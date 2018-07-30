Kent, Sullins take first round lead in PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship

PBA Hall of Famerand three-time PBA50 Tour winnerboth bowled 1,821 eight-game pinfall totals Sunday to share the first round lead in thepresented by Track at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Indiana.

Sullins (featured photo), whose last PBA50 Tour title came in the 2011 Senior Lake County Open, bowled games of 246, 204, 241, 208, 248, 183, 233 and 258.

“I’ve been bowling great in qualifying but not so great in match play,” said the 60-year-old Sullins (right), who also owns five PBA Tour titles. “I just have to keep that never-give-up attitude and catch some breaks in match play and hopefully good things will happen.

“I bowled pretty well today but it was a battle to get lined up on each pair (of lanes).” Sullins added. “It seemed like I wasn’t able to get comfortable until the third or fourth frame.”

Kent (left), a 10-time PBA Tour winner who is trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, bowled games of 206, 224, 203, 247, 248, 178, 279 and 236.

“The first three or four games seemed like I could get the ball to the pocket but I couldn’t kick out the corner pins,” said the 51-year-old Kent. “For the most part I was staying away from bad games so I just had to be patient and hope that I would start carrying better.”

Finishing 24 pins behind Sullins and Kent was four-time PBA50 Tour winner PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke (right) in third with 1,797.

Michael Haugen Jr. (left), who continues his march to PBA50 Player of the Year honors, appeared to be on track to take the first round lead but bowled a 167 in his final game to finish the round in fourth with 1,788. Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel (below right) rounded out the top five with 1,785.

Qualifying continues Monday with another eight-game round beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. After qualifying the top 16 players will advance to Tuesday’s match play rounds with positions 17-25 and eight PBA60 players advancing to a cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The Security Federal Savings Bank Championship is streamed live on PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information click here.

PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship – First Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. ss-PBA60 Player ages 60 and over.

1, (tie) ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and

Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,821

3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,797

4, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,788

5, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,785

6, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,783

7, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,766

8, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,765

9, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,763

10, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 1,761

11, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,749

12, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,744

13, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,730

14, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,727

15, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,726

16, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,716

17, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 1,696

18, (tie) ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., and

Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,693

20, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,692

21, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,691

22, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 1,681

23, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,678

24, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,677

25, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,672

26, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,669

27, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1,668

28, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 1,661

29, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 1,656

30, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 1,654

31, (tie) Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, and

ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,644

33, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,628

34, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,627

35, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,624

36, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 1,621

37, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,605

38, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,601

39, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,597

40, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,591

41, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,590

42, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,589

43, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,586

44, Neil Kassel, Beavercreek, Ohio, 1,585

45, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,582

46, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,581

47, (tie) ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., and

Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,580

49, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,569

50, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,556

51, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,552

52, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,550

53, (tie) ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., and

ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,548

55, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,541

56, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,523

57, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,519

58, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,505

59, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 1,497

60, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,490

61, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 1,482

62, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 1,477

63, ss-Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 1,475

64, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,466

65, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,461

66, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and

Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,450

68, ss-Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 1,436

69, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,417

70, ss-Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,413

71, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 1,407

72, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,371

73, ss-Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,338

74, ss-Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 1,327

75, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 1,325