Scott Greiner takes PBA50 River City Extreme Open top qualifier honors

of Sunrise Beach, Mo., made the right equipment adjustments and fired a 1,860 eight-game pinfall total in the second round Thursday to take top qualifier honors in the PBA50 River City Extreme Open presented by Ebonite.

Greiner (featured photo) led qualifying with a 3,626 16-game overall pinfall total (226.63 average) bowling games of 231, 247, 223, 182, 246, 245, 249 and 237 in the second round after finishing Wednesday’s first round with a seventh-place 1,766 pinfall.

“I made all the right ball choices in the second round and that doesn’t happen often,” said Greiner, who earned his first PBA50 Tour top qualifier honor. “I changed balls three times and I started striking with them right away. I didn’t have to waste many frames getting lined up after each change.”

As a result of finishing in the top eight, Greiner leads eight players who will be seeded into Friday’s second round of match play.

Greiner (right), in his third season on the PBA50 Tour, will be trying to improve on a career-best finish of fifth which came in the 2017 PBA50 Tour Players Championship. His best finish this season was eighth in the PBA50 Mooresville Open.

Greiner edged out PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke (left) of Clermont, Fla., who finished qualifying in second with a 3,616 pinfall total bowling games of 212, 239, 212, 205, 212, 247, 245 and 256 in the second round.

“Strings of strikes were hard to come by,” said Duke of his second round. “I felt fortunate to get four strikes in a row. Sometimes the best thing to do is acknowledge that it’s going to be difficult and move on from there.

“You never know what you’re going to run into moving from pair to pair,” Duke continued. “You just deal with what’s in front of you and do everything you can to generate some type of momentum.”

In addition to Greiner and Duke, other players finishing in the top eight and advancing to the second round of match play were Brian Kretzer (right), Dayton, Ohio, 3,607; first round leader Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,593; 2016 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Eddie Graham (left), Kettering, Ohio, 3,591; 2017 PBA50 Rookie of the Year Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,528; Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,521, and Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,520.

Haugen (right), who currently leads this season’s PBA50 Player of the Year points race, rocketed from 20th in the first round to sixth thanks to a 1,825 pinfall in his second round bowling games of 203, 238, 279, 243, 237, 231, 205 and 189.

Competition continues Friday with a cashers round at 8:30 a.m. CDT followed by the first match play round at noon. After the second match play round at 3:15 p.m. the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals at 7 p.m.

All final day action will be covered live on PBA’s online bowling channel PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. Subscription and schedule information is available here.

Related Articles

Brunt, Graham lead after first round in PBA50 River City Extreme Open

PBA50 Tour resumes with PBA50 River City Extreme Open

Mika Koivuniemi wins Suncoast PBA Senior U.S. Open for first PBA50 Tour title

Chris Warren wins 2018 USBC Senior Masters

Mike Dias wins his first PBA60 title in 2018 Super Senior Classic

Ron Mohr wins Northern California Classic for 10th PBA50 Tour title

Michael Haugen Jr. wins second PBA50 Tour title in Johnny Petraglia BVL Open

Brian Voss wins second PBA50 Tour Title in Mooresville Open

Lennie Boresch Jr. wins PBA50 National Championship

Warren Eales out strikes WRW to win PBA50 Lucas Magazine Classic

2018 PBA50 Tour Schedule & Champions

PBA50 River City Extreme Open – Second Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Positions 1-16 advance to match play rounds. Positions 17-23 plus eight PBA60 players advance to cashers round to determine eight additional match play spots. n denotes non-member; ss-PBA60 player ages 60 and over advancing to cashers round.

1, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 3,626

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,616

3, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,607

4, Ralph Brunt Jr., Jensen Beach, Fla., 3,593

5, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,591

6, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,528

7, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,521

8, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,520

9, (tie) Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, and

Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,504

11, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,503

12, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,470

13, Amleto Monacelli, Venezuela, 3,451

14, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,450

15, Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,427

16, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,426

17, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,413

18, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,412

19, Joel Carlson, Omaha, Neb., 3,400

20, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,384

21, John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,380

22, n-Thomas Jones, Blaine, Mnn., 3,348

23, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 3,326

24, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,310

25, ss-Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,297

26, ss-Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,271

27, ss-James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 3,261

28, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,258

29, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,234

30, ss-Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif., 3,198

31, ss-Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,183

Missed Cut:

32, Todd Kjell, Roscoe, Ill., 3,318

33, Brian Voss, Centennial, Colo., 3,287

34, Don Breeden, Clive, Iowa, 3,278

35, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,277

36, n-David Oulman, Medford, Minn., 3,273

37, n-Ron Cleveland, St. Paul, Minn., 3,264

38, n-John Hommes, Crystal, Minn., 3,252

39, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,246

40, n-Larry Birkedahl, Sartell, Minn., 3,240

41, Dale Traber, Cedarburg, Wis., 3,175

42, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,157

43, Greg McDaniel, Kimball, Neb., 3,153

44, n-Craig Schiffler, Melrose, Minn., 3,136

45, John Burkett, Southlake, Texas, 3,117

46, Patrick King, Yankton, S.D., 3,113

47, n-Dana Wright, St. Paul, Minn., 3,112

48, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,105

49, n-David Green, St. Michael, Minn., 3,104

50, Steven Jansson, Barnes, Wis., 3,097

51, Timothy Regan, East Northport, N.Y., 3,093

52, Brad Snell, Mount Prospect, Ill., 3,059

53, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,048

54, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 3,024

55, n-Fred Schossow, Zimmerman, Minn., 3,016

56, n-Robert Robillard, Savage, Minn., 2,998

57, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 2,992

58, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 2,988

59, n-Curtis Matlock, Cloquet, Minn., 2,973

60, Bob Heath Sr., Grand Junction, Iowa, 2,942

61, Lucien Casagrande, Canada, 2,911

62, n-Lawrence Harvanko, Champlin, Minn., 2,900

63, Steve Stein, Staten Island, N.Y., 2,899

64, Jeff Moore, Boone, Iowa, 2,877

65, Jared Cudnohufsky, Kingsford, Mich., 2,875

66, Mike Schmid, St. Paul, Minn., 2,802

67, n-Ermon Dixon, Waite Park, Minn., 2,801

68, Dean Bruinsma, Clear Lake, S.D., 2,744

69, n-Peter Williams, Buffalo, Minn., 2,729

70, n-James Friend, Big Lake, Minn., 2,687

71, n-Fred van De, Elk River, Minn., 2,659