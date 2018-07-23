2018 EBT Men’s Point Ranking after 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

of Denmark earned 340 ranking points in the summer swing of the European Bowling Tour to leap into third place in the 2018 EBT men’s point ranking with 394 total points.

Larsen (featured photo), who made it into the finals in all three events, finishing first in Madrid, fourth in San Marino and second in the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, earned 120 ranking points in the EBT “silver” level tournament, the middle of five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite) to narrow the gap to Anthony Simonsen (left), United States, and Jesper Svensson of Sweden, who did not compete in Munich.

Simonsen continued to lead the ranking with 469 points with Svensson (right) in second place at 422.

Rafiq Ismail of Malaysia reigning EBT point leader Carsten Warming Hansen (left) of Denmark slipped one spot to fourth and fifth place with 370 and 351, respectively. Hansen finished eighth among the men to narrow the gap to Ismail, who did not participate, by 66 points.

Richard Teece (right) of England and defending Track Open champion, Pontus Andersson of Sweden, received only six and three points in Munich to fall two and three spots to sixth and seventh place with 321 and 318 points, respectively.

Francois Louw (left) of South Africa leaped from 13th to 8th place with 264 points. The top 8, based upon competition points at the close of the current season, will earn automatic berths in the 2019 EBT Masters.

Jesper Agerbo (right) of Denmark, who earned 150 points for winning his first career European Bowling Tour title in the Track Open, rocketed from tied 108th place into 18th place with 174.

The European Bowling Tour takes a five-week break and resumes with the Odense International, an EBT Satellite event, Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 at Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark.

After the Aalborg International has been canceled, the 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 4, 2019 during the VII Brunswick Madrid Challenge at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open (Silver) – Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 150

2. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 120

3. Antonino Fiorentino, Italy, 105

4. Kamron Doyle, United States, 90

5. Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 75

6. Francois Louw, South Africa, 72

7. Jamie Elliott, England, 69

8. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 66

9. Paul Moor, England, 63

10. Nick Pate, United States, 60

11. Jamie McDermott, Germany, 45

12. Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 45

13. Gery Verbruggen, Belgium, 42

14. Quentin Deroo, France, 42

15. Robin Persson, Sweden, 39

16. Tommaso Radi, Italy, 39

17. Bodo Konieczny, Germany, 36

18. Jimmy Mortensen, Denmark, 36

19. Karl Wahlgren, Sweden, 33

20. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 33

21. Alessandro Santu, Italy, 24

22. Oliver Morig, Germany, 24

23. Clemens Ulsamer, Germany, 24

24. Marcel Muggelberg, Germany, 24

25. Benjamin Jonsson, Sweden, 24

26. Aidan Byrne, Ireland, 18

27. Gianny Hendrickx, Belgium, 18

28. Sandro Brandt, Germany, 18

29. Andreas Bösiger, CHE, 18

30. Nicola Pongolini, Italy, 18

31. Marshall Kent, United States, 12

32. Adam Andersson, Sweden, 12

33. Chris Klerk, United States, 12

34. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 12

35. Frank Heine, Germany, 12

36. Andres Yuzuriha, Peru, 9

37. Mats Maggi, Belgium, 9

38. Jaroslav Lorenc, Czech Republic, 9

39. Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 9

40. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 9

41. Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 6

42. John Guldbaek, Denmark, 6

43. Richard Teece, England, 6

44. Robert Wegenast, Austria, 6

45. Maximilian Kammermeier, Germany, 6

46. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 3

47. Sven Garbotz, Germany, 3

48. Tilo Matthies, Germany, 3

49. Andreas Hernitschek, Germany, 3

50. Pascal Winternheimer, Germany, 3

2018 EBT Men’s Point Ranking – Standings after Munich (EBT #8/12)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes