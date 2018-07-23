2018 EBT Women’s Point Ranking after 9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open

, Netherlands, won the women’s ranking in a European Bowling Tour event for the first time in her career when she finished in eighth place in the 9th Track Open By Erdinger Sunday at Dream-Bowl Palace in Munich, Germany.

De Rooij (featured photo) earned 150 ranking points in the EBT silver level event, the middle of five EBT tournament categories (platinum, gold, silver, bronze and satellite), to leap from 8th to fourth place in the 2018 EBT women’s point ranking with 445 total points.

Jenny Wegner (left) of Sweden and all-time women’s EBT title leader Ghislaine Stigter-Van Der Tol (right), Netherlands (four titles) did not participate in the Track Open but retained the top 2 positions with 594 and 575, respectively.

De Rooij’s fellow countrywoman Nicole Sanders (left), a one-time EBT champion, moved up nine spots into fifth place thanks to a third place finish among the women in Munich to sit in fifth place with 338.

Cherie Tan (right) of Singapore slipped to sixth place with 335 and is followed by Jenny Wegner’s younger sister Cajsa Wegner in seventh place with 319 and Bernice Lim of Singapore in eighth place with 304. The top 8 at the conclusion of the 2018 season will qualify for the EBT Masters in 2019.

Jenny Wegner and Bernice Lim (left) have won their first EBT title this season, while Malaysia’s Sin Li Jane (below right) already captured her second. Women have won at least one title each season since the EBT’s inception in the year 2000.

The European Bowling Tour takes a five-week break and resumes with the Odense International, an EBT Satellite event, Aug. 26 – Sept. 2 at Odense Bowling Center in Odense, Denmark.

After the Aalborg International has been canceled, the 2018 European Bowling Tour features 12 tournaments in 10 countries including two “platinum”, two “gold”, three “silver”, two “bronze” and three “satellite” events, which will offer total prize fund of roughly 625.000 Euro.

The top 50 men and the top 50 women in each event receive ranking points. Those points will be tabulated throughout the season to determine the top 8 men and top 8 women, who will be eligible to compete in the 12th EBT Masters July 4, 2019 during the VII Brunswick Madrid Challenge at Bowling Chamartín in Madrid, Spain.

Related Articles

14th Storm San Marino Open

VI Brunswick Madrid Challenge

Hammer Bronzen Schietspoel Tournament

15th Brunswick Euro Challenge

30th Irish Open

48th Ballmaster Open

AIK International Tournament

2018 European Bowling Tour Schedule & Champions

9th Track Dream-Bowl Palace Open (Silver) – Women’s Ranking

Players with position, country and ranking points

1. Maxime de Rooij, Netherlands, 150

2. Sanna Pasanen, Finland, 120

3. Nicole Sanders, Netherlands, 105

4. Mai Ginge Jensen, Denmark, 90

5. Charline Bados, France, 75

6. Ivonne Gross, Austria, 72

7. Janine Gabel, Germany, 69

8. Stefanie Rose, Germany, 66

9. Florentine Burmeister, Germany, 63

10. Tamara Adler, Austria, 60

11. Cornelia Weitzel, Germany, 45

12. Julia Keil, Germany, 45

13. Tessa Solger, Germany, 42

14. Franziska Czech, Germany, 42

15. Emma Halttunen, Sweden, 39

16. Stefanie Zölgert, Germany, 39

17. Mika Guldbaek, Denmark, 36

18. Cornelia Eichhorn, Germany, 36

19. Diana Weninger, Germany, 33

20. Kanittha Pohl, Germany, 33

21. Florentine Weibrich, Germany, 24

22. Claudia Sawicki, Germany, 24

23. Manuela Häcker, Austria, 24

24. Margit Schaschl, Germany, 24

25. Sabine Czech, Germany, 24

26. Aurica Weiss, Germany, 18

27. Natalie Groll, Germany, 18

28. Anna Heuckeroth, Germany, 18

29. Michelle Lange, Germany, 18

30. Pakwipa Strahl, Thailand, 18

31. Martina Engel, Germany, 12

2018 EBT Women’s Point Ranking – Standings after Munich (EBT #8/12)

Players with country, ranking point total and number of top 50 finishes