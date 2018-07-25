Perfect game helps Chris Gibbons take first round lead in PBA50 South Shore Open

Bowling in only his second PBA50 Tour tournament,(right) of Madison, Wis., bowled a 300 game and averaged 251.5 to take the first round lead in the PBA50 South Shore Open presented by Hammer Tuesday at Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Indiana.

Bowling on the 45-foot PBA Shark lane condition, the 51-year-old Gibbons, bowled a 2,012 eight-game pinfall total with games of 225, 256, 256, 264, 256, 248, 300 and 207 to lead Christopher Keane (left) of Cape Coral, Fla., in second with 1,981.

“I had a few butterflies in the first game but then I settled down and got pretty comfortable,” said Gibbons, who owns one PBA regional title. “I was able to use the same ball for the entire round and didn’t have to move more than three of four boards.

“For the 300 game I was able to anticipate what I needed to do and just made a minor one board adjustment and stayed firm with my ball speed and was fortunate to make 12 great shots,” he added.

PBA Hall of Famer Pete Weber (featured photo) finished the first round in third with a 1,979 pinfall total with games of 225, 245, 279, 268, 274, 266, 200 and 222.

Weber (right) is hoping to improve on a season’s best fourth-place finish, which came in the PBA50 Mooresville Open in May.

“I’ve done well here over the years so I’m hoping this can be a breakthrough tournament for me this season,” the 55-year-old Weber said. “At this point in the tournament you don’t want to give any pins back so I’m just trying to enjoy myself and stay focused.”

Weber finished sixth in the Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open in June where he rallied from 19th in the last match play round to just miss the stepladder finals. He also finished sixth in the PBA50 National Championship, the season’s first major, in April.

Weber, an 11-time PBA50 Tour winner, won the PBA50 South Shore Open in 2016 which was part of his record-breaking season in which he won four consecutive titles and six overall.

Rounding out the top five were three-time PBA50 Tour winner Harry Sullins (left) of Chesterfield Twp., Mich., in fourth, with 1,896, and Ryan Shafer (right) of Horseheads, N.Y., in fifth with 1,870.

Last week’s PBA50 River City Extreme Open winner and PBA50 Player of the Year points leader Michael Haugen Jr. (left) of Phoenix finished the first round in eighth with a 1,868 pinfall. Defending champion PBA Hall of Famer Ron Mohr (below right) of Las Vegas finished 23rd with 1,778.

After Wednesday’s second round, the top 16 players will advance to Thursday’s match play rounds with players finishing 17th-26th, plus eight PBA60 players advancing to the cashers round Thursday morning which will determine eight additional match play spots. After match play, the top five players will advance to the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

The South Shore Open is being streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription and schedule information click here.

PBA50 South Shore Open – First Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total; n-non member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and older

1, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 2,012

2, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,981

3, Pete Weber, St. Ann, Mo., 1,979

4, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,896

5, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,870

6, (tie) Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, and

Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 1,869

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,868

9, Billy Froberg, St Joseph, Mich., 1,854

10, (tie) Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., and

ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,824

12, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,817

13, ss-Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 1,809

14, (tie) Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., and

Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 1,808

16, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,798

17, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,797

18, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 1,792

19, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 1,791

20, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,790

21, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,786

22, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,782

23, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,778

24, (tie) Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, and

ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,770

26, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,761

27, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,759

28, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,756

29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,747

30, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 1,744

31, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,740

32, n-Eugene McCune, Munster, Ind., 1,738

33, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,732

34, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,728

35, Parker Bohn III, Jackson, N.J., 1,718

36, n-John Chapman, Canada, 1,713

37, (tie) n-Stephen Pintoy, Lockport, Ill., and

ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 1,695

39, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,692

40, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 1,690

41, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 1,684

42, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,675

43, (tie) ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., and

ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 1,670

45, (tie) n, ss-Leroy Johnson, Chicago, and

Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,661

47, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,660

48, ss-Emilio Mora Sr., Defiance, Ohio, 1,640

49, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,638

50, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,629

51, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 1,625

52, ss-Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 1,622

52, John Conroy, Mahopac, N.Y., 1,622

54, (tie) ss-Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., and

John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,621

56, ss-Lyle Zikes, Arlington Heights, Ill., 1,618

57, ss-Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 1,615

58, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,614

59, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 1,605

60, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,599

61, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,593

62, n-Jeff Richgels, Madison, Wis., 1,590

63, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,586

64, ss-Michael Chrzanowski, Shepherd, Mich., 1,584

65, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,570

66, ss-Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 1,553

67, Robert Kicmal, LaGrange, Ill., 1,540

68, ss-Allen Meskan, Addison, Ill., 1,525

69, ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,519

70, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,512

71, (tie) ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., and

David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 1,510

73, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 1,488

74, ss-Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 1,466

75, ss-Garry Blanton, Owensboro, Ky., 1,459

76, ss-Harv Pallas, Stevensville, Mich., 1,438

77, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,433

78, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 1,419

79, n-ss-Ronald Shlensky, Munster, Ind., 1,400

300 games (1) – Chris Gibbons.