World Bowling Tour 2018 heads into the home stretch of the season

As the 2018 World Bowling Tour heads into the homestretch of the season, all eyes will be on the FloBowling PBA Fall Swing Tulsa Open, the U.S. Open and the 2018 CGSE • Million Tinkle World Men Championships, which will conclude the 2018 Tour in early December.

The WBT 2018 features 13 stops, one each in Germany, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and Hong Kong, and eight stops on U.S. soil.

The World Bowling Tour is sanctioned by World Bowling, the governing body for the sport of bowling. The tour is the premier international bowling series that is hosted in numerous, unique cities around the globe.

Due to an agreement between World Bowling and the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), World Bowling Tour tournaments will award a PBA Tour title if the winner is a PBA member (who doesn’t accept handicap pins). However, when an event is U.S. based and not a PBA event (such as the New Mexico Open), no PBA title can be granted.

Men and women compete for points to earn places on the World Bowling Tour rankings. The points system is based on a continuous two-year cycle, where points include every event from the previous two year format.

World Bowling Tour tier 1 award bowlers with six times the number of base WBT Rankings points, tier 2 events four times and tier 3 two times.

The top three men and top three women in the annual points list will compete in the season-ending World Bowling Tour Finals, presented by PBA, which will be held at the International Training and Research Center in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, January 6, 2019.

World Bowling provides governance to international bowling and is made up of 134 bowling international federations. For more information on the World Bowling Tour, click here.

The 2018 tournaments and tier allocations are as follows:

2018 World Bowling Tour #1

2017 World Bowling Championships (women only) Tier 2

South Point Bowling Plaza in Las Vegas, USA (Nov. 25 – Dec. 4, 2017)

2018 World Bowling Tour #2

Brunswick Euro Challenge Tier 2

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (March 10-18, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #3

USBC Masters Tier 1

Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse, NY, USA (April 8-15, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #4

USBC Queens (women only) Tier 1

National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev., USA (May 16-22, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #5

WBT/PBA Busan Cup 2018 Tier 1

Rainbow Square Bowling Center in Busan, Korea (May 20-26, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #6

U.S. Women’s Open (women only) Tier 1

Boardwalk Bowl in Orlando, Fla., USA (June 23-30, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #7

Storm PBA/PWBA Striking Against Breast Cancer Tier 2

Copperfield Bowl in Houston, Texas, USA (July 26-29, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #8

15th New Mexico Open Tier 3

Tenpins & More in Rio Rancho, N.M., USA (Aug. 17-19, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #9

Storm Lucky Larsen Masters Tier 2

Baltiska Bowlinghallen in Malmö, Sweden (Aug. 25 – Sept. 9, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #10

WBT/PBA World Bowling Tour Thailand Tier 2

Blu–O Rhythm & Bowl Ratchayothin in Bangkok, Thailand (Sept. 22-28, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #11

FloBowling PBA Fall Swing Tulsa Open Tier 2

The Lanes at Coffee Creek in Owasso, Okla., USA (Oct. 19-20, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #12

U.S. Open Tier 1

Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan., USA (Oct. 24-31, 2018)

2018 World Bowling Tour #13

2018 CGSE • Million Tinkle World Men Championships

(men only; based on all-events standings) Tier 2

SCAA Bowling Center in Hong Kong, China (Nov. 24 – Dec. 5, 2018)

