right), who at the age of 21 owns four Professional Bowlers Association titles, including one major (2016 USBC Masters), has accumulated 1799 points in the past two years to hold a 436 points buffer over second-placed Stuart Williams of England.

Williams (left), who fell in the title match in Bangkok to Danielle McEwan to finish second, but earned 400 ranking points as the top male finisher to leap two spots into second place with 1363 points.

Fourth-placed Kyle Troup (right), a two-handed right-hander like Simonsen, maintained third place with 1254.

Three-time PBA Player of the Year Jason Belmonte of Australia did not compete in Bangkok and fell from second to fourth place with 1093. Eighth-place finisher Sean Rash (left), USA, leaped two spots to round out the top 5 with 963.

Simonson has collected 1716 of his 1799 points in the 2018 WBT season to hold a commanding lead in the annual points race, which will determine the three players who qualify for the World Bowling Tour men’s finals.

With three more events to come for the men, including the World Bowling Men Championships in Hong Kong, Simonsen has a hefty 452-point cushion on second place Williams with 1264, including 400 points from Bangkok.

Troup slipped from second to third place with 1172. Just outside the box is Andrew Anderson (right), USA, with 880, followed by Rash and Belmonte in fifth and sixth place with 844 and 808.

The World Bowling Tour 2018 commences with the FloBowling PBA Fall Swing Tulsa Open, a Tier 2 event to be held October 19-20 at The Lanes at Coffee Creek in Owasso, Okla., USA.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

The 2018 WBT schedule features 13 stops, one each in Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and Hong Kong and eight stops on U.S. soil.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member (who doesn’t accept handicap pins). However, when an event is U.S. based and not a PBA event (such as the New Mexico Open), no PBA title can be granted.

In 2018, World Bowling has introduced a three-tier system. Base points range from 100 points for first place to 24 points for 50th place. In Tier 1 events (must have more than $200,000USD prize money), athletes receive six times the number of WBT Ranking base point, in Tier 2 events (between $100,000 and $200,000) four times and in Tier 3 events (between $50,000 and $100,000) two times.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system still is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, presented by PBA, which will be contested at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 6, 2019 for airing on FS1 on Sunday, March 10, at 10 p.m. EST.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

Related Articles

2018 WBT Women’s Point Ranking after Malmö

World Bowling announces tier allocations for World Bowling Tour 2018

World Bowling adds two more stops to World Bowling Tour 2018

PBA/WBT Thailand 2018 (Tier 2) – Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Stuart Williams, England, 400

2. Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 320

3. Kyle Troup, United States, 280

4. Anthony Simonsen, United States, 240

5. Yannaphon Larp-apharat, Thailand, 200

6. Sean Rash, United States, 192

7. Chris Via, United States, 184

8. Greg Young, United States, 176

9. Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 168

10. Shota Kawazoe, Japan, 160

11. Bill O’Neill, United States, 120

12. Francois Lavoie, Canada, 120

13. Osku Palermaa, Finland, 120

14. Marshall Kent, United States, 120

15. Surasak Manuwong, Thailand, 120

16. Wu Siu Hong, Hong Kong, 120

17. Sithiphol Kunaksorn, Thailand, 120

18. Chris Barnes, United States, 120

19. Michael Tang, United States, 120

20. Billy M. Islam, Indonesia, 120

21. Sam Cooley, Australia, 120

22. Ryan Lalisang, Indonesia, 120

23. Napat Buspanikonkul, Thailand, 112

24. Abdulrahman Alkheliwi, Saudi Arabia, 112

25. Steve Weber, United States, 112

26. Darren Tang, United States, 112

27. Ryan Ciminelli, United States, 112

28. Tommy Jones, United States, 112

29. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 112

30. Choi Won Young, Korea, 112

31. Francois Louw, South Africa, 112

32. Matt Sanders, United States, 112

33. Alhassan Sugati, Saudi Arabia, 112

34. Atchariya Cheng, Thailand, 112

35. Hardy Rachmadian, Indonesia, 104

36. Kamron Doyle, United States, 104

37. AJ Johnson, United States, 104

38. Yousef Akbar, Saudi Arabia, 104

39. Michael Mak, Hong Kong, 104

40. Mika Koivuniemi, Finland, 104

41. Timmy Tan, Malaysia, 104

42. Oscar, Indonesia, 104

43. Syafiq Ridhwan, Malaysia, 104

44. Matthew Farber, United States, 104

45. Darren Ong, Singapore, 104

46. James Lui, Hong Kong, 104

47. Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 96

48. Dominic Barrett, England, 96

49. Ahmad Aidil, Malaysia, 96

50. Hassan Alshaikh, Saudi Arabia, 96

Qualifying Standings for 2018 WBT Men’s Final

Standings after 10/13 events. Top 25 with position, country and total points earned in 2018 WBT events and the highest points in a single event (in parenthesis). Top 3 will advance to the WBT Women’s Final (dates and venue tba).

1. Anthony Simonsen, USA, 1716, (600)

2. Stuart Williams, England, 1264, (400)

3. Kyle Troup, USA, 1172, (400)

4. Andrew Anderson, USA, 880, (600)

5. Sean Rash, USA, 844, (192)

6. Jason Belmonte, Australia, 808, (320)

7. Yannaphon Larp-apharat, Thailand, 796, (320)

8. Darren Tang, USA, 728, (180)

9. Annop Arromsaranon, Thailand, 720, (480)

10. EJ Tackett, USA, 692, (400)

11. Chris Via, USA, 644, (280)

12. Bill O’Neill, USA, 600, (240)

13. Chris Barnes, USA, 600, (200)

14. Richard Teece, England, 564, (180)

15. Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 544, (192)

16. Jason Sterner, USA, 512, (288)

17. Rafiq Ismail, Malaysia, 496, (320)

18. Francois Lavoie, Canada, 496, (160)

19. Alexander Hoskins, USA, 480, (480)

20. Choi Wonyoung, Korea, 472, (360)

21. Choi Seokbyeong, Korea, 420, (420)

(tie) Steve Kloempken, USA, 420, (420)

23. Rhino Page, USA, 420, (300)

24. Kamron Doyle, USA, 396, (180)

25. Ryan Ciminelli, USA, 388, (276)

2018 WBT Men’s Point Ranking – Standings after Bangkok (WBT #10/13)

Players with country, ranking point total, points earned in 2018, 2017 and 2016, highest points in a single event and number of top 50 finishes