Liz Johnson & EJ Tackett move into PBA-PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles lead

USBC Hall of Famerof Palatine, Ill., and 2016 PBA Player of the Yearof Huntington, Ind., combined for a 3,196 seven-game pinfall total to lead 40 doubles team that advanced to the semifinal round of the PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Saturday at Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas.

Johnson bowled a 1,484 pinfall total (212 average) and Tackett (featured photo) 1,712 (244 average) in the final squad of the day to edge out four-time winners Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C. and Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, who combined for a 3,193 pinfall in Friday’s B squad. Jones and Pluhowsky are the only four-time winners of the event winning in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.

Johnson bowled games of 217, 214, 246, 213, 181, 223 and 190 while Tackett bowled games of 245, 249, 244, 246, 267, 231 and 230.

In Friday’s B Squad, Pluhowsky bowled games of 211, 204, 237, 189, 267, 211 and 226 with Jones (right) bowling games of 242, 162, 254, 237, 244, 253 and 256.

Rounding out the top five teams after qualifying were Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3174; Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111, and Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasantview, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079.

Defending champions Birgit Pöppler of Germany and Jason Sterner of Cocoa, Fla., finished in 21st with a 2,907 pinfall to advance to the semifinal round.

The top 40 teams will bowl the five-game semifinal round at 8:30 a.m. CDT Sunday, after which the top eight teams based on a combine 12 team games (24 individual games) will bowl a final eight games of round-robin match play to determine the winners.

All of Sunday’s competition will be streamed live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information click here.

PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles

Final Qualifying Standings (after 7 team games; top 40 advance to Sunday’s semifinal round)

1, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill. / EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,196

2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio / Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,193

3, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb. / AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,174

4, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago / Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111

5, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah / Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079

6, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo., 3,067

7, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y. / Richard Teece, England, 3,056

8, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill. / Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,030

9, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill. / Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,020

10, Misaki Mukotani, China / Nobuhito Fujii, Japan, 3,001

11, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif. / Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,997

12, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla., 2,993

13, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla. / Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,968

14, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine / Joshua Roca, Wichita, Kan., 2,954

15, Tina Williams, Phoenix / Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,942

16, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan. / Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,942

17, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas / Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,931

18, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Adelphi, Md. / Fero Williams, Adelphi, Md., 2,929

19, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,927

20, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,907

21, Birgit Pöppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 2,907

22, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa. / John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 2,906

23, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah / Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,904

24, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz. / Stuart Williams, England, 2,894

25, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa / Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,893

26, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio / Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,890

27, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y. / Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,889

28, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan. / Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, 2,882

29, Verity Crawley, England / Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,866

30, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia / Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,859

31, Carol Norman, Houston / Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 2,858

32, (tie) Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash. / Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and

Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan., 2,857

34, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas, 2,855

35, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn. / Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,845

36, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis. / Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas, 2,843

37, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia / Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 2,835

38, DeeDee Jeffery, Little Rock, Ark. / Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn., 2,833

39, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn. / Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,832

40, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y. / Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,831

Missed Cut:

41, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas / Justin Ledwig, San Antonio, 2,829

42, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,826

43, (tie) Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb. / Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, and

Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va. / Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,821

45, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas / Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,818

46, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,815

47, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio / Dan Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, 2,814

48, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis. / David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill., 2,813

49, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa. / AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,808

50, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill. / Kyle Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 2,806

51, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla. / Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,803

52, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark. / Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark., 2,801

53, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas / Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,793

54, Tina Balser, Columbia, Mo. / Damien Laird, Columbia, Mo., 2,792

55, (tie) Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo. / Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas, and

Anita Arnett, Houston / Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo., 2,790

57, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y. / Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas, 2,789

58, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas / Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas, 2,789

59, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 2,785

60, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,781

61, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif. / Zack Hattori, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,776

62, Daria Pajak, Poland / Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela, 2,769

63, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas / Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y., 2,768

64, (tie) Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas / Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,767

Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill. / Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., and,

Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Flla. / Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y., 2,767

67, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas / Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas, 2,765

68, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,764

69, Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas / Will Werner, Montgomery, Texas, 2,750

70, (tie) Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, and

Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah / Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,749

72, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas, 2,747

73, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif. / Clint Land, Houston, 2,746

74, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J. / Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,740

75, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta / Ryan Holland, Houston, 2,738

76, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo. / Mark London, Washington, Texas, 2,728

77, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Gregory Young, Jr., Viera, Fla., 2,726

78, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Houston, 2,725

79, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan. / Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan., 2,723

80, Rina Asada, Japan / Shota Amakasu, Japan, 2,718

81, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio / Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,710

82, T’nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa. / BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,702

83, Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y. / Omar Arnett, Houston, 2,700

84, Heather Jones, Euless, Texas / Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,691

85, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn. / Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,687

86, (tie) Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla. / Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo., and

Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I., 2,684

88, Kristina Parry, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,683

89, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla. / Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas, 2,678

90, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio / Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas, 2,672

91, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif. / DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 2,671

92, (tie) Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas / Brian Valenta, Stockbridge, Ga., and

Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J. / Brandon Martin, Wichita, Kan., 2,670

94, Yuna Mukotani, China / Kenta Morimoto, Japan, 2,668

95, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,663

96, Amber MacLeod, Huntsville, Texas / Matthew Stephens, Houston, 2,652

97, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas / Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas, 2,645

98, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas / Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, 2,644

99, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio / Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio, 2,636

100, Chantel Jefferson, Houston / Daniel Cashaw, Houston, 2,634

101, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich. / George Gohagan III, Houston, 2,633

102, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas / Timmy Crites, Dallas, 2,631

103, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif. / Blake Paris, Fremont, Neb., 2,628

104, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo. / Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga., 2,625

105, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas / Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,624

106, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash. / Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,623

107, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif. / Timothy Tripp, Castle Rock, Colo., 2,621

108, Teri Perkins, San Marcos, Texas / Eric Martinez, San Antonio, 2,619

109, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,615

110, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,614

111, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif. / Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,609

112, (tie) Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa / Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis., and

Alyssa Harper, Orange City, Fla. / Peter Ferraro, Jr., Orange City, Fla., 2,607

114, (tie) Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif. / Chris Castro, Plano, Texas, and

Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La. / Justin Veitch, Kenner, La., 2,599

116, Correen Lieber, Glendale, Ariz. / Chase Nadeau, Henderson, Nev., 2,588

117, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio / Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La., 2,585

118, Alexandra Mosquera-Jimenez, Colombia / Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 2,582

119, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass. / Chris Muscarello, Baytown, Texas, 2,577

120, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas / Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,571

121, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio / Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio, 2,570

122, Diana Jessie, Dallas / Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas, 2,557

123, Britney Russell, Houston / David Tullos, Spring, Texas, 2,548

124, Mary Jo Cox, Houston / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,547

125, Pam Lawrence, Pfugerville, Texas / Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,532

126, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas / Daniel Adams, Midlothian, Texas, 2,529

127, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,523

128, Sabrina Duncan-Rose, Houston / Frank Rose, Houston, 2,519

129, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif. / Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas, 2,518

130, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas / Andy Silverman, Akron, Ohio, 2,511

131, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,504

132, Tristan Senegal, Baton Rouge, La. / Darrin Senegal, Baton Rouge, La., 2,472

133, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo. / Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2,467

134, Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio / Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 2,457

135, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz. / Dwight Burns, Tucson, Ariz., 2,456

136, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Sean Sadat, Houston, 2,452

137, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,444

138, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas / Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas, 2,442

139, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn. / Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash., 2,417

140, Ginger Bess, San Antonio / Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,409

141, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn. / T.J. Thompson, Houston, 2,406

142, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,395

143, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas / Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,393

144, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark. / Luis De Leon, San Antonio, 2,384

145, Yvette Clay, Austin, Texas / Robert Pohlman, Cedar Park, Texas, 2,354

146, Barbara Bias, Houston / Bobby Abbott, Houston, 2,343

147, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas / Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas, 2,337

148, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill. / John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas, 2,333

149, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,325

150, Tina Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas / Joseph Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas, 2,311

151, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas / Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas, 2,294

152, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas, 2,266

153, Halie Summers, Houston / Michael Ruffino, Houston, 2,250

154, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Russell Elsner, Houston, 2,241

155, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas / Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas, 2,217

156, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,213

157, Diva Gwiscz, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Houston, 2,193

158, Kayla Mahan, Friendswood, Texas / Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas, 2,163