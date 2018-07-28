Pluhowsky-Jones are early leaders in PBA-PWBA Storm SABC Mixed Doubles

With two of four qualifying squads complete, four-time winnersandare the early leaders in the PBA-PWBA Storm Striking Against Breast Cancer Mixed Doubles with a combined 3,193 pinfall total for seven games.

Pluhowsky bowled 1,545 for her seven games and Jones 1,648 Friday at Copperfield Bowl in Houston. Finishing second after two squads were Erin McCarthy and AJ Johnson with 3,174, and the team of Diandra Asbaty and Jason Belmonte in third with 3,111.

At this point 79 doubles teams have completed their qualifying with 79 more teams to qualify Saturday with squads at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. CDT. After qualifying is completed, the field will be cut to the top 40 teams which will advance to the five-game semifinal round Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m.

After a total of 12 team/24 individual games, the top eight teams will then bowl an eight-game round-robin match play round to complete the event. Total pinfall for 20 team/40 individual games, including match play bonus pins, will determine the winners.

Fans can catch all the action on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling streaming service. For subscription information click here.

A and B Squads after 7 games; squads C and D squads to bowl qualifying on Saturday

1, Shannon Pluhowsky, Dayton, Ohio / Tommy Jones, Simpsonville, S.C., 3,193

2, Erin McCarthy, Omaha, Neb. / AJ Johnson, Oswego, Ill., 3,174

3, Diandra Asbaty, Chicago / Jason Belmonte, Australia, 3,111

4, Leanne Hulsenberg, Pleasant View, Utah / Darren Tang, San Jose, Calif., 3,079

5, Shannon O’Keefe, O’Fallon, Ill. / Bill O’Neill, Langhorne, Pa., 3,030

6, Giselle Poss, Montgomery, Ill. / Matt Gasn, Clarksville, Tenn., 3,020

7, Misaki Mukotani, China / Nobuhito Fujii, Japan, 3,001

8, Kayla Pashina, Minnetonka, Minn. / Rhino Page, Dade City, Fla., 2,993

9, Haley Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Nick Pate, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., 2,927

10, Sydney Brummett, Fort Wayne, Ind. / Kris Prather, Plainfield, Ill., 2,907

11, Birgit Pöppler, Germany / Jason Sterner, Cocoa, Fla., 2,907

12, Lindsay Boomershine, Perry, Utah / Kyle Troup, Taylorsville, N.C., 2,904

13, Bryanna Cote, Red Rock, Ariz. / Stuart Williams, England, 2,894

14, Verity Crawley, England / Wes Malott, Pflugerville, Texas, 2,866

15, Diana Zavjalova, Latvia / Adam Pogge, Austin, Texas, 2,859

16, Kayla Bandy, Salisbury, Md. / Nathan Bohr, Wichita, Kan., 2,857

17, Christina Kinney, Las Vegas / Robert Lawrence, Del Valle, Texas, 2,855

18, Jackie Carbonetto, Clarksville, Tenn. / Tom Daugherty, Riverview, Fla., 2,845

19, Tannya Roumimper, Indonesia / Francois Lavoie, Wichita, Kan., 2,835

20, Josie Barnes, Hermitage, Tenn. / Chris Barnes, Double Oak, Texas, 2,832

21, Shannon Sellens, Copiague, N.Y. / Anthony Pepe, East Elmhurst, N.Y., 2,831

22, Brianna Brown, Floresville, Texas / Justin Ledwig, San Antonio, 2,829

23, Amanda Greene, Romney, W.Va. / Kyle Sherman, O’Fallon, Mo., 2,826

24, Summer Jasmin, Beckley, W.Va. / Joe Findling, Mesquite, Texas, 2,821

25, Jordan Richard, Tipton, Mich. / Chris Loschetter, Avon, Ohio, 2,815

26, Elysia Current, Ephrata, Pa. / AJ Chapman, Manchester, Iowa, 2,808

27, Jennifer Schultz, Beaumont, Texas / Mark Williams, Beaumont, Texas, 2,793

28, Michelle Sterner, Buffalo, N.Y. / Mike Austin, Conroe, Texas, 2,789

29, Ashley Lawley, Texas City, Texas / Troy Boyd, Pasadena, Texas, 2,789

30, Amy Dillon-Bruce, Wichita, Kan. / Rick Justice, Lawton, Okla., 2,785

31, Ashly Galante, Palm Harbor, Fla. / Mike Moore, Orlando, Fla., 2,781

32, Carolyn Dorin-Ballard, Keller, Texas / Michael Tang, San Francisco, 2,767

33, Jodi Woessner, Oregon, Ohio / Dino Castillo, Highland Village, Texas, 2,764

34, Tannya Lopez, Mexico / Matt Cabanski, Cibolo, Texas, 2,749

35, Marcia Kloempken, Pleasant View, Utah / Steven Smith, San Diego, 2,749

36, Sandi Charles, Nolanville, Texas / Sean Lavery-Spahr, Dallas, 2,747

37, Jes Lesagonicz, Atlanta / Ryan Holland, Houston, 2,738

38, Brenda Padilla, Mansfield, Texas / DJ Archer, Houston, 2,725

39, Ricki Ellison, Wichita, Kan. / Tyler Kemp, Wichita, Kan., 2,723

40, Rina Asada, Japan / Shota Amakasu, Japan, 2,718

41, Jamarva Norman, Chattanooga, Tenn. / Kendle Miles, Kennesaw, Ga., 2,687

42, Amanda Broege, Ronkonkoma, N.Y. / Jon Van Hees, Charleston, R.I., 2,684

43, Kristie Leong, Daly City, Calif. / DeeRonn Booker, Anaheim, Calif., 2,671

44, Kimi Davidson, Lewisville, Texas / Brian Valenta, Stockbridge, Ga., 2,670

45, Yuna Mukotani, China / Kenta Morimoto, Japan, 2,668

46, Tish Johnson, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Hank Boomershine, Perry, Utah, 2,663

47, Kelsi Anderson, San Antonio / Ricky Jimenez, San Antonio, 2,636

48, Novella Daniels, Detroit, Mich. / George Gohagan III, Houston, 2,633

49, Ashley Cole, Florissant, Mo. / Randy Miles, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga., 2,625

50, Cindy Mattingly, Puyallup, Wash. / Tanner Spacey, Burien, Wash., 2,623

51, Teri Perkins, San Marcos, Texas / Eric Martinez, San Antonio, 2,619

52, Stephanie Zavala, Downey, Calif. / Tyson Branagan, Fort Worth, Texas, 2,614

53, Gabriella Mayfield, Lake Isabella, Calif. / Steve Pavlinko, Jr., Deptford, N.J., 2,609

54, Katie Maher, Ottumwa, Iowa / Billy Hibbard, Mukwonago, Wis., 2,607

55, Erin Lenahan, Roseville, Calif. / Chris Castro, Plano, Texas, 2,599

56, Chelsea Gilliam, Austintown, Ohio / Robert Gilliam, Jr., Independence, La., 2,585

57, Mary Jo Cox, Houston / Lee Lorts, Katy, Texas, 2,547

58, Debbie Ayers, La Mesa, Calif. / Nicholas Burgess, Jersey Village, Texas, 2,523

59, Connie Esters, San Pedro, Calif. / Justin Wren, Kingwood, Texas, 2,518

60, Tayna Fulmer-Spaulding, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Chris Bryant, Austin, Texas, 2,504

61, Tristan Senegal, Baton Rouge, La. / Darrin Senegal, Baton Rouge, La., 2,472

62, Mads McDuff, Katy, Texas / Sean Sadat, Houston, 2,452

63, Cathy Nelson, Lakeside, Texas / David Scardaville, Houston, 2,444

64, Teri Haugh, Faribault, Minn. / Darren Stanley, Vancouver, Wash., 2,417

65, Ginger Bess, San Antonio / Jason Valenzuela, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,409

66, Celina Broderick, Wallingford, Conn. / T.J. Thompson, Houston, 2,406

67, Aline Reed, Spring, Texas / William Titus, Houston, 2,395

68, Gloria Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas / Darrell Wood, Corpus Christi, Texas, 2,393

69, Kyra Kansaki, Greenbriar, Ark. / Luis De Leon, San Antonio, 2,384

70, Barbara Bias, Houston / Bobby Abbott, Houston, 2,343

71, Taylor Evans, Katy, Texas / Jeremy Evans, Katy, Texas, 2,337

72, Nichole DePaul-Miller, Plano, Ill. / John Wukasch Jr., Montgomery, Texas, 2,333

73, Brette Joseph, Pflugerville, Texas / Cecil Scarboro, Panama City, Fla., 2,325

74, Shelly Slagle, Pearland, Texas / Ray Hart, Galveston, Texas, 2,266

75, Halie Summers, Houston / Michael Ruffino, Houston, 2,250

76, Mel McAllister, Colorado Springs, Colo. / Russell Elsner, Houston, 2,241

77, Wendy Arnold, Hockley, Texas / Lee Arnold, Hockley, Texas, 2,217

78, Norma Manns, Austin, Texas / Marvin Biagas, Houston, 2,213

79, Diva Gwiscz, Houston / Kevin Foerster, Houston, 2,193