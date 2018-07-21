England’s Paul Moor targets his 18th EBT title at Track Open

European Bowling Tour title leaderof England averaged 230.50 for six games Friday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, to lead squad 11 and to rocket into second place in the qualifying standings of the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger with 1383 total.

Moor (featured photo), who targets to win his 18th career EBT title and the first since 2016, rolled games of 219, 248, 211, 229, 259 and 217 to trail leader Francois Louw of South Africa by 54 pins.

Louw (left), who continued to lead the 174-player field from 17 countries with 1437 (239.50 average), posted the highest score on Friday when he led Squad 12 with 1416, including games of 245, 214, 192, 259, 279 and 227.

Kamron Doyle (right), United States, slipped to third place with 1360 and was followed by Jamie Elliott of England and Benjamin Jonsson of Sweden, who were the next closest to Louw in squad 12.

Elliott used high games of 254 and 256 to move into fourth place with 1359, while Jonsson (left) had a pair of 255 games in his 1357 series to finish the day in fifth place.

Fresh off his victory in the Brunswick Madrid Challenge two weeks ago, Thomas Larsen (right) of Denmark leaped into 10th place with 1343.

Nicole Sanders (left), Netherlands, who was 26 pins back with 1327, including 48 pins handicap, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events, became the best of 30 women in the field in 12th place.

Squad 13 leaders Nicola Pongolini (right) of Italy and Marshall Kent, United States, who owns two EBT titles along with four Professional Bowlers Association titles, moved into 14th and 15th place with 1322 and 1317, respectively.

With only four squads remaining Pascal Winternheimer of Germany holds the 34th and last spot to advance from the overall leaderboard with 1268 and an average of 211.33.

Qualifying continues Saturday, July 21, with squad 14, 15, 16 & 17 scheduled to start at 8 a.m., noon, 4 and 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST) and concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 11.30 p.m.

The 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger is the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament will be held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offers total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot is 48th place to pay 500 Euro. Fresh off his victory in the San Marino Open,

Pontus Andersson of Sweden is the defending champion.

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) runs from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, with the last qualifying squad 17 scheduled for 8 p.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST). The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Qualifying concludes with the one-game Desperado Squad slated for 11.30 p.m. Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players will advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earn two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 receive a first-round bye.

The finals kick off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which will trim the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowl another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players roll one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who will bowl one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

