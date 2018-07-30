Gold for Colombia, silver and bronze for Mexico in Women Trios at CACG

For the second consecutive discipline in the bowling competition of the, the Colombian women captured the gold medal, while Mexico took silver and bronze.

Anggie Ramirez, Laura Plazas, and Maria Jose Rodriguez (featured photo from left) averaged 221.56 as a team Sunday at Bowling Coliseum in Cali to win the second gold medal for the Colombian women after doubles and the third in five events overall with 3988 six-game total.

The Colombians bowled five games between 600 and 683 and a high game of 793. Plazas (right) rolled the first 300 game by a woman (fourth overall), Ramirez added 268 and Rodriguez contributed 225.

Plazas led the way with 1339, Ramirez had 1335 and Rodriguez 1314 to beat out Adriana Perez, Iliana Lomeli and Maribel Orozco (left, l-r) of Mexico for the gold medal by just four pins.

The Mexicans closed their series with a huge 760 game (Lomeli 257, Orozco 247, Perez 256) to land in second place and to earn the silver medal with 3984 (221.33 average).

Trailing the other Colombian team by 94 pins heading into the final game, Aseret Zetter, Sandra Gongora and Lilia Robles (right, l-r) toppled 730 to jump into third place and to secure the bronze medal with 3919 (217.72).

Doubles gold medalists Rocio Restrepo, Clara Juliana Guerrero and Juliana Franco slipped to fourth place with distant 3828 after closing with a disappointing 545 effort.

The top 3 in singles remained atop the all-events leaderboard. gold medalist Thashaïna Seraus (center) of Aruba, who shot 1287 in trios, continued to lead the 58 women from 10 countries with 4184 total and an average of 232.44 for 18 games.

Bronze medalist Restrepo (right) narrowed the gap to 76 pins in second place with 4108. Silver medalist Sofia Rodriguez (left) of Guatemala used a 1398 series to sit only 20 pins behind Restrepo in third place with 4088. The next three positions belong to Mexico with Lomeli fourth at 4024, Gongora fifth with 4008 and Orozco on 3919.

No medals are given in all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles, trios and team event) at Central American & Caribbean Games, however, the discipline serves as qualifier for the Pan American Games Lima 2019.

The top four countries in the men’s and women’s division with the two best bowlers will earn their spots for Lima, Peru. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Venezuela (men) and Argentina, Aruba, Colombia and Venezuela (women) already qualified in the South American Games.

The 59 male bowlers at the 2018 Central American & Caribbean Games will be back on the lanes Monday for the their six games in the men’s trios event.

The Central American & Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 will be held from July 19 (Opening Ceremony) to August 3 (Closing Ceremony) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The following 37 nations take part:

Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Venezuela and the host country Colombia.

117 athletes, 59 men and 58 women, from 11 countries (Aruba, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela) will participate in the bowling competition at Bowling Coliseum in the city of Santiago de Cali, host of the 2013 World Games, from July 26 to August 2.

The bowling competition features five disciplines: Singles, Teams of Five, Doubles, Trios and Masters.

