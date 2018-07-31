Bryan Goebel tops PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship Qualifying

PBA Hall of Famer Bryan Goebel
of Shawnee, Kan., who spent the first half of the year working himself back into shape after abdominal surgery last December, bowled a 1,807 eight-game pinfall total in the second round to emerge as the top qualifier in the PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship
presented by Track Monday at Dave Small’s Heritage Lanes in Kokomo, Indiana.
Goebel (featured photo) finished with a 3,592 overall pinfall total for 16 games to lead qualifying after bowling games of 216, 214, 228, 239, 223, 216, 245 and 226 in the second round.
“It was a good round overall but a little frustrating at the same time,” the 10-time PBA Tour winner said. “It feels good to be the leader but with a little better (pin) carry I think I could have had a lot more.
“I’m feel like I’m in good playing shape,” Goebel (left) added. “It’s been a long road but I’m just now finding my way of throwing the ball. During the recovery I lost a lot of muscle so I’ve been practicing a lot to get that muscle memory back.”
The 56-year-old Goebel owns one PBA50 Tour title which came in the 2017 Miller Lite Players Championship.
Finishing just three pins behind Goebel was fellow hall of famer Norm Duke of Clermont, Fla., who finished with a 3,589 pinfall. Duke (right) had games of 235, 203, 200, 246, 232, 258, 205 and 213 in his second round.
Michael Haugen Jr. (left) of Phoenix, who has a commanding lead in the PBA50 Player of the Year points race and is the only two-time winner this year, also advanced to the second match play round finishing eighth with 3,453.
Other players advancing to the second match play round were Ryan Shafer (right), Horseheads, N.Y., 3,575; Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,540; Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,518; Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,506, and hall of famer Doug Kent (below left), Newark, N.Y., 3,496.
The top 16 players advanced to Tuesday’s match play rounds with positions 17-25 and eight PBA60 players advancing to a cashers’ round to determine eight additional match play spots. After match play the top five players will be determined for the stepladder finals scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT.
The Security Federal Savings Bank Championship is streamed live on PBA Xtra Frame on FloBowling. For subscription information click here.
PBA50 Security Federal Savings Bank Championship – Second Round Results
Players with position, hometown and 16-game total. Top 16 advance to match play. Places 17-25 plus eight PBA60 players (places 26-33) advance to cashers round to determine eight additional match play spots.
1, Bryan Goebel, Shawnee, Kan., 3,592
2, Norm Duke, Clermont, Fla., 3,589
3, Ryan Shafer, Horseheads, N.Y., 3,575
4, Jack Jurek, Lackawanna, N.Y., 3,540
5, Harry Sullins, Chesterfield Twp., Mich., 3,518
6, Tony Johnson, Canton, Ohio, 3,506
7, Doug Kent, Newark, N.Y., 3,496
8, Michael Haugen Jr., Phoenix, 3,453
9, Brian Kretzer, Dayton, Ohio, 3,441
10, Walter Ray Williams Jr., Oxford, Fla., 3,438
11, Dale Csuhta, Wadsworth, Ohio, 3,431
12, Greg Thomas, Irmo, S.C., 3,426
13, Eddie Graham, Kettering, Ohio, 3,418
14, Ron Mohr, Las Vegas, 3,411
15, Ernie Segura Jr., Taylor, Mich., 3,396
16, Lee Brosius, Ashburn, Va., 3,348
17, Ed Carter, Austintown, Ohio, 3,343
18, Rick Zakrajsek, Lorain, Ohio, 3,330
19, Neil Kassel, Beavercreek, Ohio, 3,316
20, (tie) Edward Silva, Manteca, Calif.,
Stoney Baker, Canton, Ga., and
John Marsala, St. Louis, Mo., 3,313
23, Dave Han, Birmingham, Ala., 3,310
24, Gary Alstott, Washington, Ill., 3,302
25, Warren Nelson, Hemet, Calif., 3,298
26, ss-Tom Baker, King, N.C., 3,278
27, ss-Tom Carter, Columbus, Ohio, 3,260
28, ss-John Petraglia, Jackson, N.J., 3,193
29, ss-Mike Dias, Lafayette, Colo., 3,173
30, ss-Bruce Hall, Westborough, Mass., 3,168
31, ss-Sammy Ventura, Syracuse, N.Y., 3,164
32, ss-Christopher Keane, Cape Coral, Fla., 3,157
33, ss-Darryl Bower, Middletown, Pa., 3,151
Missed Cut:
34, Steve Kenyon, Grosse Ile., Mich., 3,294
35, Steve Jaros, Yorkville, Ill., 3,270
36, Peter Knopp, Germany, 3,251
37, Lennie Boresch Jr., Kenosha, Wis., 3,246
38, Mike Edwards, Tulsa, Okla., 3,244
39, Doug Henry, Columbus, Ind., 3,239
40, Keith Lesko, Prosper, Texas, 3,229
41, Tony Rodriguez Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., 3,219
42, Mark Sullivan, Indianapolis, 3,215
43, Brian LeClair, Albany, N.Y., 3,212
44, Gary Schluchter, Femont, Ohio, 3,209
45, Bo Goergen, Sanford, Mich., 3,202
46, Bob Learn Jr., Erie, Pa., 3,187
47, Jeff Johnson, Freeport, Ill., 3,169
48, Don Herrington, Ballston Lake, N.Y., 3,154
49, Ted Staikoff, Black Hawk, S.D., 3,150
50, Chris Gibbons, Madison, Wis., 3,130
51, Paul Mielens, Menomonie, Wis., 3,108
52, Gary Kammes, Winfield, Ill., 3,105
53, Ron Profitt, Brookville, Ohio, 3,098
54, Don Blatchford, Santa Monica, Calif., 3,065
55, Gary Reh, Fort Mohave, Ariz., 3,064
56, Kevin Foley, Reno, Nev., 3,062
57, Henry Dawson, Elma, Wash., 3,039
58, Glenn Morgan, Carson City, Nev., 3,036
59, Craig O’Reilly, Tinley Park, Ill., 3,007
60, Scott Greiner, Sunrise Beach, Mo., 2,998
61, Dave Bernhardt, Romeo, Mich., 2,989
62, David Rosengarten, Gardendale, Ala., 2,952
63, James Storts, Westfield, Ind., 2,934
64, John Kidwell, Indianapolis, Ind., 2,928
65, Richard Hunt, Valparaiso, Ind., 2,903
66, Danny Clark, New Palestine, Ind., 2,884
67, Steve Easterday, Strasburg, Ohio, 2,877
68, Jim Heintz, St. Charles, Mo., 2,863
69, John Dudak, Orland Park, Ill., 2,851
70, Dick Gran, Hartville, Ohio, 2,837
71, Brendan Bierch, Grafton, Mass., 2,814
72, Dale Reh, Appleton, Wis., 2,676
73, John Christensen, Carmel, N.Y., 2,653
74, Jim Dilyard, Burbank, Ohio, 2,628