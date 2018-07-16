2018 EBT Men’s Point Ranking after 14th Storm San Marino Open

With victory in the 14th Storm San Marino Open, his second on the European Bowling Tour,of Sweden leaped 18 spots into a tie for third place in the 2018 EBT men’s ranking.

Andersson (featured photo) earned 200 ranking points in the EBT “gold” level tournament, the second highest of five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite) to tie 2016 EBT point leader Richard Teece of England at 315 total points.

Anthony Simonsen (left), United States, who did not compete in San Marino, remained in the lead with 469 points and was followed by 2015 EBT point leader Jesper Svensson of Sweden, who narrowed the gap to 47 pins with 422. Rafiq Ismail of Malaysia stayed in third place with 370.

2017 EBT point leader Carsten Warming Hansen of Denmark (right) leaped from 15th to sixth place with 285 and was followed by his compatriot and 2014 EBT point leader Thomas Larsen with 274.

Markus Jansson (left) of Sweden, who was tied with Larsen for 12th place, cracked the top 8 with 246. The top 8, based upon competition points at the close of the current season, will earn automatic berths in the 2019 EBT Masters.

The eighth tournament of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season, the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger, an EBT “silver” tournament, kicked off Saturday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, with the finals to be held Sunday, July 22.

After the Aalborg International has been canceled, the 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 4, 2019 during the VII Brunswick Madrid Challenge at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

14th Storm San Marino Open (Gold) – Men’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Pontus Andersson, Sweden, 200

2. Kamron Doyle, United States, 160

3. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 140

4. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 120

5. Ildemaro Ruiz Jr. Venezuela, 100

6. Nicola Pongolini, Italy, 96

7. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 92

8. Richard Teece, England, 88

9. James Gruffman, Sweden, 84

10. Jimmy Mortensen, Denmark, 80

11. Nick Pate, United States, 60

12. Francois Louw, South Africa, 60

13. Antonino Fiorentino, Italy, 56

14. Robin Persson, Sweden, 56

15. Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 52

16. Andrea Spadavecchia, Italy, 52

17. Valentin Saulnier, France, 48

18. Erik Davalio, Italy, 48

19. Martin Larsen, Sweden, 44

20. Mark Jacobs, Netherlands, 44

21. Jesper Svensson, Sweden, 32

22. Karl Wahlgren, Sweden, 32

23. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 32

24. Mattias Olsson, Sweden, 32

25. Tommaso Radi, Italy, 32

26. Edward Smaglik, United States, 24

27. George Stefanidis, Greece, 24

28. Oskar Wirefeldt, Sweden, 24

29. Julien Sermand, France, 24

30. Federico Rossi, Italy, 24

31. Nathan Ruest Lajoie, Canada, 16

32. Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 16

33. Luca Osella, Italy, 16

34. Osku Palermaa, Finland, 16

35. Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 16

36. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 12

37. Daniel Fransson, Sweden, 12

38. Artemii Zubkov, Russia, 12

39. Alessandro Santu, Italy, 12

40. Marek Talpa, Czech Republic, 12

41. Davide Spagnoli, Italy, 8

42. Anton Ahlgren, Sweden, 8

43. Jan Macek, Czech Republic, 8

44. Daniel Härtel, Germany, 8

45. Mik Stampe, Denmark, 8

46. Luciano Marsero, Italy, 4

47. Dominic Barrett, England, 4

48. Marshall Kent, United States, 4

49. Stamatis Roros, Greece, 4

50. Jaroslav Lorenc, Czech Republic, 4

2018 EBT Men’s Point Ranking – Standings after San Marino (EBT #7/12)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes