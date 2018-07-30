Mexico earns No. 1 seed for Girls Doubles semifinals at World Youth

Junior Team USA’sset a goal of winning a medal in every event during her debut at the World Bowling Youth Championships, and she’s perfect through two events after earning a place in the doubles semifinals with

The two averaged more than 218 as a pair during their six games of doubles qualifying Sunday at Thunderbowl Lanes in Allen Park, Michigan, and they grabbed the No. 2 seed for Monday’s bracket-style semifinals with a 2,621 total.

Clemmer (left), a 20-year-old right-hander, set the pace for the duo with a 1,361 individual effort, while Bailey (right), also 20 and right-handed, added 1,260. They surged toward the top of the standings with games of 506 and 514 in their fourth and fifth games of the day, and they finished the outing 52 pins behind Mexico’s Paola Limon and Raquel Orozco, who earned the No. 1 seed with 2,673 total and an average of 222.75.

The top four teams in each division (girls and boys) will bowl for gold, silver and bronze medals, starting with the girls Monday at 1:30 p.m. Eastern. The second half of the boys field will bowl its six qualifying games Monday morning, and the boys semifinals will get underway at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

Clemmer and Bailey, who also are teammates at McKendree University, will meet Sweden’s Alida Molander and Cajsa Wegner (left, l-r) in one semifinal. The Swedes qualified third with 2,591 total.

Limon and Orozco (right, l-r) will face Canada’s Mykaela Mitchell and Dakota Faichnie (below left, l-r) in the other. The Canadians qualified fourth with 2,585.

With 12 of 18 games in all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles and team preliminaries) in the books, Clemmer leads the 82 girls from 22 countries with 2,702 pinfall total and an average of 225.17. Juliana Botero of Colombia is second with 2,658 and Limon is third with 2,644.

The eight days of bowling at the 2018 World Youth Championships include singles, doubles, team and Masters competition. Semifinal winners in each event move on to bowl for the gold medals, and semifinal losers each receive bronze medals.

Two of the four Junior Team USA boys – Bryan Hahlen of Greenwood, South Carolina, and defending doubles champion Wesley Low Jr. (right, l-r; photo: USBC) of Palmdale, California, both two-handers – bowled Sunday, too, but they will end up short of the medal round and a repeat win for Low.

Hahlen (1,292) and Low (1,210) combined for a 2,502 total, which was 10th among the 33 boys doubles teams that competed Sunday. The remainder of the field will take the lanes Monday at 9 a.m. Eastern.

Sweden’s Emanuel Jonsson and William Svensson set the pace in boys doubles Sunday with a 2,678 total, a 223.17 team average. They were followed by singles gold medalist Georg Skryten and Jonas Dammen of Norway (2,633), Aidan Poh and Jomond Chia of Singapore (2,627) and Japan’s Hideaki Hata and Yuma Haraguchi (2,625).

Doubles medals will be awarded Monday evening, and bowlers at the 2018 World Youth Championships will be back on the lanes Tuesday and Wednesday to compete for the coveted team titles. The event’s top performers will advance to Masters match play Wednesday and Thursday.

The World Youth Championships is held every two years, and the 2018 edition has brought more than 200 competitors from 37 countries to the Detroit area to bowl for medals in singles, doubles, team, all-events and Masters competition.

World Bowling is providing livestream coverage of the event, and bowling fans from around the globe will be able to watch the competition live from start to finish. Coverage will include all qualifying, semifinal and final rounds.

For more information on the 2018 World Youth Championships or to watch the livestream, visit 2018WYC.WorldBowling.org.

Photos courtesy of Max Bulanov.

15th World Bowling Youth Championships – Girls Doubles Preliminaries

Players with position, country and 6-game total. Top 4 advance to the medal round.

15th World Bowling Youth Championships – Girls All-Events after 12/18 games

Players with position, country and 12-game total. Top 24 after 18 games (six games each in Singles, Doubles and Team) will advance to the Masters finals.