Thehas added theto the 2018 schedule. The tournament will be held November 8-11 at Euro Bowling in Deurne, Belgium.

The 2018 ISBT for men and women age 50 and older now consists of 12 tournaments in six countries, three each in Germany and France, two in The Netherlands and Belgium, and one each in England and Italy.

In each event, men and women bowl in separate divisions. Age bonus starts at age 51 (1 pin per game), then increases a pin for every additional year of age with no limit.

The ISBT Masters Finals for the 2017 season will be held on April 20 at Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France, in conjunction with the 7th Track Alsace Senior Open.

The 2018 ISBT will conclude with the Zeeland Senior Open Dec. 6-9 at Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands.

2018 ISBT Men’s Champions:

1 – Helmut Ulber, Germany

Gery Verbruggen, Belgium

Timo Mäkelä, Finland

Serge Frouvelle, France

Roger Pieters, Belgium

2018 ISBT Women’s Champions:

2 – Martina Beckel, Germany

1 – Angie Brown, England

Liliane Vintens, Belgium

Angela Laub, Germany

2018 International Seniors Bowling Tour – Schedule & Champions

2018 ISBT #1

Arthur’s 13th Senior Open

Vegas Bowling in Osnabrück, Germany (March 7-11, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Helmut Ulber, Germany

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





2018 ISBT #2

Euro Bowling Senior Open

Euro Bowling in Deurne, Antwerp, Belgium (March 29 – April 1, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Gery Verbruggen, Belgium

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





ISBT Masters for 2017

ISBT Masters

Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France, (April 20, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Ron Oldfield, England

Women’s Champion: Martina Beckel, Germany





2018 ISBT #3

7th Track Alsace Senior Open

Cristal Bowling in Wittelsheim, France (April 19-22, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Timo Mäkelä, Finland

Women’s Champion: Angie Brown, England





2018 ISBT #4

Italian Senior Open

Reno Bowling in Casalecchio di Reno, Bologna, Italy (June 2-10, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Serge Frouvelle, France

Women’s Champion: Liliane Vintens, Belgium





2018 ISBT #5

7th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Böblingen

Dream-Bowl in Böblingen, Germany (July 7-15, 2018)

Men’s Champion: Roger Pieters, Belgium

Women’s Champion: Angela Laub, Germany





2018 ISBT #6

13th Dutch Senior Open 2018

Sportcity Bowling in Nieuwegein, Netherlands (August 1-5, 2018)

2018 ISBT #7

Paris Senior Open

La Factory in Moussy-Le-Neuf, France (August 15-19, 2018)

2018 ISBT #8

5th Senior Open Dream-Bowl Palace

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (August 25 – September 2, 2018)

2018 ISBT #9

2nd Stroud UK Senior Open

Stroud Bowl in Stroud, Gloucestershire, England (September 12-16, 2018)

2018 ISBT #10

French Senior Open

Planet Bowling in Lomme, France (September 26-30, 2018)

2018 ISBT #11

Flanders Senior Open

Euro Bowling in Deurne, Antwerp, Belgium (Nov. 8-11, 2018)

2018 ISBT #12

Zeeland Senior Open

Bowling Goes in Goes, Netherlands (December 4-9, 2018)