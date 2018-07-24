World-class field set for 19th annual PBA-PWBA SABC Mixed

Just when you think the world’s premier mixed doubles bowling tournament can’t possibly get any better, it does.
As a capacity field of 160 teams representing Professional Bowlers Association, Professional Women’s Bowling Association, World Bowling and intercollegiate champions from around the world prepare to shoe-up for the 19th annual PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Championship – affectionately called “The Luci” in memory of the reason it exists – the only question that matters is, which duet will find the magical elixir this year.
The “SABC Mixed,” which will be live streamed from first ball to last by PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, began in 1999 when Donna Conners launched a tribute bowling tournament to honor the memory of her late friend, breast cancer victim Luci Bonneau.
In the ensuing years, it has generated in excess of $800,000 to benefit breast cancer research and assistance to breast cancer victims. And as a sporting event, it has accomplished all of Conners’ wildest dreams.
Now based at Houston’s Copperfield Bowl, it has become a magnet for the world’s best bowlers, men and women. Australia, China, Colombia, England, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Latvia, Poland, Ukraine, Venezuela plus the U.S. are represented.
There are PBA and PWBA Hall of Famers and Players of the Year in the field, along with a handful of “senior” players along with a group just emerging from their teenage years.
The defending champions are Germany’s Birgit Pöppler and PBA Tour champion Jason Sterner of Rockledge, Fla. (right and featured photo), who had never bowled together until quirky circumstances matched them up at the last minute in 2017.
Beyond that, players named Shannon seem to shine in this event. PWBA Tour star Shannon O’Keefe (left) of O’Fallon, Ill., has won the event four times – three with PBA star Bill O’Neill of Langhorne, Pa., and once with her husband, Bryan O’Keefe.
Another Shannon also is a four-time winner. Lefty Shannon Pluhowsky (right) of Dayton, Ohio, and partner Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C., won the event in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.
The tournament will involve four 40-team squads bowling seven games Friday, July 27, and Saturday, July 28, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT, to arrive at the top 40 teams that will advance to Sunday’s five-game semifinal round at 8:30 a.m.
After a total of 12 team/24 individual games, the top eight teams will bowl an eight-game round-robin match play round to complete the event. Total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the winners. PBA and/or PWBA Tour title(s) will be awarded if the respective player is a PBA/PWBA member.
The tournament, which is a part of the 2018 Go Bowling! PBA Tour schedule, also is a World Bowling Tour points event.
Friday and Saturday evenings are reserved for grassroots league bowlers who will participate for thousands of dollars in cash and prizes in an exceptional pro-am event. A new feature for this year’s event will be a “Beauties vs. Beasts” team event Thursday at 4 p.m., pitting last year’s top women qualifiers vs. last year’s top men in a five-game Baker format clash.
All of the activities are aimed at raising money for , a Houston-based organization that helps women who can’t afford breast care treatment or mammograms, and the Huntsman Group, a cancer research based in Utah.
For the third year in a row, bowling fans around the world will be able to follow the event from start to finish, live on PBA’s Xtra Frame on FloBowling online video-streaming service. To subscribe to Xtra Frame, visit FloBowling.com.
For those who would like to support Conners’ efforts, but can’t attend the event, ckick here to make a contribution online.
PBA/PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles Schedule
Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, USA (July 26-29, 2018)
Thursday, July 26, 2018
9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Open practice sessions
4 p.m. – Beauties vs. Beasts five-game Baker team match
Friday, July 27, 2018
8 a.m. – A Squad, 7 qualifying games
2 p.m. – B Squad, 7 qualifying games
8 p.m. – Pro-am squad
Saturday, July 28, 2018
8 a.m. – C Squad, 7 qualifying games
2 p.m. – D Squad, 7 qualifying games
Top 40 teams after 7 games advance to semifinal round
8 p.m. – Pro-am squad
Sunday, July 29, 2018
8:30 a.m. – Top 40 teams, 5-game semifinal round
Top 8 teams after 12 team/24 individual games advance to round-robin match play finals
12:30 – Top 8 teams, 8 games round robin match play (total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the champions)
History of SABC (Luci Bonneau Memorial) Mixed Doubles Winners
2000 – Donna Conners/Mark Scroggins
2001 – Amy Dillon/Chris Barnes
2002 – Diandra (Hyman) Asbaty/Dino Castillo
2003 – Genie Franklin/Wes Malott
2004 – Krystal Scott/Russ Wilson
2005 – Rachel Perez/Paul Fleming
2006 – Carolyn Dorin-Ballard/Marc Laracuente
2007 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones
2008 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones
2009 – Carolyn Dorin-Ballard/Parker Bohn III
2010 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones
2011 – Shannon Pluhowsky/Tommy Jones
2012 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bryan O’Keefe
2013 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill
2014 – Missy Parkin/Scott Norton
2015 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill
2016 – Shannon O’Keefe/Bill O’Neill
2017 – Birgit Pöppler/Jason Sterner
2018 PBA/PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles
Squad and Lane Assignments (numeral preceding each pair indicates starting lane)
A Squad, Friday, July 27, 8 a.m. CDT (7 games)
3, Halie Summers, Houston/Michael Ruffino, Houston
4, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas/Sean Sadat, Houston
5, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas/Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas
6, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill./John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas
7, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif./Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J
8, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo./Russell Elsner, Houston
9, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn./Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla
10, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich./Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio
11, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas/Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas
12, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas/Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas
13, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla./Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla
14, Amy Dillon Bruce, Wichita, Kan./Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla
15, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif./Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas
16, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz./Stuart Williams, England
17, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo./Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas
18, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill./Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn
19, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y./Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas
20, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn./Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash
21, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas/Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas
22, Rina Asada, Japan/Shota Amakasu, Japan
23, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio/Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La
24, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta/Robert Michalojko, Pittsburgh, Pa
25, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich./Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn
26, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y./Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y
27, Mary Jo Cox, Houston/Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas
28, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas/Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas
29, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn./T.J. Thompson, Houston
30, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn./Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga
31, Barbara Bias, Houston/Bobby Abbott, Houston
32, Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y./Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I
33, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas/Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas
34, Ginger Bess, San Antonio/Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas
35, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo./Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga
36, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif./Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas
37, Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas/Brian Valenta, Lake Isabella, Calif
38, Kayla Bandy, Salibury, Md./Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan
39, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas/Justin Ledwig, San Antonio
40, Verity Crawley, England/Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas
41, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan./Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan
42, Caitlyn Johnson, Beaumont, Texas/Eric Martinez, San Antonio
B Squad, Friday, July 27, 2 p.m. CDT (7 games)
3, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio/Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas
4, Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif./Chris Castro, Plano, Texas
5, Tristan Senegal, Cypress, Texas/Darrin Senegal, Cypress, Texas
6, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio/Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio
7, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark./Luis De Leon, San Antonio
8, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah/Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C
9, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn./Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas
10, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif
11, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa./AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa
12, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas/Michael Tang, San Francisco
13, Yuna Mukotani, China/Kenta Morimoto, Japan
14, Misaki Mukotani, China/Nobuhito Fujii, Japan
15, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia
16, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind./Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill
17, Birgit Poppler, Germany/Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla
18, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif./Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas
19, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas/Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas
20, Tannya Lopez, Mexico/Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas
21, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas/David Scardaville, Houston
22, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas/Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla
23, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas/Marvin Biagas, Houston
24, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas/William Titus, Houston
25, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia/Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas
26, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va./Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo
27, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill./Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa
28, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash./Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash
29, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill
30, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa/Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis
31, Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah/Steven Smith, San Diego
32, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia/Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan
33, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va./Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas
34, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas/Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas
35, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif./DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif
36, Diva Gwiscz, Houston/Kevin Foerster, Houston
37, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich./George Gohagan III, Houston
38, Ingellimar Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn./Mitch Beasley, Clarksville, Tenn
39, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo./Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah
40, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas/DJ Archer, Houston
41, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn./Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla
42, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio/Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C
C Squad, Saturday, July 28, 8 a.m. CDT (7 games)
3, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas/Daniel Adams, Midlothian, Texas
4, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas/Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas
5, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas/Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas
6, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan./Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas
7, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis./Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas
8, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio/Dan Higgins, Westerville, Ohio
9, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine/Joshua Roca, Wichita, Kan
10, Chantel Jefferson, Houston/Daniel Cashaw, Houston
11, Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J./Brandon Martin, Wichita, Kan
12, Diana Jessie, Dallas/Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas
13, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas/Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash
14, Sabrina Duncan-Rose, Houston/Frank Rose, Houston
15, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark./Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark
16, Jasmine Coleman, Manteca, Calif./Vernon Peterson, Winter Haven, Fla
17, Anita Arnett, Richmond, Texas/Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo
18, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas/Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas
19, Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill./Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill
20, Pam Lawrence, Pfugerville, Texas/Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas
21, T’nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa./BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa
22, Daria Pajak, Poland/Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela
23, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J./Shawn Maldonado, Houston
24, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas/Andy Silverman, Akron, Ohio
25, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Andrew Cain, Phoenix
26, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas/Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas
27, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan./Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan
28, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas/Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas
29, Tina Balser, Columbia, Mo./Damien Laird, Columbia, Mo
30, Alyssa Harper, Orange City, Fla./Peter Ferraro, Jr., Orange City, Fla
31, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio/Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas
32, Britney Russell, Houston/David Tullos, Spring, Texas
33, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y./Richard Teece, England
34, Kayla Mahan, Friendswood, Texas/Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas
35, Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Flla./Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y
36, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill./Kyle Barnes, Nashville, Tenn
37, Yvette Clay, Austin, Texas/Robert Pohlman, Cedar Park, Texas
38, Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La./Justin Veitch, Kenner, La
39, DeeDee Jeffery, Little Rock, Ark./Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn
40, Kristina Parry, Palm Harbor, Fla./Alex Aguiar, Dartmouth, Mass
41, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa./John Furey, East Windsor, N.J
42, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis./David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill
D Squad, Saturday, July 28, 2 p.m. CDT (7 games)
3, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif./Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill
4, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla./Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla
5, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif./Clint Land, Houston
6, Alexandra Mosquera-Jiménez, Colombia/Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas
7, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas/Timmy Crites, Dallas
8, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo./Mark London, Washington, Texas
9, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa/Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa
10, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y./Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio
11, Amber MacLeod, Huntsville, Texas/Matthew Stephens, Houston
12, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio/Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind
13, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif./Timothy Tripp, Castle Rock, Colo
14, Carol Norman, Houston/Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas
15, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill./EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind
16, Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash./Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore
17, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio/Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich
18, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla./Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas
19, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Adelphi, Md./Fero Williams, Adelphi, Md
20, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla./Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz
21, Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas/Will Werner, Montgomery, Texas
22, Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo./Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas
23, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas/Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo
24, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas/Dallas Leong, Las Vegas
25, Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla./Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo
26, Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y./Omar Arnett, Richmond, Texas
27, Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb./Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas
28, Heather Jones, Euless, Texas/Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas
29, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif./Blake Paris, Fremont, Neb
30, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo
31, Correen Lieber, Glendale, Ariz./Chase Nadeau, Henderson, Nev
32, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill./Gregory Young, Jr., Viera, Fla
33, Tina Williams, Phoenix/Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas
34, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio/Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio
35, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo./Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo
36, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas/Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y
37, Tina Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas/Joseph Peters, Liberty Hill, Texxas
38, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass./Chris Muscarello, Houston
39, Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio/Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla
40, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif./Zack Hattori, Las Vegas, Nev
41, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz./Dwight Burns, Tucson, Ariz
42, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas/Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas