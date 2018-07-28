Guerrero, Restrepo add another gold medal to their resumés

Colombian standoutsandadded the gold medal in women’s doubles in theto their resumés.

The reigning World Games Doubles champions rolled games of 482, 416, 454, 463, 460 and 481 Friday at bowling coliseum in Cali to win the second gold medal for the host country and the first in the women’s division with 2756 and an average of 229.67 as a team.

Singles bronze medalist Restrepo (featured photo, left), a multiple PABCON (Pan American Bowling Confederation) gold medalist and three-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association champion, led the way with 1410 (235 average), the second-highest individual series of the day.

Her fellow PABCON champion Guerrero (right), a two-time World champion, two-time World Cup champion and one-time PWBA champion, added 1346 (224.33).

The three Mexican doubles battled it out for silver and bronze.

After a slow start (356, 397), Sandra Gongora and Maribel Orozco (left, l-r) rolled games of 466, 446 and 493 before they both finished with 258 for a huge 516 game to rocket into second place with 2674 and an average of 222.83.

That feat came at the expense of Lilia Robles and Azereth Zetter (right, r-l), who closed with 445 but slipped one spot to third place to earn the bronze medal with 2643 (220.25), including the field-best 1412 series by Zetter.

Iliana Lomeli and Adriana Perez had a 472 last game but fell seven pins short off the medals to land in fourth place with 2636 (219.67), an outstanding team effort by the Mexican women.

Singles champion Thashaïna Seraus (left) of Aruba, who shot 1394 in doubles, continued to lead the 58 women from 10 countries in all-events (total pinfall in singles, doubles, trios and team event) with 2897 total and an average of 241.42 for 12 games.

Restrepo moved into second place with 2796 and is followed by singles silver medalists Sofia Rodriguez of Guatemala in third place with 2690 with Gongora in fourth place on 2685.

The men will take to the lanes for doubles Saturday.

The Central American & Caribbean Games Barranquilla 2018 will be held from July 19 (Opening Ceremony) to August 3 (Closing Ceremony) in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The following 37 nations take part:

Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States Virgin Islands, Venezuela and the host country Colombia.

117 athletes, 59 men and 58 women, from 11 countries (Aruba, Bermuda, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico and Venezuela) will participate in the bowling competition at Bowling Coliseum in the city of Santiago de Cali, host of the 2013 World Games, from July 26 to August 2.

The bowling competition features five disciplines: Singles, Teams of Five, Doubles, Trios and Masters.

