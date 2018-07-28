Pluhowsky-Jones are early leaders in PBA-PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles

With two of four qualifying squads complete, four-time winners Shannon Pluhowsky
and Tommy Jones
are the early leaders in the PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles with a combined 3,193 pinfall total for seven games.
Pluhowsky bowled 1,545 for her seven games and Jones 1,648 Friday at Copperfield Bowl in Houston. Finishing second after two squads were Erin McCarthy and AJ Johnson with 3,174, and the team of Diandra Asbaty and Jason Belmonte in third with 3,111.
At this point 79 doubles teams have completed their qualifying with 79 more teams to qualify Saturday with squads at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT. After qualifying is completed, the field will be cut to the top 40 teams which will advance to the five-game semifinal round Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.
After a total of 12 team/24 individual games, the top eight teams will then bowl an eight-game round-robin match play round to complete the event. Total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the winners.
Fans can catch all the action on PBA's online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling streaming service.
A and B Squads after 7 games; squads C and D squads to bowl qualifying on Saturday
1, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio / Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,193
2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb. / AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,174
3, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago / Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111
4, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah / Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079
5, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill. / Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,030
6, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill. / Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,020
7, Misaki Mukotani, China / Nobuhito Fujii, Japan, 3,001
8, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla., 2,993
9, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,927
10, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,907
11, Birgit Pöppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 2,907
12, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah / Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,904
13, Bryanna Cote, Red Rock, Ariz. / Stuart Williams, England, 2,894
14, Verity Crawley, England / Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,866
15, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia / Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,859
16, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan., 2,857
17, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas, 2,855
18, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn. / Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,845
19, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia / Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 2,835
20, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn. / Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,832
21, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y. / Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,831
22, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas / Justin Ledwig, San Antonio, 2,829
23, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,826
24, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va. / Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,821
25, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,815
26, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa. / AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,808
27, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas / Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,793
28, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y. / Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas, 2,789
29, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas / Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas, 2,789
30, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 2,785
31, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,781
32, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas / Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,767
33, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,764
34, Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, 2,749
35, Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah / Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,749
36, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas, 2,747
37, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta / Ryan Holland, Houston, 2,738
38, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Houston, 2,725
39, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan. / Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan., 2,723
40, Rina Asada, Japan / Shota Amakasu, Japan, 2,718
41, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn. / Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,687
42, Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I., 2,684
43, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif. / DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 2,671
44, Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas / Brian Valenta, Stockbridge, Ga., 2,670
45, Yuna Mukotani, China / Kenta Morimoto, Japan, 2,668
46, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,663
47, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio / Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio, 2,636
48, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich. / George Gohagan III, Houston, 2,633
49, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo. / Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga., 2,625
50, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash. / Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,623
51, Teri Perkins, San Marcos, Texas / Eric Martinez, San Antonio, 2,619
52, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,614
53, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif. / Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,609
54, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa / Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis., 2,607
55, Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif. / Chris Castro, Plano, Texas, 2,599
56, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio / Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La., 2,585
57, Mary Jo Cox, Houston / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,547
58, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,523
59, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif. / Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas, 2,518
60, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,504
61, Tristan Senegal, Baton Rouge, La. / Darrin Senegal, Baton Rouge, La., 2,472
62, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Sean Sadat, Houston, 2,452
63, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,444
64, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn. / Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash., 2,417
65, Ginger Bess, San Antonio / Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,409
66, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn. / T.J. Thompson, Houston, 2,406
67, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,395
68, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas / Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,393
69, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark. / Luis De Leon, San Antonio, 2,384
70, Barbara Bias, Houston / Bobby Abbott, Houston, 2,343
71, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas / Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas, 2,337
72, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill. / John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas, 2,333
73, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,325
74, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas, 2,266
75, Halie Summers, Houston / Michael Ruffino, Houston, 2,250
76, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Russell Elsner, Houston, 2,241
77, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas / Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas, 2,217
78, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,213
79, Diva Gwiscz, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Houston, 2,193