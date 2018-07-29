Liz Johnson & EJ Tackett move into PBA-PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles lead

USBC Hall of Famer Liz Johnson
of Palatine, Ill., and 2016 PBA Player of the Year EJ Tackett
of Huntington, Ind., combined for a 3,196 seven-game pinfall total to lead 40 doubles team that advanced to the semifinal round of the PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles Saturday at Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas.
Johnson bowled a 1,484 pinfall total (212 average) and Tackett (featured photo) 1,712 (244 average) in the final squad of the day to edge out four-time winners Tommy Jones of Simpsonville, S.C. and Shannon Pluhowsky of Dayton, Ohio, who combined for a 3,193 pinfall in Friday’s B squad. Jones and Pluhowsky are the only four-time winners of the event winning in 2007, ’08, ’10 and ’11.
Johnson bowled games of 217, 214, 246, 213, 181, 223 and 190 while Tackett bowled games of 245, 249, 244, 246, 267, 231 and 230.
In Friday’s B Squad, Pluhowsky bowled games of 211, 204, 237, 189, 267, 211 and 226 with Jones (right) bowling games of 242, 162, 254, 237, 244, 253 and 256.
Rounding out the top five teams after qualifying were Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb./AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3174; Diandra Asbaty, Chicago/Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111, and Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasantview, Utah/Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079.
Defending champions Birgit Pöppler of Germany and Jason Sterner of Cocoa, Fla., finished in 21st with a 2,907 pinfall to advance to the semifinal round.
The top 40 teams will bowl the five-game semifinal round at 8:30 a.m. CDT Sunday, after which the top eight teams based on a combine 12 team games (24 individual games) will bowl a final eight games of round-robin match play to determine the winners.
PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles
Final Qualifying Standings (after 7 team games; top 40 advance to Sunday’s semifinal round)
1, Liz Johnson, Palatine, Ill. / EJ Tackett, Huntington, Ind., 3,196
2, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio / Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,193
3, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb. / AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,174
4, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago / Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111
5, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah / Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079
6, Natalie Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Brad Miller, Raytown, Mo., 3,067
7, Liz Kuhlkin, Schenectady, N.Y. / Richard Teece, England, 3,056
8, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill. / Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,030
9, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill. / Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,020
10, Misaki Mukotani, China / Nobuhito Fujii, Japan, 3,001
11, Missy Parkin, Laguna Hills, Calif. / Sean Rash, Montgomery, Ill., 2,997
12, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla., 2,993
13, Taylor Bulthuis, Coral Springs, Fla. / Jakob Butturff, Tempe, Ariz., 2,968
14, Daria Kovalova, Ukraine / Joshua Roca, Wichita, Kan., 2,954
15, Tina Williams, Phoenix / Anthony Simonsen, Austin, Texas, 2,942
16, Holly Harris, Wichita, Kan. / Devin Bidwell, Wichita, Kan., 2,942
17, Kiyoko McDonald, Allen, Texas / Clint Johnson, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,931
18, Cassandra Shivers-Williams, Adelphi, Md. / Fero Williams, Adelphi, Md., 2,929
19, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,927
20, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,907
21, Birgit Pöppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 2,907
22, Kerry Smith, Lititz, Pa. / John Furey, East Windsor, N.J., 2,906
23, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah / Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,904
24, Bryanna Coté, Red Rock, Ariz. / Stuart Williams, England, 2,894
25, Angela Chirpich, Urbandale, Iowa / Tom Hess, Urbandale, Iowa, 2,893
26, Sierra Kanemoto, Dayton, Ohio / Andrew Anderson, Holly, Mich., 2,890
27, Danielle McEwan, Stony Point, N.Y. / Chris Via, Springfield, Ohio, 2,889
28, Katie Garcia, Wichita, Kan. / Geoffrey Young, Keller, Texas, 2,882
29, Verity Crawley, England / Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,866
30, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia / Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,859
31, Carol Norman, Houston / Pete McCordic, Katy, Texas, 2,858
32, (tie) Jeanne Naccarato, Tacoma, Wash. / Chris Warren, Grants Pass, Ore., and
Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan., 2,857
34, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas, 2,855
35, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn. / Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,845
36, Stephanie Schwartz, Racine, Wis. / Steve Lemke, Nacogdoches, Texas, 2,843
37, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia / Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 2,835
38, DeeDee Jeffery, Little Rock, Ark. / Mykel Holliman, Memphis, Tenn., 2,833
39, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn. / Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,832
40, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y. / Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,831
Missed Cut:
41, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas / Justin Ledwig, San Antonio, 2,829
42, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,826
43, (tie) Cassandra Leuthold, Lincoln, Neb. / Anthony Lavery-Spahr, Pasadena, Texas, and
Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va. / Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,821
45, Stefanie Johnson, McKinney, Texas / Chris Johnson, McKinney, Texas, 2,818
46, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,815
47, Jen Higgins, Westerville, Ohio / Dan Higgins, Westerville, Ohio, 2,814
48, Katelyn Zwiefelhofer, Racine, Wis. / David Eggert, New Lenox, Ill., 2,813
49, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa. / AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,808
50, Jodi Gawlik, Schaumburg, Ill. / Kyle Barnes, Nashville, Tenn., 2,806
51, Elise Bolton, Merritt Island, Fla. / Nate Garcia, Port St. Lucie, Fla., 2,803
52, Rachel Perez, Maumelle, Ark. / Michael Shirley, North Little Rock, Ark., 2,801
53, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas / Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,793
54, Tina Balser, Columbia, Mo. / Damien Laird, Columbia, Mo., 2,792
55, (tie) Sabrena Divis, Gillette, Wyo. / Ted Pritts, Little Elm, Texas, and
Anita Arnett, Houston / Brett Cooper, Aurora, Colo., 2,790
57, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y. / Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas, 2,789
58, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas / Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas, 2,789
59, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 2,785
60, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,781
61, Robyn Renslow, Brentwood, Calif. / Zack Hattori, Las Vegas, Nev., 2,776
62, Daria Pajak, Poland / Giorgio Clinaz, Venezuela, 2,769
63, Catie Jensen, Fort Worth, Texas / Alex Cavagnaro, North Massapequa, N.Y., 2,768
64, (tie) Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas / Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,767
Brandi Branka, Fairview Heights, Ill. / Mike Dole, Loves Park, Ill., and,
Jessica Mellott, Lauderhill, Flla. / Matthew Farber, Plainview, N.Y., 2,767
67, Wanda Parker, Garland, Texas / Danny Inocencio, College Station, Texas, 2,765
68, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,764
69, Joi Bell, Pflugerville, Texas / Will Werner, Montgomery, Texas, 2,750
70, (tie) Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, and
Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah / Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,749
72, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas, 2,747
73, Amanda Fry, Antelope, Calif. / Clint Land, Houston, 2,746
74, Jennifer Russo, Monmouth Junction, N.J. / Shawn Maldonado, Houston, 2,740
75, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta / Ryan Holland, Houston, 2,738
76, Linda Walbaum, Brighton, Colo. / Mark London, Washington, Texas, 2,728
77, Sarah Wille, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Gregory Young, Jr., Viera, Fla., 2,726
78, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Houston, 2,725
79, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan. / Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan., 2,723
80, Rina Asada, Japan / Shota Amakasu, Japan, 2,718
81, Megan Kelly, Dayton, Ohio / Ronnie Russell, Marion, Ind., 2,710
82, T’nia Moore, Greensburg, Pa. / BJ Moore, Greensburg, Pa., 2,702
83, Heather D’Errico, Rochester, N.Y. / Omar Arnett, Houston, 2,700
84, Heather Jones, Euless, Texas / Xeno Garcia, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,691
85, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn. / Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,687
86, (tie) Anne Marie Duggan, Edmond, Okla. / Steven Badovinac, Monument, Colo., and
Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I., 2,684
88, Kristina Parry, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Zulmazran Zulkifli, Malaysia, 2,683
89, Beth Owen-Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla. / Bryan Viator, Seabrook, Texas, 2,678
90, Jeanette Van Gundy, San Antonio / Ryan Whitney, Hurst, Texas, 2,672
91, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif. / DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 2,671
92, (tie) Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas / Brian Valenta, Stockbridge, Ga., and
Lauren Hoffman, Monroe Township, N.J. / Brandon Martin, Wichita, Kan., 2,670
94, Yuna Mukotani, China / Kenta Morimoto, Japan, 2,668
95, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,663
96, Amber MacLeod, Huntsville, Texas / Matthew Stephens, Houston, 2,652
97, Erica McPhail, Copperas Cove, Texas / Mark Morgan, Killeen, Texas, 2,645
98, Kylie Mogard, Las Vegas / Dallas Leong, Las Vegas, 2,644
99, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio / Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio, 2,636
100, Chantel Jefferson, Houston / Daniel Cashaw, Houston, 2,634
101, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich. / George Gohagan III, Houston, 2,633
102, Brandy Silva, Fort Worth, Texas / Timmy Crites, Dallas, 2,631
103, Paula Vidad, Sun City, Calif. / Blake Paris, Fremont, Neb., 2,628
104, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo. / Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga., 2,625
105, Keli Callahan, Las Vegas / Marshall Kent, Yakima, Wash., 2,624
106, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash. / Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,623
107, Robin Romeo, Newhall, Calif. / Timothy Tripp, Castle Rock, Colo., 2,621
108, Teri Perkins, San Marcos, Texas / Eric Martinez, San Antonio, 2,619
109, Amanda Cortese, Hoffman Estates, Ill. / Andrew Cain, Phoenix, 2,615
110, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,614
111, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif. / Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,609
112, (tie) Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa / Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis., and
Alyssa Harper, Orange City, Fla. / Peter Ferraro, Jr., Orange City, Fla., 2,607
114, (tie) Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif. / Chris Castro, Plano, Texas, and
Hayley Veitch, Kenner, La. / Justin Veitch, Kenner, La., 2,599
116, Correen Lieber, Glendale, Ariz. / Chase Nadeau, Henderson, Nev., 2,588
117, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio / Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La., 2,585
118, Alexandra Mosquera-Jimenez, Colombia / Eric Manthei, Lumberton, Texas, 2,582
119, Jackie Evans, Acton, Mass. / Chris Muscarello, Baytown, Texas, 2,577
120, Genie Franklin, Frisco, Texas / Keven Williams, Springfield, Mo., 2,571
121, Stacie Hartsfield, San Antonio / Jeff Hartsfield, San Antonio, 2,570
122, Diana Jessie, Dallas / Toney Nelson, Grapevine, Texas, 2,557
123, Britney Russell, Houston / David Tullos, Spring, Texas, 2,548
124, Mary Jo Cox, Houston / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,547
125, Pam Lawrence, Pfugerville, Texas / Anthony Coats, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,532
126, Ashley Adams, Midlothian, Texas / Daniel Adams, Midlothian, Texas, 2,529
127, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,523
128, Sabrina Duncan-Rose, Houston / Frank Rose, Houston, 2,519
129, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif. / Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas, 2,518
130, Jaime Wells, Humble, Texas / Andy Silverman, Akron, Ohio, 2,511
131, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,504
132, Tristan Senegal, Baton Rouge, La. / Darrin Senegal, Baton Rouge, La., 2,472
133, Olivia Sandham, Saint Joseph, Mo. / Daniel Pickerel, Saint Joseph, Mo., 2,467
134, Jovan Ebalaroza, San Antonio / Keith Cipielewski, Bradenton, Fla., 2,457
135, Amanda Falk, Tucson, Ariz. / Dwight Burns, Tucson, Ariz., 2,456
136, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Sean Sadat, Houston, 2,452
137, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,444
138, Whitney Harris, Converse, Texas / Scott Dodson, Waxahachie, Texas, 2,442
139, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn. / Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash., 2,417
140, Ginger Bess, San Antonio / Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,409
141, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn. / T.J. Thompson, Houston, 2,406
142, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,395
143, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas / Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,393
144, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark. / Luis De Leon, San Antonio, 2,384
145, Yvette Clay, Austin, Texas / Robert Pohlman, Cedar Park, Texas, 2,354
146, Barbara Bias, Houston / Bobby Abbott, Houston, 2,343
147, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas / Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas, 2,337
148, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill. / John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas, 2,333
149, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,325
150, Tina Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas / Joseph Peters, Liberty Hill, Texas, 2,311
151, Susan Saccomen, Katy, Texas / Tom Russo, Richmond, Texas, 2,294
152, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas, 2,266
153, Halie Summers, Houston / Michael Ruffino, Houston, 2,250
154, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Russell Elsner, Houston, 2,241
155, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas / Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas, 2,217
156, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,213
157, Diva Gwiscz, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Houston, 2,193
158, Kayla Mahan, Friendswood, Texas / Chris Schramek, Pasadena, Texas, 2,163