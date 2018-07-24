World-class field set for 19th annual PBA-PWBA SABC Mixed

Just when you think the world’s premier mixed doubles bowling tournament can’t possibly get any better, it does.

As a capacity field of 160 teams representing Professional Bowlers Association, Professional Women’s Bowling Association, World Bowling and intercollegiate champions from around the world prepare to shoe-up for the 19th annual PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Championship – affectionately called “The Luci” in memory of the reason it exists – the only question that matters is, which duet will find the magical elixir this year.

The “SABC Mixed,” which will be live streamed from first ball to last by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, began in 1999 when Donna Conners launched a tribute bowling tournament to honor the memory of her late friend, breast cancer victim Luci Bonneau.

In the ensuing years, it has generated in excess of $800,000 to benefit breast cancer research and assistance to breast cancer victims. And as a sporting event, it has accomplished all of Conners’ wildest dreams.

Now based at Houston’s Copperfield Bowl, it has become a magnet for the world’s best bowlers, men and women. Australia, China, Colombia, England, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Venezuela plus the U.S. are represented.

There are PBA and PWBA Hall of Famers and Players of the Year in the field, along with a handful of “senior” players along with a group just emerging from their teenage years.

The defending champions are Germany’s Birgit Pöppler and PBA Tour champion Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla. (right and featured photo), who had never bowled together until quirky circumstances matched them up at the last minute in 2017.

Beyond that, players named Shannon seem to shine in this event. PWBA Tour star Shannon O’Keefe (left) of O’Fallon, Ill., has won the event four times – three with PBA star Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., and once with her husband, Bryan O’Keefe.

Another Shannon also is a four-time winner. Lefty Shannon Pluhowsky (right) of Dayton, Ohio, and partner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., won the event in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.

The tournament will involve four 40-team squads bowling seven games Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT, to arrive at the top 40 teams that will advance to Sunday’s five-game semifinal round at 8:30 a.m.

After a total of 12 team/24 individual games, the top eight teams will bowl an eight-game round-robin match play round to complete the event. Total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the winners. PBA and/or PWBA Tour title(s) will be awarded if the respective player is a PBA/PWBA member.

The tournament, which is a part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule, also is a World Bowling Tour points event.

Friday and Saturday evenings are reserved for grassroots league bowlers who will participate for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes in an exceptional pro-am event. A new feature for this year’s event will be a “Beauties vs. Beasts” team event Thursday at 4 p.m., pitting last year’s top women qualifiers vs. last year’s top men in a five-game Baker format clash.

All of the activities are aimed at raising money for , a Houston-based organization that helps women who can’t afford breast care treatment or mammograms, and the Huntsman Group, a cancer research based in Utah.

For the third year in a row, bowling fans around the world will be able to follow the event from start to finish, live on PBA’s Xtra Frame on FloBowling online video-streaming service. To subscribe to Xtra Frame, visit FloBowling.com.

For those who would like to support Conners’ efforts, but can’t attend the event, ckick here to make a contribution online.

PBA/PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles Schedule

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, USA (July 26-29, 2018)

Thursday, July 26, 2018

9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Open practice sessions

4 p.m. – Beauties vs. Beasts five-game Baker team match

Friday, July 27, 2018

8 a.m. – A Squad, 7 qualifying games

2 p.m. – B Squad, 7 qualifying games

8 p.m. – Pro-am squad

Saturday, July 28, 2018

8 a.m. – C Squad, 7 qualifying games

2 p.m. – D Squad, 7 qualifying games

Top 40 teams after 7 games advance to semifinal round

8 p.m. – Pro-am squad

Sunday, July 29, 2018

8:30 a.m. – Top 40 teams, 5-game semifinal round

Top 8 teams after 12 team/24 individual games advance to round-robin match play finals

12:30 – Top 8 teams, 8 games round robin match play (total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the champions)

History of SABC (Luci Bonneau Memorial) Mixed Doubles Winners

2000 – Donna Conners/Mark Scroggins

2001 – Amy Dillon/Chris Barnes

2002 – Diandra (Hyman) Asbaty/Dino Castillo

2003 – Genie Franklin/Wes Malott

2004 – Krystal Scott/Russ Wilson

2005 – Rachel Perez/Paul Fleming

2006 – Carolyn Dorin-Ballard/Marc Laracuente

2007 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2008 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2009 – Carolyn Dorin-Ballard/Parker Bohn III

2010 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2011 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones

2012 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bryan O’Keefe

2013 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill

2014 – Missy Parkin/Scott Norton

2015 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill

2016 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill

2017 – Birgit Pöppler/Jason Sterner

2018 PBA/PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles

Squad and Lane Assignments (numeral preceding each pair indicates starting lane)

A Squad, Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Halie Summers, Houston/Michael Ruffino, Houston

4, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas/Sean Sadat, Houston

5, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas/Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas

6, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill./John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas

7, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif./Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J

8, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo./Russell Elsner, Houston

9, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn./Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla

10, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich./Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio

11, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas/Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas

12, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas/Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas

13, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla./Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla

14, Amy Dillon Bruce, Wichita, Kan./Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla

15, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif./Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas

16, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz./Stuart Williams, England

17, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo./Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas

18, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill./Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn

19, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y./Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas

20, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn./Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash

21, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas/Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas

22, Rina Asada, Japan/Shota Amakasu, Japan

23, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio/Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La

24, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta/Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa

25, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich./Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn

26, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y./Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y

27, Mary Jo Cox, Houston/Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas

28, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas/Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas

29, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn./T.J. Thompson, Houston

30, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn./Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga

31, Barbara Bias, Houston/Bobby Abbott, Houston

32, Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y./Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I

33, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas/Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas

34, Ginger Bess, San Antonio/Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas

35, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo./Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga

36, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif./Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas

37, Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas/Brian Valenta, Lake Isabella, Calif

38, Kayla Bandy, Salibury, Md./Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan

39, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas/Justin Ledwig, San Antonio

40, Verity Crawley, England/Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas

41, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan./Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan

42, Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas/Eric Martinez, San Antonio

B Squad, Friday, July 27, 2 p.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio/Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas

4, Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif./Chris Castro, Plano, Texas

5, Tristan Senegal, Cypress, Texas/Darrin Senegal, Cypress, Texas

6, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio/Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio

7, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark./Luis De Leon, San Antonio

8, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah/Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C

9, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn./Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas

10, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif

11, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa./AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa

12, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas/Michael Tang, San Francisco

13, Yuna Mukotani, China/Kenta Morimoto, Japan

14, Misaki Mukotani, China/Nobuhito Fujii, Japan

15, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia

16, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill

17, Birgit Poppler, Germany/Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla

18, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif./Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas

19, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas/Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas

20, Tannya Lopez, Mexico/Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas

21, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas/David Scardaville, Houston

22, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas/Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla

23, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas/Marvin Biagas, Houston

24, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas/William Titus, Houston

25, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia/Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas

26, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va./Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo

27, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill./Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa

28, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash./Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash

29, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill

30, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa/Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis

31, Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/Steven Smith, San Diego

32, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia/Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan

33, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va./Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas

34, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas/Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas

35, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif./DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif

36, Diva Gwiscz, Houston/Kevin Foerster, Houston

37, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich./George Gohagan III, Houston

38, Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn./Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn

39, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo./Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah

40, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas/DJ Archer, Houston

41, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn./Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla

42, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio/Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C

C Squad, Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas/Daniel Adams, Midlothian, Texas

4, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas/Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas

5, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas/Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas

6, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan./Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas

7, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis./Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas

8, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio/Dan Higgins, Westerville, Ohio

9, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine/Joshua Roca, Wichita, Kan

10, Chantel Jefferson, Houston/Daniel Cashaw, Houston

11, Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J./Brandon Martin, Wichita, Kan

12, Diana Jessie, Dallas/Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas

13, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas/Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash

14, Sabrina Duncan-Rose, Houston/Frank Rose, Houston

15, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark./Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark

16, Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, Calif./Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Fla

17, Anita Arnett, Richmond, Texas/Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo

18, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas/Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas

19, Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill./Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill

20, Pam Lawrence, Pfugerville, Texas/Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas

21, T’nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa./BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa

22, Daria Pajak, Poland/Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela

23, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J./Shawn Maldonado, Houston

24, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas/Andy Silverman, Akron, Ohio

25, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Andrew Cain, Phoenix

26, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas/Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas

27, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan./Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan

28, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas/Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas

29, Tina Balser, Columbia, Mo./Damien Laird, Columbia, Mo

30, Alyssa Harper, Orange City, Fla./Peter Ferraro, Jr., Orange City, Fla

31, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio/Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas

32, Britney Russell, Houston/David Tullos, Spring, Texas

33, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y./Richard Teece, England

34, Kayla Mahan, Friendswood, Texas/Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas

35, Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Flla./Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y

36, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill./Kyle Barnes, Nashville, Tenn

37, Yvette Clay, Austin, Texas/Robert Pohlman, Cedar Park, Texas

38, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Justin Veitch, Kenner, La

39, DeeDee Jeffery, Little Rock, Ark./Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn

40, Kristina Parry, Palm Harbor, Fla./Alex Aguiar, Dartmouth, Mass

41, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa./John Furey, East Windsor, N.J

42, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis./David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill

D Squad, Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. CDT (7 games)

3, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif./Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill

4, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla./Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla

5, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif./Clint Land, Houston

6, Alexandra Mosquera-Jiménez, Colombia/Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas

7, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas/Timmy Crites, Dallas

8, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo./Mark London, Washington, Texas

9, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa/Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa

10, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y./Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio

11, Amber MacLeod, Huntsville, Texas/Matthew Stephens, Houston

12, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio/Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind

13, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif./Timothy Tripp, Castle Rock, Colo

14, Carol Norman, Houston/Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas

15, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill./EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind

16, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore

17, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio/Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich

18, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla./Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas

19, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Adelphi, Md./Fero Williams, Adelphi, Md

20, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla./Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz

21, Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas/Will Werner, Montgomery, Texas

22, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo./Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas

23, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas/Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo

24, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas/Dallas Leong, Las Vegas

25, Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla./Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo

26, Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y./Omar Arnett, Richmond, Texas

27, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb./Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas

28, Heather Jones, Euless, Texas/Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas

29, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif./Blake Paris, Fremont, Neb

30, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo

31, Correen Lieber, Glendale, Ariz./Chase Nadeau, Henderson, Nev

32, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Gregory Young, Jr., Viera, Fla

33, Tina Williams, Phoenix/Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas

34, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio/Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio

35, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo./Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo

36, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas/Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y

37, Tina Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas/Joseph Peters, Liberty Hill, Texxas

38, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass./Chris Muscarello, Houston

39, Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio/Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla

40, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif./Zack Hattori, Las Vegas, Nev

41, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz./Dwight Burns, Tucson, Ariz

42, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas/Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas