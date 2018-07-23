Jesper Agerbo puts end to long no-title drought with victory in Munich

In an all-Danish showdown,defeated, 2182-2168, to capture his first career European Bowling Tour title in the Track Open by Erdinger Sunday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

Trailing Larsen (left) by six pins heading into the last game, the seven-time European champion, who made his first final on the Tour back in 2005, finally got the monkey off his back and put an end to long no-title drought with a 218-198 win.

In a unique format, the top 4 players after qualifying and four 4-game rounds determined the champion in two one-game eliminator rounds.

Larsen and Agerbo, who were tied at 1769 heading into the four-player shootout match, rolled solid games to maintain their lead and advance to the final round with 1970 and 1964 totals, respectively.

Antonino Fiorentino (right) of Italy rolled 219, but fell nine pins short to finish in third place with 1955. Kamron Doyle (left), United States, was further nine pins back in fourth place with 1946.

Agerbo received 5.000 Euro for his victory, Larsen, who was looking for his sixth EBT title and the second this season after winning the Brunswick Madrid Challenge two weeks ago, earned 3.500 Euro, while Fiorentino and Doyle took home 2.000 Euro apiece.

Maxime de Rooij (right), Netherlands, was the best of 31 women in the field in eighth place after being eliminated in round four, the same round in which qualifying leaders Francois Louw of South Africa and Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, were eliminated.

Photos courtesy of Marco Pietschner, streamforce4bowling.com, and Gisela Göbel, German Bowling Federation (DBU).

The 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger was the 8th stop of the 2018 European Bowling Tour and the third and last EBT “Silver” tournament this season. The tournament was held July 14-22 at 52-lane Dream-Bowl Palace in Unterföhring near Munich, Germany.

The Track DBP Open offered total prize fund of 45.000 Euro with 5.000 Euro going to the winner, 3.500 to the runner-up, and 2.000 Euro apiece to the third and fourth place finisher, respectively. Final cash spot was 48th place to pay 500 Euro.

Qualifying (six-game series, unlimited re-entries) ran from Saturday July 14, through Saturday, July 21, and concluded with a one-game Desperado Squad. The top 2 men and the top 2 women after qualifying received 300 and 150 Euro bonuses, respectively.

Women received 8 pins handicap each game (maximum is 300) throughout the entire tournament, an equality handicap provided to women in all EBT events.

Total 48 players advanced to the finals on Sunday, July 22, including the top 34 from the overall qualifying standings, the top 6 of squads 1-6, the top 4 from a “High-Low” ranking (two-game total of lowest and highest game; additional 10 Euro per squad) and the top 4 from the Desperado Squad. The top 4 qualifiers earned two byes, while qualifiers 5-8 received a first-round bye.

The finals kicked off with three four-game rounds, each beginning from scratch, which trimmed the field to 28, 16 and then eight players. Those eight will bowled another four-game block with the pinfall from Round 3 carried forward.

The remaining four players rolled one game with highest nine-game total determining the two finalists, who bowled one additional game for the title.

The 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 8, 2019 at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

The European Bowling Tour takes a five-week break and resumes with the Odense International, an EBT Satellite event, Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 at Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open by Erdinger

Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany (July 14-22, 2018)

Championship Round:

1. Jesper Agerbo, Denmark, 5.000 Euro

2. Thomas Larsen, Denmark, 3.500 Euro

3. Antonino Fiorentino, Italy, 2.000 Euro

4. Kamron Doyle, United States, 2.000 Euro

Playoff Results:

Eliminator Round 1: Larsen (201/1970), Agerbo (195/1964), Fiorentino (219/1955), Doyle (217/1946); Fiorentino and Doyle eliminated.

Championship: Agerbo (218) def. Larsen (198), 2182-2168.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Places 5-48 (cashers)

5. Ramon Hilferink, Netherlands, 1.500 Euro

6. Francois Louw, South Africa, 1.500 Euro

7. Jamie Elliott, England, 1.500 Euro

8. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 1.500 Euro

9. Carsten Warming Hansen, Denmark, 900 Euro

10. Paul Moor, England, 900 Euro

11. Nick Pate, United States, 900 Euro

12. Sanna Pasanen, Finland, 900 Euro

13. Jamie McDermott, Germany, 900 Euro

14. Mattias Wetterberg, Sweden, 900 Euro

15. Gery Verbruggen, Belgium, 900 Euro

16. Quentin Deroo, France, 900 Euro

17. Robin Persson, Sweden, 700 Euro

18. Radi Tommaso, Italy, 700 Euro

19. Bodo Konieczny, Germany, 700 Euro

20. Jimmy Mortensen, Denmark, 700 Euro

21. Karl Wahlgren, Sweden, 700 Euro

22. Kim Bolleby, Thailand, 700 Euro

23. Alessandro Santu, Italy, 700 Euro

24. Oliver Morig, Germany, 700 Euro

25. Clemens Ulsamer, Germany, 700 Euro

26. Marcel Muggelberg, Germany, 700 Euro

27. Benjamin Jonsson, Sweden, 700 Euro

28. Aidan Byrne, Ireland, 700 Euro

29. Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, 500 Euro

30. Gianny Hendrickx, Belgium, 500 Euro

31. Sandro Brandt, Germany, 500 Euro

32. Andreas Bösiger, CHE, 500 Euro

33. Nicola Pongolini, Italy, 500 Euro

34. Marshall Kent, United States, 500 Euro

35. Adam Andersson, Sweden, 500 Euro

36. Chris Klerk, United States, 500 Euro

37. Markus Jansson, Sweden, 500 Euro

38. Frank Heine, Germany, 500 Euro

39. Andres Yuzuriha, Peru, 500 Euro

40. Mats Maggi, Belgium, 500 Euro

41. Jaroslav Lorenc, Czech Republic, 500 Euro

42. Rasmus Edvall, Sweden, 500 Euro

43. Christopher Sloan, Ireland, 500 Euro

44. Gaetan Mouveroux, France, 500 Euro

45. John Guldbaek, Denmark, 500 Euro

46. Richard Teece, England, 500 Euro

47. Robert Wegenast, Austria, 500 Euro

48. Maximilian Kammermeier, Germany, 500 Euro

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Final Round Four

Top 4 advance to the eliminator finals.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Final Round Three

Top 8 advance to the fourth round.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Final Round Two

Top 12 advance to the third round.

Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open – Final Round One

Top 20 advance to the second round.