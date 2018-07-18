Francois Louw, Nick Pate shoot into the lead in Track Open

After a two-day hiatus, qualifying in the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger commenced with squad 7 on Wednesday evening at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Francois Louw (featured photo) of South Africa, who led the qualifying of the San Marino Open last weekend with 1597 six-game total and an average of 266.17, posted the first 1400-plus series to shoot into the lead in the Track Open with 1437 (239.50).

Low started his set with games of 227, 223, 244 and 227 before he closed with back-to-back 258 games, overtook previous leader Tobias Börding of Germany by 151 pins.

Collegiate standout Nick Pate (left), United States, was the only other player who surpassed the 1300-mark to jump into second place in the overall standings with 1338 (223.00). Pate had games of 246, 198, 229, 174, 247 and 244.

Börding (right) slipped to third place with 1286. By finishing in the top 6 of the first six squads, Börding will receive automatic berth into the finals if he doesn’t finish among the top 34 at the close of the qualifying.

Börding’s fellow countrymen Frank Heine (left) and Andreas Bösiger slipped to fourth and fifth place with 1273 and 1268, respectively.

Qualifying continues Thursday, July 19, with squad 8, 9 & 10 scheduled to start at noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST).

The 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger is the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament will be held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offers total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot is 48th place to pay 500 Euro. Fresh off his victory in the San Marino Open,

Pontus Andersson of Sweden is the defending champion.

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, with the last qualifying squad 17 scheduled for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 11.30 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earn two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 receive a first-round bye.

The finals kick off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which will trim the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowl another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players roll one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who will bowl one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Qualifying Standings after Squad 7/17

Top 34 plus the top 6 of squads 1-6 (places 35-40), the top 4 from a “High-Low” list (based on the two-game total of the lowest and highest game) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22.