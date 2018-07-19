Brunt, Graham lead after first round in PBA50 River City Extreme Open

Ralph Brunt Jr.
of Jensen Beach, Fla., kept his mistakes to a minimum and was rewarded with a 1,828 eight-game pinfall total to take the first round lead Wednesday in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite at River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn.
Bowling on PBA’s 39-foot Don Carter lane condition, Brunt bowled games of 209, 241, 232, 218, 195, 267, 218 and 248 to take a five-pin lead over 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham (featured photo) of Kettering Ohio, who finished the round in second with 1,823.
“When the round started it was a matter of staying out of trouble and keeping the ball in play,” said Brunt, whose best PBA50 Tour finish was fifth in the 2014 Pro Bowl West Fort Wayne Classic. “In the first four games I was happy to get a double or three strikes in a row so I was just grinding it out and making the spares.
“In the sixth game I changed to a ball that didn’t hook quite as much and started throwing the ball a little softer to get a better angle to the pocket and that improved my (pin) carry quite a bit,” Brunt added. “I started playing a little more aggressively because I didn’t want to lose the pocket.”
Finishing the round in third was Greg Thomas of Irmo, S.C., bowling in his first PBA50 Tour tournament, with 1,813, followed by PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke (left) of Clermont, Fla., in fourth with 1,788, and Sammy Ventura (right) of Syracuse, N.Y., rounding out the top five with 1,771.
The entire field returns for another eight-game qualifying round Thursday which begins at 10 a.m. CDT. Friday’s cashers and match play rounds will begin at 8:30 a.m. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.
PBA’s online bowling channel, PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling, is providing live start-to-finish coverage of the River City Extreme Open as well as the remaining events during the 2018 PBA50 Tour season. Subscription and schedule information is available here.
PBA50 River City Extreme Open – First Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 8-game total. n denotes non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over.
1, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 1,828
2, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 1,823
3, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 1,813
4, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 1,788
5, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 1,771
6, ss-Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 1,769
7, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 1,766
8, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 1,743
9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 1,742
10, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 1,741
11, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 1,728
12, (tie) Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., and
n-David Oulman, Medford, Minn., 1,720
14, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 1,715
14, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 1,715
16, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 1,709
17, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 1,705
18, (tie) Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, and
Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 1,704
20, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 1,703
21, ss-Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 1,697
22, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 1,696
23, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 1,692
24, ss-John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 1,681
25, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 1,677
26, Peter Knopp, Germany, 1,676
27, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 1,675
28, n-Thomas Jones, Blaine, Mnn., 1,656
29, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 1,653
30, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 1,641
31, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 1,631
32, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 1,630
33, n-John Hommes, Crystal, Minn., 1,620
34, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 1,607
35, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 1,605
36, n-Larry Birkedahl, Sartell, Minn., 1,594
37, n-Ron Cleveland, St. Paul, Minn., 1,587
38, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 1,586
39, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 1,571
40, ss-Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 1,569
41, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 1,552
42, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 1,551
43, ss-Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 1,550
44, ss-Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 1,544
45, n-David Green, St. Michael, Minn., 1,543
46, n-Craig Schiffler, Melrose, Minn., 1,542
47, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 1,537
48, n-Curtis Matlock, Cloquet, Minn., 1,535
49, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 1,532
50, ss-Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 1,520
51, ss-Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 1,512
52, ss-Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 1,505
53, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 1,499
54, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 1,497
55, n-ss-Robert Robillard, Savage, Minn., 1,484
56, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 1,470
57, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 1,468
58, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 1,466
59, ss-Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 1,464
60, ss-Jared Cudnohufsky, Kingsford, Mich., 1,460
61, ss-Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 1,459
62, (tie) Jeff Moore, Boone, Iowa, 1,451 and
ss-Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 1,451
64, n-Fred Schossow, Zimmerman, Minn., 1,430
65, n-Ermon Dixon, Waite Park, Minn., 1,420
66, n-Peter Williams, Buffalo, Minn., 1,414
67, Dean Bruinsma, Clear Lake, S.D., 1,394
68, n-ss-Lawrence Harvanko, Champlin, Minn., 1,390
69, n-James Friend, Big Lake, Minn., 1,358
70, ss-Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 1,342
71, n-Fred van De, Elk River, Minn., 1,279