2018 EBT Women’s Point Ranking after 14th Storm San Marino Open

of Denmark and, Netherlands, moved into the top 8 in the 2018 European Bowling Tour women’s ranking in the 14th Storm San Marino Open at Rose’n Bowl in Serravalle, San Marino.

The two national team members were the only women who survived the qualifying in the high-scoring event. Jensen (featured photo) toppled 1472 pins, an average of 245.33 for six games, including a 300 game, and added 40 pins handicap (no handicap for the 300) to finish qualifying in fifth place with 1512.

De Rooij (left) bowled her way into the finals by leading the Desperado Squad with 254, including handicap.

As the top eight received two byes and with De Rooij being eliminated in the first round of the finals, Jensen won the women’s ranking in San Marino before she rolls the first ball in the finals.

The World and European champion received 200 ranking points in the EBT gold event, the second highest of five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite), to jump from 13th to third place with 416 point total.

Jenny Wegner (right) of Sweden and all-time women’s EBT title leader Ghislaine Stigter-Van Der Tol (left), Netherlands (four titles) missed the qualifying cut in San Marino yet received 100 and 140 points for fifth and third place finish in the women’s ranking to maintain first and second place with 594 and 575 points, respectively.

Cherie Tan (right) of Singapore slipped to fourth place with 335 and is followed by Jenny’s younger sister Cajsa Wegner in fifth place with 319. Bernice Lim of Singapore and Sin Li Jane (below left) of Malaysia are tied for sixth place at 304 points.

Rounding out the top 8 who will qualify for the EBT Masters in 2019 is De Rooij with 295 points.

The eighth tournament of the 2018 European Bowling Tour season, the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger, an EBT “silver” tournament, kicked off yesterday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany, with the finals to be held Sunday, July 22.

After the Aalborg International has been canceled, the 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 4, 2019 during the VII Brunswick Madrid Challenge at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Related Articles

VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament

15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

30th Irish Open

48th Ballmaster Open

AIK International Tournament

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

14th Storm San Marino Open (Gold) – Women’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Mai Ginge Jensen, Denmark, 200

2. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 160

3. Ghislaine van der Tol, Netherlands, 140

4. Wendy Bartaire Jimenez, France, 120

5. Jenny Wegner, Sweden, 100

6. Eleni Triantou, Greece, 96

7. Sofia Myllymäki, Sweden, 92

8. Alexandra Lopes D’andrade, France, 88

9. Lisa Lindell, Sweden, 84

10. Simona Ciattoni, Italy, 80

11. Anna Petáková, Czech Republic, 60

12. Elisa Primavera, Italy, 60

13. Emma Lejman, Sweden, 56

14. Eirini Arkalaki, Greece, 56

15. Mika Guldbaek, Denmark, 52

16. Emma Halttunen, Sweden, 52

17. Sara Mastrogiacomo, Italy, 48

18. Paola Barison, Italy, 48

19. Morena Barbieri, San Marino, 44

20. Tereza Chontidiadou, Greece, 44

21. Karline Cambier, Belgium, 32

22. Katia Ricciardi, Italy, 32

23. Luisa Nesbitt, Italy, 32

2018 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after San Marino (EBT #7/12)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes