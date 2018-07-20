Eight bowlers move into top 10 Thursday in Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

Seven men and one woman added their names to the qualifying leaderboard in the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open in Thursday’s squads 8, 9 and 10 at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Kamron Doyle, United States, was the top scorer and the best of five bowlers of squad 8 who cracked the top 10. After a slow start (185), Doyle rebounded with games of 222, 233, 268, 236 and 216 to jump into second place in the overall standings with 1360 total and an average of 226.67.

Francois Louw (left) of South Africa continued to lead the 139-player field from 15 countries with 1437 (239.50 average).

Kim Bolleby (featured phot with Mattias Wetterberg, left) of Thailand was mere six pins behind Doyle to leap into third place with 1354, including a 279 in game four, the highest game of the tournament so far.

Jimmy Mortensen (right) of Denmark and Swede Mattias Wetterberg, who also had a 279 game, tied at 1352. Mortensen took fourth place and Wetterberg fifth due to the higher last game, 244 to 221 in Mortensen’s favor.

2017 European Bowling Tour point ranking leader Carsten Warming Hansen (left) of Denmark led the last squad on Thursday, 10th overall, to leap into sixth place overall with 1351 (225.17).

Nick Pate (right) of the United States fell from second to seventh place with 1338.

Sanna Pasanen (left) of Finland, who was next to Hansen in squad 10, became the first woman to surpass the 1300 mark. The Finnish national team member toppled 1268 pins, an average of 211.33 scratch, and added 48 pins handicap, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events, to take eighth place with 1316 total.

Squad 9 leader John Guldbæk (right) of Denmark and squad 8’s Karl Wahlgren of Sweden hit 1300 on the nose to finish the fourth qualifying day in ninth and 10th place.

With seven more squads to come, three on Friday and four on Saturday, Andreas Hernitschek of Germany holds the 34th and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1218 and an average of 203.

Qualifying continues Friday, July 20, with squad 11, 12 & 13 scheduled to start at 10 a.m., 2 and 6 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger is the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament will be held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offers total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot is 48th place to pay 500 Euro. Fresh off his victory in the San Marino Open,

Pontus Andersson of Sweden is the defending champion.

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, with the last qualifying squad 17 scheduled for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 11.30 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earn two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 receive a first-round bye.

The finals kick off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which will trim the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowl another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players roll one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who will bowl one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 10/17

Top 34 plus the top 6 of squads 1-6 (places 35-40), the top 4 from a “High-Low” list (based on the two-game total of the lowest and highest game) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22.