The International Seniors Bowling Tour
has added the Flanders Senior Open
to the 2018 schedule. The tournament will be held November 8-11 at Euro Bowling in Deurne, Belgium.
The 2018 ISBT for men and women age 50 and older now consists of 12 tournaments in six countries, three each in Germany and France, two in The Netherlands and Belgium, and one each in England and Italy.
In each event, men and women bowl in separate divisions. Age bonus starts at age 51 (1 pin per game), then increases a pin for every additional year of age with no limit.
The ISBT Masters Finals for the 2017 season will be held on April 20 at Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France, in conjunction with the 7th Track Alsace Senior Open.
The 2018 ISBT will conclude with the Zeeland Senior Open Dec. 6-9 at Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands.
2018 ISBT Men’s Champions:
1 – Helmut Ulber, Germany
Gery Verbruggen, Belgium
Timo Mäkelä, Finland
Serge Frouvelle, France
Roger Pieters, Belgium
2018 ISBT Women’s Champions:
2 – Martina Beckel, Germany
1 – Angie Brown, England
Liliane Vintens, Belgium
Angela Laub, Germany
2018 International Seniors Bowling Tour – Schedule & Champions
2018 ISBT #1
Arthur’s 13th Senior Open
Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany (March 7-11, 2018)
Men’s Champion: Helmut Ulber, Germany
Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany
2018 ISBT #2
Euro Bowling Senior Open
Euro Bowling in Deurne, Antwerp, Belgium (March 29 – April 1, 2018)
Men’s Champion: Gery Verbruggen, Belgium
Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany
ISBT Masters for 2017
ISBT Masters
Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France, (April 20, 2018)
Men’s Champion: Ron Oldfield, England
Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany
2018 ISBT #3
7th Track Alsace Senior Open
Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France (April 19-22, 2018)
Men’s Champion: Timo Mäkelä, Finland
Women’s Champion: Angie Brown, England
2018 ISBT #4
Italian Senior Open
Reno Bowling in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy (June 2-10, 2018)
Men’s Champion: Serge Frouvelle, France
Women’s Champion: Liliane Vintens, Belgium
2018 ISBT #5
7th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Böblingen
Dream-Bowl in Böblingen, Germany (July 7-15, 2018)
Men’s Champion: Roger Pieters, Belgium
Women’s Champion: Angela Laub, Germany
2018 ISBT #6
13th Dutch Senior Open 2018
Sportcity Bowling in Nieuwegein, Netherlands (August 1-5, 2018)
2018 ISBT #7
Paris Senior Open
La Factory in Moussy-Le-Neuf, France (August 15-19, 2018)
2018 ISBT #8
5th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Palace
Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (August 25 – September 2, 2018)
2018 ISBT #9
2nd Stroud UK Senior Open
Stroud Bowl in Stroud, Gloucestershire, England (September 12-16, 2018)
2018 ISBT #10
French Senior Open
Planet Bowling in Lomme, France (September 26-30, 2018)
2018 ISBT #11
Flanders Senior Open
Euro Bowling in Deurne, Antwerp, Belgium (Nov. 8-11, 2018)
2018 ISBT #12
Zeeland Senior Open
Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands (December 4-9, 2018)