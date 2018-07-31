Bryan Goebel tops PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship Qualifying

PBA Hall of Famerof Shawnee, Kan., who spent the first half of the year working himself back into shape after abdominal surgery last December, bowled a 1,807 eight-game pinfall total in the second round to emerge as the top qualifier in thepresented by Track Monday at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Indiana.

Goebel (featured photo) finished with a 3,592 overall pinfall total for 16 games to lead qualifying after bowling games of 216, 214, 228, 239, 223, 216, 245 and 226 in the second round.

“It was a good round overall but a little frustrating at the same time,” the 10-time PBA Tour winner said. “It feels good to be the leader but with a little better (pin) carry I think I could have had a lot more.

“I’m feel like I’m in good playing shape,” Goebel (left) added. “It’s been a long road but I’m just now finding my way of throwing the ball. During the recovery I lost a lot of muscle so I’ve been practicing a lot to get that muscle memory back.”

The 56-year-old Goebel owns one PBA50 Tour title which came in the 2017 Miller Lite Players Championship.

Finishing just three pins behind Goebel was fellow hall of famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., who finished with a 3,589 pinfall. Duke (right) had games of 235, 203, 200, 246, 232, 258, 205 and 213 in his second round.

Michael Haugen Jr. (left) of Phoenix, who has a commanding lead in the PBA50 Player of the Year points race and is the only two-time winner this year, also advanced to the second match play round finishing eighth with 3,453.

Other players advancing to the second match play round were Ryan Shafer (right), Horseheads, N.Y., 3,575; Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,540; Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,518; Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,506, and hall of famer Doug Kent (below left), Newark, N.Y., 3,496.

The top 16 players advanced to Tuesday’s match play rounds with positions 17-25 and eight PBA60 players advancing to a cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.

The Security Federal Savings Bank Championship is streamed live on PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information click here.

PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship – Second Round Results

Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 16 advance to match play. Places 17-25 plus eight PBA60 players (places 26-33) advance to cashers round to determine eight additional match play spots.

1, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,592

2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,589

3, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,575

4, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,540

5, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,518

6, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,506

7, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,496

8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,453

9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,441

10, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,438

11, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,431

12, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,426

13, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,418

14, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,411

15, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,396

16, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,348

17, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,343

18, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,330

19, Neil Kassel, Beavercreek, Ohio, 3,316

20, (tie) Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif.,

Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., and

John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,313

23, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,310

24, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,302

25, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,298

26, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,278

27, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,260

28, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,193

29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,173

30, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,168

31, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,164

32, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,157

33, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,151

Missed Cut:

34, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 3,294

35, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 3,270

36, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,251

37, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,246

38, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,244

39, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 3,239

40, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,229

41, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,219

42, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,215

43, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,212

44, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,209

45, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,202

46, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,187

47, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,169

48, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,154

49, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,150

50, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 3,130

51, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,108

52, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,105

53, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,098

54, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,065

55, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,064

56, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,062

57, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,039

58, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,036

59, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,007

60, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 2,998

61, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,989

62, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 2,952

63, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,934

64, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,928

65, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,903

66, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 2,884

67, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 2,877

68, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,863

69, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,851

70, Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 2,837

71, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,814

72, Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 2,676

73, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 2,653

74, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,628