Brunt, Graham lead after first round in PBA50 River City Extreme Open

of Jensen Beach, Fla., kept his mistakes to a minimum and was rewarded with a 1,828 eight-game pinfall total to take the first round lead Wednesday in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite at River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn.

Bowling on PBA’s 39-foot Don Carter lane condition, Brunt bowled games of 209, 241, 232, 218, 195, 267, 218 and 248 to take a five-pin lead over 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham (featured photo) of Kettering Ohio, who finished the round in second with 1,823.

“When the round started it was a matter of staying out of trouble and keeping the ball in play,” said Brunt, whose best PBA50 Tour finish was fifth in the 2014 Pro Bowl West Fort Wayne Classic. “In the first four games I was happy to get a double or three strikes in a row so I was just grinding it out and making the spares.

“In the sixth game I changed to a ball that didn’t hook quite as much and started throwing the ball a little softer to get a better angle to the pocket and that improved my (pin) carry quite a bit,” Brunt added. “I started playing a little more aggressively because I didn’t want to lose the pocket.”

Finishing the round in third was Greg Thomas of Irmo, S.C., bowling in his first PBA50 Tour tournament, with 1,813, followed by PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke (left) of Clermont, Fla., in fourth with 1,788, and Sammy Ventura (right) of Syracuse, N.Y., rounding out the top five with 1,771.

The entire field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Thursday which begins at 10 a.m. CDT. Friday’s cashers and match play rounds will begin at 8:30 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

PBA’s online bowling channel, PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, is providing live start-to-finish coverage of the River City Extreme Open as well as the remaining events during the 2018 PBA50 Tour season. Subscription and schedule information is available here.

Related Articles

PBA50 Tour resumes with PBA50 River City Extreme Open

Mika Koivuniemi wins Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open for first PBA50 Tour title

Chris Warren wins 2018 USBC Senior Masters

Mike Dias wins his first PBA60 title in 2018 Super Senior Classic

Ron Mohr wins Northern California Classic for 10th PBA50 Tour title

Michael Haugen Jr. wins second PBA50 Tour title in Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

Brian Voss wins second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open

Lennie Boresch Jr. wins PBA50 National Championship

Warren Eales out strikes WRW to win PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic

2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA50 River City Extreme Open – First Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n denotes non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over.

1, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,828

2, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,823

3, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,813

4, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,788

5, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,771

6, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,769

7, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,766

8, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,743

9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,742

10, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,741

11, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,728

12, (tie) Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., and

n-David Oulman, Medford, Minn., 1,720

14, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,715

14, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,715

16, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,709

17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,705

18, (tie) Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, and

Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,704

20, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,703

21, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,697

22, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,696

23, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,692

24, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,681

25, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,677

26, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,676

27, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,675

28, n-Thomas Jones, Blaine, Mnn., 1,656

29, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,653

30, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,641

31, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,631

32, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,630

33, n-John Hommes, Crystal, Minn., 1,620

34, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,607

35, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,605

36, n-Larry Birkedahl, Sartell, Minn., 1,594

37, n-Ron Cleveland, St. Paul, Minn., 1,587

38, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,586

39, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,571

40, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,569

41, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 1,552

42, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,551

43, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,550

44, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,544

45, n-David Green, St. Michael, Minn., 1,543

46, n-Craig Schiffler, Melrose, Minn., 1,542

47, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,537

48, n-Curtis Matlock, Cloquet, Minn., 1,535

49, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,532

50, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,520

51, ss-Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 1,512

52, ss-Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 1,505

53, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,499

54, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,497

55, n-ss-Robert Robillard, Savage, Minn., 1,484

56, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 1,470

57, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,468

58, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 1,466

59, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,464

60, ss-Jared Cudnohufsky, Kingsford, Mich., 1,460

61, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,459

62, (tie) Jeff Moore, Boone, Iowa, 1,451 and

ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,451

64, n-Fred Schossow, Zimmerman, Minn., 1,430

65, n-Ermon Dixon, Waite Park, Minn., 1,420

66, n-Peter Williams, Buffalo, Minn., 1,414

67, Dean Bruinsma, Clear Lake, S.D., 1,394

68, n-ss-Lawrence Harvanko, Champlin, Minn., 1,390

69, n-James Friend, Big Lake, Minn., 1,358

70, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,342

71, n-Fred van De, Elk River, Minn., 1,279