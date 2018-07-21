2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

Thefor players 50 years of age and older (formerly the PBA Senior Tour) features 14 tournaments in eight States, Florida, North Carolina, New York, California, Nevada, Minnesota, Indiana and Michigan.

The 2018 PBA50 Tour, which runs from April through August includes four “majors”, PBA50 Tour Miller Lite Players Championship, 2018 USBC Senior Masters, Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open and PBA50 Cup, and two PBA60 tournaments exclusively for players 60 years of age and older.

2018 PBA50 Tour titles

2 – Michael Haugen Jr.

1 – Warren Eales

Lennie Boresch Jr.

Brian Voss

Ron Mohr

Chris Warren

Mika Koivuniemi

2018 PBA60 titles

1 – Mike Dias

2018 PBA50 Tour #1

PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic

Lane Glo Bowl in New Port Richey, Fla., United States (April 21-23, 2018)

Champion: Warren Eales of Chandler, Ariz.





2018 PBA50 Tour #2

PBA50 National Championship (Major), presented by Spanish Springs Lanes and Radical

Spanish Springs Lanes in The Villages, Fla., United States (April 24-28, 2018)

Champion: Lennie Boresch Jr. of Kenosha, Wis.





2018 PBA50 Tour #3

PBA50 Mooresville Ford Open presented by Columbia 300

George Pappas Victory Lanes in Mooresville, N.C., United States (April 29-May 2, 2018)

Champion: Brian Voss of Cornelius, N.C.





2018 PBA50 Tour #4

PBA50 Johnny Petraglia BVL Open, presented by Brunswick

Farmingdale Lanes in Farmingdale, N.Y., United States (May 5-8, 2018)

Champion: Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz.





PBA50 Tour #5

PBA50 Northern California Classic, presented by MOTIV

Harvest Park Bowl in Brentwood, Calif., United States (May 27-30, 2018)

Champion: Ron Mohr of Las Vegas, Nev.





2018 PBA60 event #1

Super Senior Classic

Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, United States (May 31-June 3, 2018)

Champion: Mike Dias of of Lafayette, Colo.





2018 PBA50 Tour #6

USBC Senior Masters (Major)

Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, United States (June 4-10, 2018)

Champion: Chris Warren of Grants Pass, Ore.





2018 PBA50 Tour #7

Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open (Major), presented by Storm

Suncoast Bowling Center in Las Vegas, United States (June 10-15, 2018)

Champion: Mika Koivuniemi of Finland





2018 PBA50 Tour #8

PBA50 River City Extreme Open, presented by Ebonite

River City Extreme in Monticello, Minn., United States (July 17-20, 2018)

Champion: Michael Haugen Jr. of Phoenix, Ariz.





2018 PBA50 Tour #9

PBA50 South Shore Open, presented by Hammer

Olympia Lanes in Hammond, Ind., United States (July 23-26, 2018)

2018 PBA50 Tour #10

PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship, presented by Track

Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Ind., United States (July 28-31, 2018)

2018 PBA50 Tour #11

PBA50 Dave Small’s Championship Lanes Classic, presented by Roto Grip

Dave Small’s Championship Lanes in Anderson, Ind., United States (Aug. 4-7, 2018)

2018 PBA50 Tour #12

PBA50 Cup (Major), presented by DV8

Spectrum Lanes in Wyoming, Mich., United States (Aug. 9-12, 2018)

2018 PBA60 event #2

PBA60 Dick Weber Championship, presented by 900 Global

Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne, Ind., United States (Aug. 14-16, 2018)