Kent, Sullins take first round lead in PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship

PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent
and three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins
both bowled 1,821 eight-game pinfall totals Sunday to share the first round lead in the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship
presented by Track at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Indiana.
Sullins (featured photo), whose last PBA50 Tour title came in the 2011 Senior Lake County Open, bowled games of 246, 204, 241, 208, 248, 183, 233 and 258.
“I’ve been bowling great in qualifying but not so great in match play,” said the 60-year-old Sullins (right), who also owns five PBA Tour titles. “I just have to keep that never-give-up attitude and catch some breaks in match play and hopefully good things will happen.
“I bowled pretty well today but it was a battle to get lined up on each pair (of lanes).” Sullins added. “It seemed like I wasn’t able to get comfortable until the third or fourth frame.”
Kent (left), a 10-time PBA Tour winner who is trying for his first PBA50 Tour title, bowled games of 206, 224, 203, 247, 248, 178, 279 and 236.
“The first three or four games seemed like I could get the ball to the pocket but I couldn’t kick out the corner pins,” said the 51-year-old Kent. “For the most part I was staying away from bad games so I just had to be patient and hope that I would start carrying better.”
Finishing 24 pins behind Sullins and Kent was four-time PBA50 Tour winner PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke (right) in third with 1,797.
Michael Haugen Jr. (left), who continues his march to PBA50 Player of the Year honors, appeared to be on track to take the first round lead but bowled a 167 in his final game to finish the round in fourth with 1,788. Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel (below right) rounded out the top five with 1,785.
Qualifying continues Monday with another eight-game round beginning at 10 a.m. EDT. After qualifying the top 16 players will advance to Tuesday’s match play rounds with positions 17-25 and eight PBA60 players advancing to a cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Security Federal Savings Bank Championship is streamed live on PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information click here.
PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship – First Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. ss-PBA60 Player ages 60 and over.
1, (tie) ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., and
Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,821
3, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,797
4, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,788
5, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,785
6, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,783
7, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,766
8, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,765
9, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,763
10, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 1,761
11, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 1,749
12, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,744
13, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,730
14, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,727
15, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,726
16, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,716
17, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 1,696
18, (tie) ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., and
Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,693
20, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,692
21, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,691
22, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 1,681
23, Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., 1,678
24, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,677
25, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,672
26, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,669
27, ss-Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 1,668
28, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 1,661
29, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 1,656
30, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 1,654
31, (tie) Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, and
ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,644
33, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 1,628
34, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,627
35, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,624
36, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 1,621
37, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 1,605
38, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,601
39, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,597
40, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,591
41, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 1,590
42, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,589
43, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 1,586
44, Neil Kassel, Beavercreek, Ohio, 1,585
45, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 1,582
46, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,581
47, (tie) ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., and
Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 1,580
49, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,569
50, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,556
51, ss-Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 1,552
52, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,550
53, (tie) ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., and
ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,548
55, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,541
56, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,523
57, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,519
58, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,505
59, ss-Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 1,497
60, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,490
61, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 1,482
62, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 1,477
63, ss-Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 1,475
64, ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 1,466
65, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,461
66, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and
Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,450
68, ss-Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 1,436
69, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,417
70, ss-Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,413
71, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 1,407
72, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,371
73, ss-Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,338
74, ss-Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 1,327
75, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 1,325