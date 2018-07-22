South Africa’s Francois Louw earns top qualifier honors in Track Open

For the second consecutive week,of South Africa earned top qualifier honors in a European Bowling Tour event. After posting a huge 1597 series in thelast week, Louw led the qualifying of the Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger with 1437 and an average of 239.50, including games of 227, 223, 244, 227, 258 and 258.

Louw (featured photo), who had a 1416 series in one of his re-entries, leads a field of 48 players into the finals on Sunday at Dream-Bowl Palace in the Greater Munich area in Germany.

Ramon Hilferink (left), Netherlands, made a late charge in the second squad on Saturday, 15th overall, but fell 27 pins short to lad in second place with 1410. His games were 212, 229, 254, 215, 233 and 267.

Louw and Hilferink received 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Rounding out the top 4, who will bypass the first two rounds of the finals were all-time European Bowling Tour title leader Paul Moor (right) of England (17 titles) in third place with 1383 and Kamron Doyle (left), United States, in fourth place with 1360.

Earning a first-round bye for finishing in fifth through eighth place were Jamie Elliott of England (5th; 1359), Benjamin Jonsson of Sweden (6th; 1357), Kim Bolleby of Thailand (right; 7th; 1354) and one-time EBT champion Jimmy Mortensen of Denmark (8th; 1352).

Richard Teece (pictured with brother Ray, left) of England, who owns four EBT titles along with one Professional Bowlers Association title, averaged over 225 to lead squad 16 and to finish qualifying in 10th place with 1351.

Nicole Sanders (right), Netherlands, who won the Scheveningen Dutch Open for her first EBT title last year, was the best of 31 women in the 188-player field from 18 countries in 15th place with 1327, including eight pins handicap each game.

Sanna Pasanen (left) of Finland (1316) and Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, were the only other woman who made the cut to the top 34 in 20th and 25th place. The top 2 women after qualifying (Sanders, Pasanen) receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Adam Andersson (right) of Sweden was the only player of the final squad 17 who moved into the top 34. Andersson toppled 1297 pins, including games of 224, 238, 179, 233, 219 and 204, to take 29th place.

Defending champion Pontus Andersson (left) of Sweden, who won his second EBT title last Sunday in the San Marino Open, tied with Mats Maggi of Belgium for 34th place at 1285 (214.17 average).

Maggi (right) took the last spot for the finals due to the higher-last-game rule that breaks the tie, 238 to 221 in Maggi’s favor. Andersson, who led the morning squad 14 with 1260 and failed to advance through the Desperado Squad, was eliminated and finished in 49th place.

Joining the Qualifiers 9-34 in the first round of the finals were the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (highest two-game totals of lowest and highest game) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad.

The top four “desperados” from left: Clemens Ulsamer (GER/245), Andres Yuzuriha (PER/236), Quentin Deroo (FRA/241) and Gianny Hendrickx (BEL/223).

Yuzuriha was of five Peruvian national members who participated in the event. The team was coached by Ernesto Avila of Mexico (far right).

The 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger is the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament will be held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offers total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot is 48th place to pay 500 Euro.

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) ran from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, and concluded with a one-game Desperado Squad. The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying receive 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Women receive 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players advanced to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earned two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 received a first-round bye.

The finals kick off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which will trim the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowl another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players roll one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who will bowl one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Standings after Qualifying and Desperado Squad

Top 34 plus the top 6 of squads 1-6 (places 35-40), the top 4 from a “High-Low” list (places 41-44; based on the two-game total of the lowest and highest game) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad (places (45-48) advance to the finals on Sunday, July 22. The top 4 qualifiers earn two byes, qualifiers 5-8 receive a first-round bye.